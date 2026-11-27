A Kenyan court has jailed a former governor for a killing that shocked the country, and the judge said a family’s forgiveness and financial support could not buy a lighter sentence.

The Supreme Court of Kenya building in Nairobi, where appeals from the Court of Appeal on constitutional questions can go (Photo: Francis Akuka for the Wikimedia Foundation, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

KENYA · POLITICS

Okoth Obado, who once governed Kenya’s Migori County, was sentenced on Friday 27 November 2026 to 25 years in prison for instigating and financing the murder of a pregnant university student. Justice Cecilia Githua, a judge of Kenya’s High Court, its main trial court for serious crimes, refused the family’s plea for a sentence without prison.

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His former personal assistant, Michael Juma Oyamo, also received 25 years, and Caspal Ajwang Obiero, a former Migori county official who ran its administration as clerk, received 18 years. The judge ordered that time each man already spent in custody counts towards his term.

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Key Facts Who Okoth Obado, ex-governor of Migori County in western Kenya, and two former aides.

Sentence Obado and Oyamo got 25 years each; Obiero got 18 years.

Victim Sharon Otieno, 26, a Rongo University student, seven months pregnant, killed in September 2018.

As of 27 November 2026, 10:15 GMT.

A Kenyan court has jailed a former governor for a killing that shocked the country, and the judge said a family’s forgiveness and financial support could not buy a lighter sentence.

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Sharon Otieno was abducted with a journalist on 3 September 2018 after they left a hotel in Rongo. The journalist escaped by jumping from the moving vehicle, and her body was later found near Kodera Forest in Homa Bay County, with multiple stab wounds.

Obado was arraigned, or formally charged in court, on 24 September 2018. On 23 July 2026, after 42 prosecution witnesses, Justice Githua convicted all three men of murder.

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On Friday the judge called Obado “the architect of the criminal enterprise” that led to Sharon’s murder. She found that he supplied the motive and the money, and that he was the father of Sharon’s unborn child.

She found that Oyamo coordinated the plan and was indispensable to it. Obiero, she ruled, helped hide evidence, allowed planning meetings at his home and helped Oyamo obtain forged medical documents afterwards.

Sharon’s family had asked the court to let Obado stay free so he could keep supporting her children, and his lawyers asked for a sentence without prison. Justice Githua weighed their plea but ruled that the aggravating facts of the killing far outweighed the arguments in mitigation.

She warned that courts must not create a precedent allowing people convicted of murder to “buy their way out of justice by offering financial support to vulnerable victims of crime.” She also refused the family’s request for compensation, saying the court had not been given enough evidence to measure the loss. Murder in Kenya once carried a mandatory death sentence, but the Supreme Court, the country’s highest court, ruled on 14 December 2017 in a case brought by Francis Muruatetu that judges must be free to choose the penalty.

The death penalty stays in the statute book, yet the country has not carried out an execution since 1987. The judge chose a long prison term for all three men.

The ruling does not say how many years Obado must still serve once his time in custody is counted. Obado governed one of Kenya’s 47 counties, each led by an elected governor, and the country votes on Tuesday 10 August 2027 on a date set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the election body.

Governors are on that ballot, and our report on the opposition and the 2027 vote adds context. For US readers, the ruling shows the courts of a close security partner can jail a powerful former office-holder.

President Joe Biden announced in May 2024 that Washington would designate Kenya a major non-NATO ally, a status for close security partners. It is not yet known whether any of the three men will appeal.

An appeal would go to the Court of Appeal, the court above the High Court.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Is Obado’s Sentence?

It is a long prison term, and the judge ordered that the time he already spent in custody counts towards it. The ruling does not state the remaining years.

Does Kenya Still Have the Death Penalty?

It remains in the law for murder, but judges are no longer forced to impose it. No one has been executed in decades.

Can a Family’s Forgiveness Reduce a Sentence?

The judge said it was considered but could not replace the court’s duty to punish serious crimes. Financial help to victims, she said, must not become a way to escape prison.

Sources: Judiciary of Kenya, the court service, sentencing ruling by Justice Cecilia Githua, 27 November 2026; Judiciary of Kenya, High Court judgment, 23 July 2026; Supreme Court of Kenya, Muruatetu judgment (Kenya Law database), 14 December 2017; Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya, election calendar, 2026; White House, statements on Kenya, May 2024.





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