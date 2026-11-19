Club Hípico de Santiago S.A. runs the Club Hípico horse-racing track in the Chilean capital, and its shares are listed in Chile under the ticker HIPICO. This profile shows who owns it, who runs it and what its latest audited and interim filings report. Full name Club Hípico de Santiago S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima abierta”) Ticker / exchange HIPICO, the trading name on Chile’s stock exchange (Bolsa de Santiago); listed in the CMF securities register under No. 0261 Headquarters Avenida Blanco Encalada 2540, Santiago, Chile Sector Horse racing and betting, with a veterinary clinic and event hire Website clubhipico.cl Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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