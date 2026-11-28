A coalition took the three top council jobs in Ekurhuleni, a metro where no party has a majority and coalition arithmetic decides who governs.

A data centre at Isando, in the Ekurhuleni metro east of Johannesburg, Gauteng. Photo: Ossewa / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: South Africa

Mziyanda Mketsu of the African National Congress (ANC), the party of President Cyril Ramaphosa, was elected mayor of Ekurhuleni on Friday 27 November 2026. He defeated Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, the candidate of the Democratic Alliance (DA), a rival party and the biggest in the new council.

Ekurhuleni is a metro, one of South Africa’s eight big-city governments, covering Germiston, a city east of Johannesburg, and the surrounding East Rand. No party holds a majority in its council, and the mayor’s chair went to the ANC, which came second in the 4 November vote.

Key Facts Who. Mziyanda Mketsu of the African National Congress (ANC) is Ekurhuleni’s new mayor.

Top posts. A coalition won mayor, speaker and chief whip in the new council.

Where. OR Tambo Civic Centre, Germiston, on Friday 27 November 2026.

As of. 28 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

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A coalition took the three top council jobs in Ekurhuleni, a metro where no party has a majority and coalition arithmetic decides who governs.

The council that met on Friday was shaped by the local elections of 4 November 2026. The DA won 66 seats, ahead of the ANC with 59 seats.

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ActionSA, a smaller party, took 40 seats, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party of former president Jacob Zuma 15, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a left-wing party, 14, and the Freedom Front Plus, a conservative party, 11. The council has 224 seats, so a party needs 113 for a majority.

Germiston, seat of the City of Ekurhuleni, in an archive photo from 2011. Photo: PretoriaTravel / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The first key appointment of the new council came earlier on Friday. Nthabiseng Tshivhenga of the EFF was elected speaker, the council’s presiding officer, by 142 votes to 79 over Brandon Pretorius of the DA.

The mayoral vote had been postponed from Wednesday 25 November to allow coalition talks. Later on Friday Mketsu won it 141 to 80, well above the 113 votes needed.

The ANC’s Philiswa Madlebe won the post of chief whip, the councillor who manages party discipline in the chamber, by 142 votes to 79 against the DA’s Tania Campbell, a former mayor of the city. A coalition therefore took all three top positions in a council where no single party has an outright majority.

Mketsu sits in the council as the ward 56 representative. A ward is a local electoral area that elects one councillor.

In his acceptance speech, Mketsu said the people of Ekurhuleni “have spoken even louder than before that they need a better life.” He promised “an era of service delivery, and nothing else but service delivery.”

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He added that residents “have asked for a listening mayor, a working mayor”. We found no response from the DA or from Rasilingwane, so we cannot name the strongest counter-view.

We could not confirm which other parties voted for Mketsu. It is also not yet known who becomes deputy mayor or what the coalition agreement says.

For readers abroad, the point is that coalition arithmetic, not one party’s majority, decides who runs Ekurhuleni. The DA, the biggest party, holds none of the top three jobs.

Ekurhuleni is one of eight such metros in South Africa. More news is on our South Africa page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ekurhuleni’s new mayor?

Mziyanda Mketsu of the ANC, elected by councillors at Friday’s council sitting. He won 141 votes to 80 for the DA’s candidate.

Why did the ANC win the mayor’s post without the most seats?

No party holds a majority, so the post goes to whichever group can assemble the votes. A coalition won all three top positions.

What is still unclear?

We could not confirm which parties form the majority behind Mketsu. Who becomes deputy mayor and what the coalition agreement says are not yet known.

Sources City of Ekurhuleni council sitting of Friday 27 November 2026 (votes and speeches)

results of the 4 November 2026 local government elections. Published Saturday 28 November 2026

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