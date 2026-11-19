Contax Participações is a Brazilian holding company whose group runs customer-service call centres and industrial maintenance work. Its shares trade on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, under the code CTAX3, and the company is in judicial recovery, Brazil's court-supervised process for reorganising debts. Full name Contax Participações S.A. (in judicial recovery) Ticker / exchange CTAX3 (ordinary, voting shares) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange (the Básico segment, B3's standard tier) Headquarters Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Sector Holding company; customer experience services and industrial maintenance (CVM: holding company, communications and IT) Website contaxsa.com.br Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

Part of LatAm Company Intelligence This company profile belongs to The Rio Times' research on every listed company and exchange in Latin America and the Caribbean. Browse the full intelligence hub →

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Not ready to buy? Try Company Intelligence free for 14 days →

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error