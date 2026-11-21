Nigeria: Politics

Dauda Kahutu, a Hausa-language political singer known as Rarara, was attacked by an angry crowd at the National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Friday 20 November 2026. Videos shared online, reported by Blueprint and Legit.ng, show people hitting him and tearing his clothes around the Jumu’ah, the Friday congregational prayers.

Rarara is an outspoken supporter of President Bola Tinubu. Blueprint, Legit.ng and Naija News, three Nigerian news outlets, report that he wore a cap with the president’s insignia and removed it during the attack.

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Key Facts Who. Dauda Kahutu, “Rarara”, a Hausa-language political singer and supporter of President Bola Tinubu.

What. A crowd hit him and tore his clothes; security operatives escorted him away.

Where and when. National Mosque, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Friday 20 November 2026, around Friday prayers.

Status. As of 21 November 2026, 23:17 GMT: injuries, arrests and motive are unconfirmed.

A pro-Tinubu singer was beaten at Abuja’s main mosque about a week after the president was reportedly booed at another, and the record on why remains thin.

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The assault came about a week after worshippers reportedly booed Tinubu at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Garki, another part of Abuja, and objects were thrown at his convoy, according to TheNiche and Blueprint. Blueprint reports that protesters there chanted “Ba mayi, ba ma so”, Hausa for “We don’t want you; we don’t support you”.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, seen from above. (File photo)

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Blueprint says the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command announced 78 arrests after that earlier incident, while Naija News says about 75. Both outlets report that Tinubu later ordered the suspects released as an act of clemency.

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No official link between the two incidents has been confirmed. Nigeria holds a presidential election in 2027, and the National Mosque is the capital’s main mosque.

Blueprint reports that plain-clothes and uniformed security operatives, including police personnel, were with Rarara and tried to hold the crowd back. Naija News, citing a video seen by Daily Trust, a Nigerian newspaper, and Legit.ng describe worshippers helping to pull him away before he was escorted off for his protection.

Reports differ on whether he was entering or leaving the mosque, so the timing is best described as around the prayers. His injuries, any arrests and the immediate reason for the attack were not established in the Saturday 21 November reports, and Blueprint and Naija News say the reason has not been officially stated.

Paul Ibe, a media adviser to opposition figure Atiku Abubakar, wrote on X that despite heavy security for the prayers “worshippers could still not be protected”, Legit.ng reported. He added: “Violence against anyone, including political opponents, is unacceptable and must be condemned without reservation.”

Ibe also told the singer directly that his support for Tinubu “is your democratic right” and “should never make you a target of violence”. The message came from a critic of the government, which makes the appeal for restraint broader than one camp.

Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, convener of the Renewed Hope Alliance of Labour Party Youth Leaders, a pro-Tinubu group, spoke in an Abuja statement on Saturday 21 November, TheNiche reported. “Our restraint must never be mistaken for weakness,” he said, adding that “Nigeria must remain a country where political differences are settled through the ballot box”.

Ahanotu demanded that the Inspector-General of Police and the FCT Police Command investigate and arrest those involved. He also urged supporters to stay peaceful and avoid retaliation.

For readers in the United States, the episode matters because Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and has a large diaspora in America. A prominent political figure attacked at the capital’s main mosque, about a week after the president was reportedly booed at another, comes ahead of the 2027 vote and raises questions about security for worshippers and visitors in Abuja.

Blueprint and Naija News reported no statement so far from the FCT Police Command or National Mosque management, so the account rests on videos and outlet reports rather than on officials. No official next step has been announced, and no date for any investigation has been given.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Rarara?

Dauda Kahutu, known as Rarara, is a Hausa-language political singer who openly backs President Tinubu.

Has anyone been arrested?

Not in the reports available on Saturday, and neither the police nor mosque management had commented. A pro-Tinubu youth group has demanded arrests.

Is the attack linked to the earlier booing of the president?

No official link has been confirmed. Outlets only note that the two incidents happened days apart at Abuja mosques.