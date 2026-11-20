Central-government workers in Puerto Rico get their Christmas bonus before Thanksgiving, while a further payment waits for approval from a federal oversight board.

Old San Juan seen across the bay. File photo, 2026: Ligocsicnarf89 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

Puerto Rico: Public Pay

Puerto Rico’s central-government workers will receive a Christmas bonus of US$600 on Wednesday 25 November, Governor Jenniffer González Colón announced on Friday 20 November. The payment arrives the day before US Thanksgiving, which falls on Thursday 26 November.

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Ángel Pantoja, secretary of Hacienda, the island’s Treasury Department, said the second-half-of-November salary is paid the same day. The governor said the bonus is paid as the law requires, while a separate extra payment still needs approval.

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Key Facts Who. Governor Jenniffer González Colón and Treasury Secretary Ángel Pantoja announced it for central-government employees.

What. US$600 Christmas bonus set by law; extra US$339.46 proposed for staff outside AFSCME, a public-workers union.

When. Payday is Wednesday 25 November, before US Thanksgiving; the extra has no reported approval.

As of. 20 November 2026, 17:30 GMT.

Central-government workers in Puerto Rico get their Christmas bonus before Thanksgiving, while a further payment waits for approval from a federal oversight board.

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Puerto Rico is a US territory, and its people are US citizens. Since PROMESA, the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act of 2016, its budget has been watched by a federal oversight board.

That body is the Financial Oversight Board, which Congress created to review the island’s finances. It must evaluate and approve some transfers of public money before they are spent.

The flat bonus for government workers rests on Article 2.08 of Act 26-2017, the law that obliges the government to follow its Board-approved budget roadmap, called the fiscal plan, according to the Board. Employees received the same bonus on Wednesday 26 November 2025, after the Board approved the Budget Office’s request to redistribute US$50,407,418 of state funds to pay for it.

The dome of the Capitol, seat of Puerto Rico’s legislature, rises behind the old city wall of San Juan. File photo: Jrozwado / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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Orlando C. Rivera Berríos, director of the Budget Office, known by its Spanish initials OGP, put this year’s cost at about US$82.5 million. He said the money comes from funds the office already holds.

The government’s statement does not say whether that sum covers only the flat bonus or also the extra payment described below. Nor does it say how many employees will receive the flat bonus.

That extra payment, called a bonificación in Spanish, is US$339.46 per person, proposed for about 95,198 eligible public employees who are not represented by AFSCME, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. Multiplied out, that comes to about US$32.3 million, our own arithmetic.

The government has not said whether members of other unions are left out. Officials say the extra money is possible because General Fund revenue, the main pool of tax income, beat the fiscal plan’s projections.

Vicky González Vega, acting executive director of AAFAF, the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority, credited sound financial management and economic development policies. She said the payment is allowed under agreements in the debt adjustment plan, the court-approved restructuring of the central government’s debt.

The Budget Office sent its fund-transfer requests to the Board for evaluation and approval, as it did last year. No approval has been reported yet.

The Board’s record shows it can say no: on 4 December 2025 it refused the Government Ethics Office a further US$400 per employee, saying extra incentives must be tied to performance or skills. That is a 2025 precedent, not a ruling on this year’s request.

Earlier, on 24 November 2025, the Board had approved US$400 more, for US$1,000 in total, for employees of CRIM, the property-tax agency. Private-sector workers fall under a different law, Act 148 of 1969, which gives employers until 15 December 2026 to pay their own bonus unless exempted.

For the island, the episode shows how federal oversight reaches routine pay decisions. Officials link the extra to revenue above projections, and the Board decides whether the transfers go ahead.

For workers, the flat bonus should reach paychecks before the holiday weekend. The extra payment depends on a decision with no announced date.

The next fixed date is payday itself, when Hacienda says salary and bonus are paid together. After that, attention turns to whether the Board answers the Budget Office’s requests.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who receives the Christmas bonus?

The governor said it goes to central-government employees. Private-sector workers are covered by a different law with its own deadline.

Is the extra payment guaranteed?

No. It is a proposal, and the Financial Oversight Board has not been reported to approve it.

Why does this matter outside Puerto Rico?

Puerto Rico is US territory, and a federal board reviews some of its spending. A pay decision there shows how that oversight works day to day.

Related coverage: Puerto Rico Board Cites US$32M Fuel Cost and Puerto Rico Politics Explained, Who Holds Power in 2026.

Sources: Governor’s office, Puerto Rico Treasury Department (Hacienda), Budget Office (OGP), Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF), Financial Oversight Board, Act 26-2017, Act 148 of 1969.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error