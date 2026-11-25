The court has set aside the report that fuelled the impeachment inquiry, but appeals are possible.

South Africa Politics

South Africa’s Western Cape High Court in Cape Town ruled on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that an independent panel’s 2022 report on President Cyril Ramaphosa was unlawful and must be set aside. The judgment also voids the steps Parliament took under that report, which effectively removes the basis for the impeachment inquiry into the president.

The affair, known as Phala Phala, began with the theft of foreign currency from Ramaphosa’s game farm in Limpopo province in 2020. The president says the money came from a sale of buffalo and denies any wrongdoing.

Key Facts Who. The Western Cape High Court, a full bench of three judges.

What. The 2022 Phala Phala panel report on Ramaphosa was declared unlawful and set aside.

Where. Cape Town, South Africa.

As of. 25 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

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The court has set aside the report that fuelled the impeachment inquiry, but appeals are possible.

The independent panel was chaired by Sandile Ngcobo, a former chief justice. In November 2022 it advised that there was enough evidence for Parliament to consider whether Ramaphosa had committed serious misconduct, and in December 2022 the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, voted not to send the report to a parliamentary impeachment committee.

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On Friday 8 May 2026 the Constitutional Court, South Africa’s highest court, ruled that this vote was unlawful and ordered the report sent to an impeachment committee. That case was brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a left-wing opposition party, and the African Transformation Movement (ATM), a smaller opposition party that has pressed for the president’s removal.

File photo. The Union Buildings in Pretoria, the seat of the South African presidency.

The committee first met on Monday 1 June 2026. In July the same High Court barred it from holding public hearings until Ramaphosa’s separate challenge to the panel report was decided, and on Wednesday 12 August the Constitutional Court refused a direct appeal against that order.

The three judges, led by Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana, the head of the court’s division, delivered one judgment for the full bench. They found that the panel had misunderstood its job, which was to decide whether the evidence was strong enough to justify a full inquiry, not to weigh guilt.

In the judgment, the Judge President said the panel “went beyond its lawful remit, asked itself wrong questions and made several material errors of law”. The court also found that one of its conclusions, on who should have handled security at the farm, was irrational because nothing before the panel disputed Ramaphosa’s explanation.

The court also found that the panel leaned on a June 2022 submission from Arthur Fraser, a former head of the State Security Agency who laid the original complaint, although he had no personal knowledge of the theft. It added that the panel failed to give proper weight to the evidence Ramaphosa himself supplied.

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The Constitutional Court dealt with Parliament’s December 2022 vote, not with how the panel read its own task. The case before the High Court challenged the panel report itself, which the Constitutional Court had not examined.

The presidency said in a statement on Wednesday that Ramaphosa “notes and will study” the judgment. The ATM said on the same day that it is considering an appeal.

The ruling does not decide whether Ramaphosa did anything wrong; it decides that this report cannot be used to ask the question. Any appeal would go to the Supreme Court of Appeal, South Africa’s second-highest court, or the Constitutional Court, and no party has said which route it will take or when.

Committee chair Makashule Gana has said the committee is seeking legal advice on how to proceed. The record does not show whether the National Assembly will try to appeal in its own name.

Removing a president under Section 89 of the Constitution, its impeachment clause, needs a vote of two-thirds of the National Assembly’s members. Whether Parliament can restart the process on a lawful foundation will depend on any appeal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Ramaphosa cleared of wrongdoing?

The court ruled on the panel’s report, not on the farm theft itself. The report cannot now be used to drive impeachment.

What happens to the impeachment committee?

The court set aside Parliament’s steps under the report, so the committee has no report to work from. Its next move depends on whether anyone appeals.

Can the ruling be challenged?

Yes, opposition parties can appeal to a higher court. The ATM has said it is considering it.

Sources Primary sources: Presidency statement of 25 November 2026 · Constitutional Court judgment of 8 May 2026 · Section 89 of the Constitution of South Africa

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