A 2,720% return sounds like a once-in-a-generation windfall. Counted in dollars, the currency in which Seplat keeps its books, it is a good but far more ordinary result.

The trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos. File photo, 2018. (Photo: S.aderogba, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Nigeria Markets

Shares in Seplat Energy, a Nigerian oil and gas producer, now trade at 28 times their 2014 offer price in naira, Nigeria’s currency. A ranking of the country’s best share sales of the past three decades, published in Lagos on Friday 20 November 2026, puts the gain at 2,720%.

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That figure is correct in naira, but the naira has lost most of its value since the shares were first sold. Measured in US dollars, the gain is 3.35 times the money invested, or about 235%.

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Key Facts Who. Seplat Energy, a Nigerian oil and gas producer listed in Lagos and London since 2014.

What. Shares are up 28.2 times in naira since the offer, but 3.35 times in US$.

Why. The naira is worth about one eighth of its April 2014 value against the US$.

As of. 20 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

A 2,720% return sounds like a once-in-a-generation windfall. Counted in dollars, the currency in which Seplat keeps its books, it is a good but far more ordinary result.

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Seplat listed on Monday 14 April 2014 on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX, then called the Nigerian Stock Exchange) and on the London Stock Exchange. According to Seplat’s pricing announcement of 9 April 2014, the offer was set at N576 per share in Lagos (the N stands for naira; US$3.57) and 210 pence, or hundredths of a pound, in London (US$3.51).

The latest NGX quote, on Friday 20 November 2026, is N16,241.90 (US$11.96). Divided by the offer price of N576 (US$3.57), that is 28.2 times, or 2,720%.

The trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos, where Seplat shares trade. File photo. (Photo: S.aderogba, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The currency explains the gap. On the day of the listing US$1 bought N161.23, according to the exchange-rate history of a commercial market-data service, while the Central Bank of Nigeria’s official foreign exchange rate of 11 November 2026 was N1,358.34.

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Seplat used that rate in its 12 November 2026 dividend notice to the NGX. The naira is therefore about one eighth as valuable as it was, a fall of 8.4 times.

At today’s rate the Lagos price of N16,241.90 equals US$11.96, against US$3.57 at the offer. A buyer at the offer price has 3.35 times the money in dollars, a gain of 235%.

The two numbers fit together. The 28.2 times in naira equals 3.35 times in dollars multiplied by the 8.4 times fall in the naira.

London tells the same story. The London shares closed at 812 pence (US$10.64) on Thursday 19 November 2026, which is 3.87 times the 210 pence offer price (US$3.51), or about 287% in sterling.

Sterling was worth US$1.673 on 14 April 2014 and is worth about US$1.31 now, according to the same service. In dollars the London offer of US$3.51 has become US$10.64, a gain of 3.03 times, or 203%.

In dollars the Lagos line did slightly better than the London line, 3.35 times against 3.03 times. Both are a fraction of the 28.2 times headline, and both rest on prices from 19 and 20 November 2026.

The ranking’s headline therefore rules in a strong local return and rules out a dollar return near 28 times. A reader comparing Seplat with shares in other markets should use the 3.35 times figure for Lagos.

Seplat itself reports in US dollars, so its own accounts speak the language of the second comparison. For the nine months to 30 September 2026 it reported revenue of US$2.764 billion against US$2.177 billion a year earlier, an increase of 27%, according to its results announcement of 29 October 2026.

The third-quarter 2026 dividend is 19 US cents per share, paid in naira to holders who elected naira and in US$ to the rest. Seplat’s notice to the NGX says naira payments are converted at N1,358.34 per US$.

None of these gains includes dividends or corporate actions, so total returns are higher than shown. The naira number is real for a Nigerian saver whose costs are in naira, but it is not a dollar return.

That matters for anyone comparing African share returns across borders. A headline of “up 2,000%” in a currency that has fallen eightfold says little until it is converted.

No one can say yet whether the naira share price will follow the dollar price or the exchange rate from here. That is the open question behind any comparison of the two numbers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Seplat’s 2,720% gain real?

The arithmetic is right in naira, but the naira has weakened sharply since 2014. In dollars the return is far smaller.

Which figure should a foreign investor use?

The dollar figure, because it shows what a foreign buyer’s money actually earned. Dividends are left out and would add to it.

Does the dividend change the picture?

It adds to the return rather than changing the comparison. Seplat pays in dollars or naira according to each holder’s registered preference, converted at the official rate.

Sources Published Friday 20 November 2026 · Source: Seplat pricing announcement of 9 April 2014; Seplat results announcement of 29 October 2026; Seplat notice to the NGX of 12 November 2026; Nigerian Exchange quote; Central Bank of Nigeria exchange rate; Seplat Energy · Nigerian Exchange · London Stock Exchange · Central Bank of Nigeria · Commercial market-data service for exchange-rate history

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