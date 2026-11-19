Diablos Rojos del México is a Mexican sports-entertainment company that runs a professional baseball club in the Mexican League and a basketball club in the Mexican basketball league. It is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange, and this profile shows who owns and runs it and what its latest filings report. Full name Diablos Rojos del México, S.A.P.I.B. de C.V. (S.A.P.I.B. de C.V. is a Mexican legal form for a company that investors can promote and list) Exchange DIABLOS (Series A shares for fixed capital and Series O shares for variable capital) / Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV, the Mexican Stock Exchange), listed since 20 December 2024 Headquarters Mexico City, Mexico Sector Consumer services: professional sports entertainment (baseball and basketball) Website diablos.com.mx Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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