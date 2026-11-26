Life Healthcare grew profit and raised its dividend, yet its chief executive says the state health insurance plan has cost the company its foreign shareholders.

File photo. Traffic at a central Johannesburg intersection, South Africa. Photo: Gsalamander, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Business: South Africa

The boss of a leading South African private hospital group says the government’s push for National Health Insurance (NHI) has driven foreign investors away. Peter Wharton-Hood, chief executive of Life Healthcare, said on Thursday 26 November 2026 that the NHI debate had made the company’s shares “uninvestable” for offshore funds.

He spoke as the Johannesburg-listed group reported results for the year to 30 September 2026. Profit per share rose and a higher dividend was declared, but the hospital operator says the policy fight has cost it shareholders abroad.

Key Facts Who. Life Healthcare, a Johannesburg-listed private hospital group, and chief executive Peter Wharton-Hood.

What. NHI debate has made the shares “uninvestable” for offshore investors, the CEO says.

Numbers. Revenue up 1.7% to US$1.45 billion (R25.5 billion); final dividend 40 cents, up 14.3%.

As of. 26 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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Life Healthcare grew profit and raised its dividend, yet its chief executive says the state health insurance plan has cost the company its foreign shareholders.

File photo of Gateway Theatre of Shopping, Umhlanga, South Africa

Life Healthcare, a private hospital group, said normalised earnings per share (NEPS) rose 9.5% to 109.8 cents (about US$0.06), according to its results statement to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) of 26 November 2026. NEPS strips out one-off items and is the measure the company steers by.

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Revenue grew 1.7% to R25.5 billion (about US$1.45 billion), while normalised EBITDA, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, rose 6.7%. The board declared a final dividend of 40 cents a share (about US$0.02), up 14.3%.

Wharton-Hood said on Thursday that rhetoric around NHI had pushed out offshore investors, who once held a large part of the share register. When policy is not stable, he said, foreign money flows out.

NHI is South Africa’s plan for a single state fund to pay for health care for everyone. President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the NHI Act in May 2024, but it has not yet come into force because of court challenges.

The Constitutional Court is due to rule on Friday 27 November 2026 on two challenges, from the Board of Healthcare Funders, an industry body for medical schemes, and the Western Cape provincial government. The hearing is set for 10am, a time this newsroom could not confirm on the court’s own channels.

Both challenges say Parliament did not run a proper public participation process before passing the bill in December 2023. If either succeeds, the court could declare the law invalid and send it back to Parliament, and if both fail, challenges to the Act’s substance that were put on hold would resume.

The company’s own numbers show a business that has recovered without foreign enthusiasm. A share buyback began in August, and the company bought back 16.9 million shares at an average of R11.75 (about US$0.67).

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The group generated R3.8 billion (about US$217 million) in cash from continuing operations. It also reported cost savings of R118 million (about US$6.7 million) and an 80 basis point rise in its normalised EBITDA margin, a gain of 0.8 percentage points.

The second half carried the year. Wharton-Hood said the period “definitely put a spring in our step”.

Life Healthcare recruited 169 new doctors. Paid patient days, the hospital activity count, rose 0.3% for the year and 0.9% in the second half.

Occupancy was 69.6% for the year, the company said. The group is betting on bricks and mortar despite the policy risk.

In the year to September 2027 it plans 158 new acute beds, including the 140-bed Life Paarl Valley Hospital in the Western Cape in the final quarter, plus 40 rehabilitation beds and 34 dialysis stations. It guides to revenue growth of about 5% and capital spending of about R1.9 billion (about US$108 million).

Whether foreign funds return will depend on how long the NHI uncertainty lasts. Friday’s ruling will show whether the law stands or goes back to Parliament.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is National Health Insurance?

It is a planned single state fund to buy health services for all South Africans. The Act is signed but not yet in force.

Why do investors care about the court ruling?

The ruling decides whether the law stands or goes back to Parliament. That sets how long the uncertainty lasts for private hospital groups.

Is Life Healthcare still paying a dividend?

Yes, the board declared a final dividend of 40 cents a share (about US$0.02). That is up 14.3% on the year before.

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