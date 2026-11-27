The ruling adds terrorism convictions to the murder and child cruelty verdicts already recorded against Mackenzie, and it comes from a trial court.

The old Law Courts building on Nkrumah Road in Mombasa, now a gallery; the verdict was read at the city's current law courts. File photo, 2012. (Photo: Alex Wafula, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

KENYA · COURTS

A Kenyan magistrate on Thursday 26 November 2026 found Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, the preacher behind the Shakahola “starvation cult”, guilty of terrorism-related offences. Senior Principal Magistrate Leah Juma, sitting at the Shanzu Law Courts in the coastal city of Mombasa, ruled that he committed all five counts he faced.

Mackenzie, who founded the church Good News International Ministries, is already serving 200 years for murder, so his custody does not change. Shakahola is a forest in Kilifi County on Kenya’s coast where followers died during a fast he promoted.

Key Facts Who Preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, founder of Good News International Ministries, his church.

What Guilty on all five counts: radicalisation, facilitating a terrorist act, organised crime and possessing terrorism-linked articles.

Where Shanzu Law Courts in Mombasa, Kenya, before Senior Principal Magistrate Leah Juma.

Next Directions from the magistrate on Monday 25 January 2027; no sentence has been set.

As of 27 November 2026, 06:00 GMT

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The ruling adds terrorism convictions to the murder and child cruelty verdicts already recorded against Mackenzie, and it comes from a trial court.

The five counts were organised criminal activity, two counts of radicalisation, facilitating a terrorist act, and knowingly possessing articles linked to a terrorism offence. Radicalisation here means promoting and adopting an extreme belief system, fasting to death, meant to enable violence under section 12D of Kenya’s anti-terror law, the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2012.

The facilitation count covered moving followers between Shakahola Forest and Malindi, a coastal town, in a way that endangered their lives. The possession count concerned articles linked to terrorism offences.

The walls of Fort Jesus in Mombasa, Kenya, a coastal city where Mackenzie’s trials have been held. File photo, undated. Photo: Mutisya Maingi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Mackenzie’s wife, Rhoda Mumbua, was convicted of organised crime and of the first radicalisation count (promoting fasting to death), but acquitted of possessing the material. His deputy, Smart Deri Mwakalama, was convicted with him of facilitating a terrorist act.

More than two dozen people were convicted of organised criminal activity and three were acquitted. On the first radicalisation count Mackenzie, his wife and seven others were convicted, while more than 20 were cleared.

On the second radicalisation count, about 40 of 62 accused were convicted. The prosecution called 96 witnesses, among them survivors, former followers, investigators, pathologists and forensic experts.

It also produced hundreds of exhibits, including recordings, social media content, medical and forensic reports and DNA analysis. Mackenzie was among those convicted on every count he faced.

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Earlier this month the High Court in Mombasa sentenced Mackenzie to 200 years after convicting him of 191 murders on Monday 19 October 2026. On Wednesday 25 November 2026 the Children’s Court at Tononoka, in Mombasa, convicted him of assault causing actual bodily harm and five counts of cruelty to a child.

For American readers, the verdict shows that a Kenyan court has treated a fasting-to-death doctrine as terrorism-linked radicalisation. It is a ruling by a trial court, and sentencing is still ahead.

A separate manslaughter case with 238 counts is also before the courts, and Mackenzie and others were due back at the Mombasa Law Courts on Friday 27 November 2026. Earlier cases are covered in reports on the murder verdict and the 200-year sentence, and Kenya news follows the rest.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Mackenzie’s Custody Changing?

No, because he is already serving a 200-year sentence from the High Court. The terrorism convictions add to his record.

What Does Radicalisation Mean in This Case?

The court treated promoting fasting to death as an extreme belief system meant to enable violence. It is an offence under Kenya’s anti-terror law, the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2012.

When Will He Be Sentenced for Terrorism?

No sentencing date has been set. The magistrate will give directions on Monday 25 January 2027.

Sources: Shanzu Law Courts, judgment announced 26 November 2026 (open court); High Court of Kenya at Mombasa, judgment of 19 October 2026 and sentencing in November 2026; Children’s Court at Tononoka, judgment of 25 November 2026; Prevention of Terrorism Act 2012 (Kenya).

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