Kenya’s president wants sanctions on Zimbabwe lifted, as the two countries sign seven agreements and aim to lift trade beyond the US$57.6 million recorded last year.

Farmers tend a vegetable field at Shurugwi in Zimbabwe's Midlands, pictured in 2013; land and farm compensation is one of the issues that link Zimbabwe to foreign governments. Photo: CDKNetwork / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Politics: Kenya

Kenya’s President William Ruto called on Friday 27 November 2026 for the “immediate and unconditional lifting of unilateral sanctions on Zimbabwe”, as he hosted Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House, the Kenyan presidency’s base in Nairobi. Mnangagwa was ending a two-day state visit to Kenya, which followed Ruto’s own state visit to Zimbabwe in April 2024.

The two leaders co-chaired the first session of the Kenya-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission, a leader-level forum meant to steer cooperation, and witnessed the signing of seven agreements, State House Nairobi said. Ruto called the unilateral sanctions “unfair, unnecessary” and said they hurt ordinary Zimbabweans.

Key Facts Who. Kenya’s President William Ruto and Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at State House in Nairobi.

What. Ruto urged lifting “unilateral sanctions” on Zimbabwe; seven cooperation agreements were signed.

Trade. Kenya-Zimbabwe trade rose from US$35.3 million in 2024 to US$57.6 million in 2025.

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

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Kenya’s president wants sanctions on Zimbabwe lifted, as the two countries sign seven agreements and aim to lift trade beyond the US$57.6 million recorded last year.

The two governments signed eight bilateral instruments during Ruto’s state visit to Zimbabwe in April 2024. Ruto said on 27 November that the new commission delivers on what the two sides agreed during that visit.

State House Nairobi said the seven new agreements bring the total of bilateral instruments to 24. Ruto said relations between the two countries would now be conducted at the highest political level.

Ruto said on 27 November that bilateral trade grew 63 per cent, from US$35.3 million in 2024 to US$57.6 million in 2025. He put the additional export opportunity at an estimated US$53 million.

Kenya wants to sell more processed palm oil, cement clinker (a main cement ingredient) and coated iron and steel products, Ruto said on 27 November. Zimbabwe wants to sell more sugar products and ceramic tiles.

Ruto said on 27 November that the two countries agreed to strengthen private-sector links, address tariff and non-tariff barriers, simplify customs procedures and cut transport costs. Tariff and non-tariff barriers are taxes and other rules that slow trade.

State House Nairobi said the seven agreements cover training for diplomats between the two countries’ foreign-service training bodies, immigration cooperation on irregular migration, human trafficking and migrant smuggling, affordable housing, and arts, culture and heritage. They also cover information exchange between the two countries’ state news agencies, customs cooperation signed by the revenue authorities, and trade promotion between the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) and ZimTrade, its Zimbabwean counterpart.

More Accords Are Still Being Negotiated

Ruto said on 27 November that teams are still negotiating accords on extradition, mutual legal assistance, transfer of sentenced persons, correctional services, energy, maritime affairs and avoidance of double taxation. Ruto asked the negotiating teams to conclude them soon, for the mutual benefit of both countries.

State House Nairobi listed mining as a cooperation area, pairing Zimbabwe’s platinum-group metals and lithium with Kenya’s gold and niobium, a metal used to strengthen steel. In agriculture, it cited Zimbabwe’s irrigated wheat and commercial farming alongside Kenya’s research, horticulture and dairy.

Kenya also welcomed Zimbabwe’s election to the UN Security Council for 2027 to 2028, State House Nairobi said on 27 November. It backed Mnangagwa’s leadership of COMESA, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, after Zimbabwe took over the chair of COMESA on 22 October 2026.

The skyline of Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital, pictured in 2020. File photo (Photo: Itaisibanda / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Washington Narrowed Its Sanctions in 2024

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which runs American sanctions, announced on 4 March 2024 that it was ending the country-wide Zimbabwe sanctions programme, after a presidential order of that day (Executive Order 14118) ended the national emergency behind it. The same day it designated Mnangagwa and others under Global Magnitsky, a US authority that targets named people and companies, not whole countries.

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The Treasury removed the Zimbabwe Sanctions Regulations from the US rule book in a final rule published in the Federal Register on 17 April 2024. We have not verified who remains on the US list today, so this account rests on the March 2024 Treasury notices.

Washington gave a different reason for its measures: the Treasury press release of 4 March 2024 cited corruption and serious human-rights abuse by named officials, including Mnangagwa. Ruto’s statement on 27 November argued that the sanctions “disproportionately affect” Zimbabwe’s citizens, “especially vulnerable sections of society”.

The practical test is the barriers the two sides agreed to address, because they stand between current trade and the extra US$53 million in exports that Ruto estimates. Ruto listed tariffs, customs procedures and transport costs among the issues to be tackled.

We found no published values or budgets for the seven agreements, and it is not clear whether they carry any funding. The official accounts of the signing list no spending commitments.

Ruto announced that a Kenya-Zimbabwe Business Forum will take place in Nairobi on 2 February 2027. He said the two heads of state will meet again in Zimbabwe on a mutually agreed date to assess progress.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ruto ask for on 27 November?

He called for the immediate and unconditional lifting of unilateral sanctions on Zimbabwe. This is a call to lift them, not a report that they have been lifted.

What did the two countries sign?

They signed seven agreements, from diplomatic training and immigration to customs and trade promotion. Several more accords are still under negotiation.

What happens next?

A business forum is planned in Nairobi for 2 February 2027. The two presidents are to meet again in Zimbabwe, with no date set.

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