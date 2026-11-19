524 Participações S.A. is a holding company (a company that owns stakes in other companies) based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, whose ordinary shares are listed on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange. This profile shows who owns and runs it and what its latest filings report. Full name 524 Participações S.A. Ticker / exchange QVQP3 (ordinary shares, the class with voting rights) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, Básico segment (B3's basic listing tier, as recorded in the CVM registry); the CVM registry records listing from 30 May 1997 and trading from 11 October 2023 Headquarters Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Sector Holding company (CVM sector label: administration and holding companies without a main sector) Website 524participacoes.com.br (address listed in the CVM registry) Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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