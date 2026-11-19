Ecopetrol is a state-controlled Colombian producer and refiner of oil and gas that also owns power grids and toll roads across the Americas. This profile shows who controls it, who has just taken over its management and what its latest filings report. Full name Ecopetrol S.A. (a Colombian state-controlled oil and gas company) Exchange EC on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), where its American Depositary Shares trade, each worth 20 ordinary shares; the ordinary shares are listed on the Bolsa de Valores de Colombia (BVC, the Colombian Stock Exchange) Headquarters Bogotá, Colombia Sector Oil, gas, refining, power transmission and roads Website ecopetrol.com.co Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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