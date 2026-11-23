Peru Sets Quake Emergency in 21 Districts
Peru has declared a 60-day emergency in 21 districts of Huánuco, Junín and Pasco after the earthquakes of 20 and 21 November 2026. Funding and final damage counts are not yet known.
Peru · Brief
Peru has put 21 districts of its central Andes under a state of emergency after the earthquakes of 20 and 21 November 2026. The order lets the state take exceptional, immediate measures to respond and rebuild for 60 calendar days.
Decree 155-2026-PCM appeared on Sunday 22 November in an extra edition of El Peruano, the government’s official gazette.
Key Facts
- Who. President Keiko Fujimori’s government, by Decree 155-2026-PCM (Presidency of the Council of Ministers).
- Where. 21 districts in Huánuco, Junín and Pasco, three regions of central Peru.
- How long. 60 calendar days, to respond to quake damage and rehabilitate affected areas.
- Unknown. The decree does not tell readers how much money will be released.
- As of 23 November 2026, 15:25 GMT (10:25 a.m. ET)
Peru has declared a 60-day emergency in 21 districts of Huánuco, Junín and Pasco after the earthquakes of 20 and 21 November 2026. Funding and final damage counts are not yet known.
Huánuco has five districts on the list, including Amarilis, Huánuco and Pillco Marca. Junín has four, among them Ulcumayo, Palca and San Pedro de Cajas, and Pasco has the longest list with 12.
The regional governments and town halls will carry out the work, with Indeci, Peru’s national civil-defence institute, providing technical coordination and follow-up. Prime Minister Luis Galarreta, formally president of the Council of Ministers, also signed it.
Ministries including health, education, housing, transport, defence and interior are to take part.
The decree says every measure must have a “nexo directo de causalidad”, a direct causal link, with the earthquakes. It adds that actions may be changed as needs and safety conditions evolve, backed by technical studies of the competent agencies.
The order follows our earlier reports on the magnitude 6.7 quake of Friday 20 November 2026, which killed one truck driver and damaged more than a hundred homes. Indeci counted one death, 15 injured and 853 people who lost homes or belongings as of 22 November, all preliminary figures.
What it means for you: visitors planning trips to central Peru, including Huánuco, Tarma and the Oxapampa area, should check road and lodging conditions with local operators, because aftershocks continue. Residents of affected districts can expect state agencies to act under the order for two months.
Not yet known is how much money the government will release and what the final damage counts will show once teams reach every district.
More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does a state of emergency mean in Peru?
It lets the government and local authorities take exceptional, immediate measures of response and rehabilitation in the named districts. Decree 155-2026-PCM sets it for 60 calendar days.
Which regions are covered?
Huánuco, Junín and Pasco, in the central Andes. The decree names 21 districts across the three regions.
Sources
Decree 155-2026-PCM, El Peruano extra edition, 22 November 2026 · Indeci, Peru’s National Institute of Civil Defence, update of 22 November 2026 · The Rio Times reporting, 21–23 November 2026
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