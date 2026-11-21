Brazil's national water agency has mapped flood danger for the whole South, and Santa Catarina has both the highest share of exposed municipalities and the largest count in the top two classes.

Photo: Diego Torres Silvestre / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Brazil Floods

Brazil’s federal water and sanitation agency, the Agência Nacional de Águas e Saneamento Básico (ANA), has published a flood atlas that puts 134 municipalities in the southern state of Santa Catarina in its two highest risk classes. It presented the atlas on Wednesday 28 October 2026 at a national disasters meeting in Fortaleza.

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The atlas covers the southern states of Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná, and sorts municipalities, meaning towns or cities with their surrounding land, into low, medium, high and very high risk. Of 1,191 municipalities in the region, 878 carry some flood or flash-flood risk (sudden floods from heavy rain), and 319 sit in the top two classes.

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Key Facts Who. ANA, Brazil’s federal water and sanitation agency, with state agencies and the Geological Survey of Brazil.

What. A flood risk atlas sorting southern municipalities from low to very high risk.

Where. Santa Catarina, where 134 of 295 municipalities fall in the top two risk classes.

When. Launched in Fortaleza on Wednesday 28 October 2026; the release was updated on 4 November.

As of 21 November 2026, 12:10 GMT

Brazil’s national water agency has mapped flood danger for the whole South, and Santa Catarina has both the highest share of exposed municipalities and the largest count in the top two classes.

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ANA’s release of 28 October 2026 gives the full title as Atlas de Risco a Inundações da Região Sul, or Southern Region Flood Risk Atlas. It ranks flood exposure town by town in a region where Rio Grande do Sul suffered extraordinary floods in 2023 and 2024, as the release recalls.

The atlas updates ANA’s 2014 Atlas de Vulnerabilidade a Inundações. ANA’s release says it adds maps and databases on how often floods strike and what damage they cause in urban areas along each municipality’s rivers.

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ANA says the information “contributes to disaster prevention and supports prioritising investments, expanding monitoring and warning systems, drawing up contingency plans and protecting exposed communities”. It places the update in a context of more extreme events, citing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the international climate science panel, which says climate change tends to raise their frequency and intensity.

Studies cited in the atlas indicate a rising trend in the size and frequency of floods in the South, according to ANA’s release of 28 October 2026. Since 2014 Brazil has also added records to its national disaster information system, called S2iD, and has expanded its river-monitoring network.

Santa Catarina has the highest share of municipalities with identified risk, 266 of its 295, or 90.2%. Of those, 55 are rated very high and 79 high, which ANA’s release describes as about half of the 266 state municipalities with identified risk.

ANA ties the state’s historic exposure to recurring intense rain, hilly terrain and towns built on valley floors and river plains. The risk is concentrated on the coast and in the basin of the Itajaí river.

A port worker at the harbour of Itajaí, Santa Catarina, at sunrise in 2021. Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

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On the coast, the Itajaí basin has the most municipalities at very high risk, 25, and at high risk, 18. The Araranguá and Tubarão basins follow with 11 municipalities each, and in the Uruguay river basin the riverside municipalities at very high risk include Itapiranga, a town in the state’s far west.

Rio Grande do Sul has 346 of 497 municipalities at risk, with 125 in the top two classes. The state already has its own atlas, drawn up after the extraordinary floods of 2023 and 2024, so the new map sits beside it.

Paraná has 66.7% of its municipalities at risk, the lowest share in the region, with 60 in the top two classes. Of those, 17 are at very high risk and 43 at high risk.

ANA combined three approaches: overlaying built-up areas with flood extents, analysing floods at river gauge stations, and a qualitative review of how often floods struck and what harm to people the S2iD recorded. The final class is the highest found by any applicable method, and state agencies review and validate it.

A town can therefore rank high on one measure alone, such as its record of past disasters. Technical partners include the environment and green-economy secretariat of Santa Catarina, the state civil defence secretariat, which handles emergency response, and the Geological Survey of Brazil.

The Geological Survey, known as SGB, has run warning systems on the Caí river since 2012, on the Taquari since 2015 and on the Uruguay since 2018, according to ANA’s release of 28 October 2026. The Caí and Taquari are rivers in Rio Grande do Sul.

ANA’s release does not say whether new warning systems or funding will follow for the highest-risk basins. The agency publishes interactive maps and data tables for the atlas online.

Related: Santa Catarina guide for expats, investors and travelers, Santa Catarina as Brazil’s most competitive state and our Brazil news hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which southern Brazilian state has the most flood risk?

Santa Catarina has the highest share of municipalities with identified risk in the South. ANA ties that to heavy rain, hills and towns built on low river ground.

How does ANA decide a town’s risk class?

It combines maps of built-up areas and flood extents, river gauge records and logged damage. The highest result of any applicable method sets the class, and state agencies validate it.

Will the atlas bring new flood warnings or funding?

ANA’s release does not say whether any new money or systems will follow. It describes the atlas as support for deciding where to invest and where to widen monitoring.

Sources: National Water and Sanitation Agency (ANA), release “ANA lança Atlas de Risco a Inundações da Região Sul”, 28 October 2026 (updated 4 November 2026), https://www.gov.br/ana/pt-br/assuntos/noticias-e-eventos/noticias/ana-lanca-atlas-de-risco-a-inundacoes-da-regiao-sul-e-identifica-878-municipios-com-risco-de-inundacoes-ou-enxurradas.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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