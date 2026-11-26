Kenyan firms appear to import Chinese solar cells, assemble them into panels and ship them to the US, but the data cannot yet show how much counts as Kenyan.

A 3.6 kW rooftop solar system on a house in Kenya. File photo (PowerAfricaSolar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Trade: Kenya

Kenya’s solar panels have become an export to the United States, with BloombergNEF (BNEF, an energy research firm) counting US$138 million of shipments in the eight months to August 2026. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) named photovoltaic cells (the slices of material that turn sunlight into power), alongside coffee and maize oil, as the drivers behind a doubling of Kenya’s exports to the US.

KNBS said in its monthly Leading Economic Indicators for September 2026 that exports to the US reached Ksh116.1 billion (US$0.90 billion; Ksh stands for Kenyan shillings) in nine months, up 101.83%. A year earlier they were Ksh57.52 billion (US$446 million), and conversions here use Ksh129.02 per US$, the close of 25 November 2026 from the market-data provider RT.

Key Facts Who. Kenyan assemblers and exporters selling solar panels to US buyers.

What. Kenya’s US exports doubled to US$0.90 billion in nine months; solar cells helped drive it.

When and where. Kenya to the United States; nine months to September 2026, panels tracked to August.

As of. 26 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

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Kenyan firms appear to import Chinese solar cells, assemble them into panels and ship them to the US, but the data cannot yet show how much counts as Kenyan.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa, the US law giving eligible African goods duty-free access) lapsed on 30 September 2025. Washington restored it in February 2026 and extended it in September 2026 through December 2028.

Goods qualify for that duty-free treatment only if they meet Agoa’s rules of origin. Rules of origin are the tests that decide which country a product counts as coming from.

Official data show China sent US$576 million of solar cells to Kenya in the first 10 months of 2026, against US$5 million a year earlier. Kenya was the biggest importer of Chinese solar parts in October 2026.

The Nairobi skyline seen from Uhuru Park, a city park, with the Kenyatta International Convention Centre tower at left, taken on 8 February 2014. File photo (Ephymbaya, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

Solar cells are the light-sensitive slices that make power, and a panel, also called a module, is many cells mounted in a frame. Kenyan firms appear to import cells, assemble them into panels and export them, a reading BNEF’s data supports but does not prove.

BNEF data show the year-to-date total of Kenya’s solar panel shipments to the US reached US$138 million by August 2026, about Ksh17.8 billion, up from almost nothing in January. BNEF reports it as a cumulative total, not a monthly figure.

BNEF analyst Youru Tan said: “We believe these increasing cell exports from China and local module assembly in Africa to be largely for the US or Indian markets eventually.” He said firms do not disclose how much of the capacity deployed went to the local market.

Tan also said: “Most African countries with lower trade barriers and tariff treatment can be more competitive and better positioned to continue serving the U.S. market.” His remark ties Kenya’s export prospects to the trade terms Washington offers.

Kenya’s rise sits inside a continental surge. Ember, an energy think tank, estimates Africa will install about 17 gigawatts (1,000 megawatts each) of solar in 2026, up 45% after 51% in 2025 and 25% in 2024.

In September 2026 the US was Kenya’s top export destination at a record Ksh27.9 billion (US$216 million), ahead of Uganda. KNBS attributed the growth in exports to the US largely to higher domestic exports of assembled and unassembled photovoltaic cells, coffee and maize oil.

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The product-level table of the KNBS release is not covered here. Cells and finished panels are different products, so the cell exports KNBS names may not all end up in US panel shipments.

The two datasets do not measure the same thing. BNEF tracks panels from January to August, while KNBS counts every export to the US to September.

If the panels meet the origin tests, Kenyan assemblers gain duty-free entry for a product built largely from Chinese cells, and US buyers gain another supplier. If they do not, the duty-free treatment would not apply to those shipments.

How much of the Kenyan panel output is assembled from imported Chinese cells that qualifies as Kenyan origin is not known. Neither is it confirmed that the BNEF and KNBS figures cover the same goods.

Kenya went from almost no solar exports to a visible US supplier within eight months. Whether it stays one depends on origin paperwork that outside readers cannot see.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Kenya exporting solar panels to the US?

Kenyan firms appear to import Chinese cells, assemble panels and ship them, helped by the restored US trade preference. The sources do not prove how much of that output counts as Kenyan.

What is Agoa?

It is a US law that gives eligible African goods duty-free access to the American market. It lapsed in 2025, returned in February 2026 and now runs to December 2028.

Are these panels fully made in Kenya?

Not confirmed. The data do not show how much comes from imported Chinese cells that qualifies as Kenyan origin.

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Sources Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Leading Economic Indicators for September 2026 (released November 2026; published by KNBS in November 2026); BloombergNEF data and statements by analyst Youru Tan; official data on Chinese solar cell exports cited with the BNEF figures; Ember estimate of African solar installations in 2026; US trade preference status under Agoa, restored February 2026 and extended to December 2028; RT exchange rate of 25 November 2026.

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