The president says voters will judge his government in the 2027 regional and 2030 presidential elections, and he rules out new value-added tax (VAT) on basic foods.

The Casa de Nariño, the presidential palace in Bogotá. (File photo)

Colombia: Politics

Colombia’s President Abelardo de la Espriella has warned his ministers in a letter that voters will punish failure at the ballot box in 2027 and 2030. The letter is dated Thursday 19 November 2026, was sent to Environment Minister Fabio Arjona and reportedly other ministers, and reached the press on Friday 20 November.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

It matters abroad because the letter sets the political limits of a government that is still fighting for its tax bill, the Economic Rescue Law, and that investors holding Colombian bonds and shares of oil group Ecopetrol follow closely. A president who reads the next two votes as a verdict on his first years has less room for unpopular fiscal choices.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. President Abelardo de la Espriella and his cabinet.

What. Letter warning ministers that failure will be punished at the polls in 2027 and 2030.

Where. Colombia; letter sent to Environment Minister Fabio Arjona and reportedly other ministers.

When. Dated 19 November 2026; regional elections follow on 31 October 2027.

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:15 UTC

The president says voters will judge his government in the 2027 regional and 2030 presidential elections, and he rules out new value-added tax (VAT) on basic foods.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Economic Rescue Law (Colombia) Email address Follow

In the letter, the president asks his cabinet to keep the government’s course, to break with traditional political habits and to concentrate on delivering results. He writes that each ministry’s decisions must answer citizens’ needs, not the interests of trade associations, political groups or power blocs.

The warning is blunt: “Si le fallamos al pueblo, nos lo cobrarán las urnas en 2027 y en 2030” (if we fail the people, the ballot box will make us pay in 2027 and 2030). He also asks for bold action, quick correction of mistakes and joint work on social policy, which he says is the duty of the whole cabinet and not only of the social ministries.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The two years name two different kinds of vote. On Sunday 31 October 2027 Colombians elect governors, mayors, regional deputies and councillors.

Candidate registration for that vote opens on 30 June 2027 and closes on 31 July 2027. Local races usually turn on local issues, so how far the national mood carries into them is untested.

The 2030 vote is the presidential election, and the verdict he invokes would fall on his government’s record. Voters will weigh whether ministers delivered the results he asks for.

The letter repeats his rejection of higher value-added tax on household staples, in his words “el pueblo no quiere más IVA”. In his address marking his first 100 days, on Sunday 15 November 2026, he withdrew value-added tax on basic foods from the tax bill.

He ties the point to the Economic Rescue Law, his government’s fiscal bill, and says that if citizens reject a path the executive must find other solutions. The letter gives no figures for the cost of that choice or for the revenue that would replace it.

On public messaging, he writes that official advertising, meaning state money spent on media space, will not be handed out “para congraciarnos con quienes nos quieren destruir”. He adds that he will not give “las entrevistas de siempre” and will not leave the country.

The presidency had not commented on the letter in the reports we reviewed. Opposition parties have not yet answered it either, so the strongest counter-argument, that a president who rules out taxes must say what replaces the revenue, comes from the letter’s own silence on figures.

The bill remains open to change by the government’s own account, and the president has said he is ready to seek agreement with political parties and other sectors. The first vote in Congress’s economic committees is planned for 1 or 2 December, according to the government’s timetable.

In plain terms, the president is telling his own team that the next elections work as a report card on his government. He wants every minister to treat that as a reason to act now, not later.

For readers outside Colombia, the Economic Rescue Law is the government’s fiscal bill, the tax package that decides how the state raises money. Withdrawing the value-added tax on basic foods removes one of its most sensitive items, though the letter says nothing on what replaces the revenue.

The next fixed date is 30 June 2027, when candidate registration for the regional elections opens. Until then, the test of the letter is whether the ministers deliver visible results and whether the tax bill passes without a food levy.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Colombia 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Which elections does the president mean?

The 2027 vote chooses governors, mayors and councillors, while the 2030 vote chooses the next president. Both are named in the letter as moments when voters will judge the government.

When did the letter become public?

It is dated 19 November 2026 and reached the Colombian press on 20 November. It was sent to Environment Minister Fabio Arjona and reportedly other ministers.

Does the letter change tax policy?

It repeats his refusal to raise value-added tax on staple foods. It gives no figures and does not say what would replace the revenue.

Sources Published Friday 20 November 2026 · Source: letter of President Abelardo de la Espriella to his cabinet, dated 19 November 2026; presidential address of the first 100 days

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error