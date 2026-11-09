São Tomé Central Bank Account Frozen

Photo: Ji-Elle / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

SÃO TOMÉ AND PRÍNCIPE · DEBT

On Friday 6 November 2026, Gareth Guadalupe, the Minister of Economy and Finance of São Tomé and Príncipe, said a court enforcement action in Portugal had hit an account of the Central Bank of São Tomé and Príncipe. The claim is for 5.49 million euros (about US$6.1 million), brought by a company over a hydropower contract that ended in 2005.

For US readers, the case raises the question of whether an old arbitration award can be enforced against a country’s bank account abroad. That matters to anyone who lends to, or signs contracts with, small states; conversions in this article use US$1.12 per euro, the early November 2026 rate.

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Key Facts Claim Synergies Investments Limited, a company, seeks 5.49 million euros (US$6.1 million) through a court in Portugal.

Account One central bank account in Portugal is frozen. The minister says it is not linked to the Treasury.

Defence The government argues central bank accounts are immune from seizure, and the bank has hired lawyers.

Offer The government says it offered 2.65 million euros (about US$3.0 million) in payments through May 2028.

An old contract dispute has reached the foreign bank account of a small island state.

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What the Minister Said

Guadalupe told journalists the enforcement hit one of the central bank’s accounts held in Portugal. He said the account is not linked to the Public Treasury, the government’s own cash account, so the state can keep receiving and making payments.

He argued that central bank accounts cannot be seized, because the bank also provides foreign-exchange cover when the state buys medicines, fuel and other goods from abroad. He cited a United Nations convention on state immunity, the principle that one country’s courts should not seize another state’s property.

He also acknowledged that the central bank has financial, administrative, asset and operational autonomy. Whether a Portuguese court accepts the immunity argument has not been decided.

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A Dispute That Dates to 2005

In 2005 the then government of the island nation ended the contract to run the Contador hydroelectric plant, according to the minister. An international arbitration tribunal, a private panel that settles contract disputes, ordered the state to pay compensation in 2009.

An enforcement action for 5,486,835.59 euros (about US$6.1 million) was filed in Portugal in July 2026, a court register shows, and it became public on Tuesday 3 November 2026. The sum appears to include interest and other charges, but no breakdown has been made public.

Street scene at the market square of São Tomé, the capital, with kiosks and market stalls (undated photograph). Photo: Ji-Elle / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

The Government’s Payment Offer

The central bank has hired a team of lawyers to argue that state accounts cannot be seized. Meanwhile, the Treasury will try to pay the arrears and the sums due until 2028, so the seizure can be lifted, the minister said.

The government says it sent the creditor an offer. It would pay the 1 million euros (US$1.12 million) due in May 2026, 1 million euros due in May 2027 and 650,000 euros (about US$0.73 million) due in May 2028.

The government says that would add up to 2.65 million euros, about US$3.0 million, and close the debt entirely. The minister said the creditor has been informed but had not yet reacted, and that Prime Minister Américo Ramos’s government has been in talks with the company.

Readers can follow the wider story in our explainer on São Tomé and Príncipe. The islands sit in the Gulf of Guinea, and the state buys medicines and fuel abroad, as our report on fuel returning after 15 days showed.

What It Means for You

For investors in the debt of small, less-developed economies, the case is a reminder that an old award can resurface years later. Whether creditors can reach central bank assets abroad remains an open question here.

US companies that contract with small states should check how disputes and state immunity are handled. This is analysis, not legal advice.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the freeze has been lifted, how much money sits in the account, or how the freeze affects the central bank’s work. The creditor’s answer to the payment schedule is also unknown.

We have not seen the court filing or any ruling on the immunity claim. The 2009 award has been described with different sums, so we do not state its amount.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the central bank’s account?

A court enforcement action in Portugal hit one of the bank’s accounts there, Guadalupe said on 6 November. It relates to a claim of 5.49 million euros (US$6.1 million).

Why does the government say it cannot be seized?

It says the central bank also provides foreign-exchange cover for state purchases of medicines and fuel. It cites a United Nations convention on state immunity.

Can the government still make payments?

Yes, the minister said. He says the frozen account is not linked to the Public Treasury.

Sources: statements by Minister of Economy and Finance Gareth Guadalupe on 6 November 2026, and the enforcement claim as he described it (read 9 November 2026). Court records were not seen. Hub: São Tomé and Príncipe.





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