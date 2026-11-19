Sociedad Agrícola La Rosa Sofruco S.A. grows fruit in central Chile, packs and processes it for food and juice products, and makes wine through its subsidiary Viña La Rosa. Its shares trade in Chile under the ticker SOFRUCO, and this profile shows who owns it, who sits on its board and what its latest filings report. Full name Sociedad Agrícola La Rosa Sofruco S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima abierta”) Ticker / exchange SOFRUCO, its trading name on the Santiago Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago) as recorded in the CMF securities register, where the company is entered under No. 0195 since 18 April 1983 Headquarters Santiago, Chile (legal domicile); its farms lie in the Cachapoal valley, O’Higgins region Sector Fruit growing, food and juice processing, and wine Website sofruco.com Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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