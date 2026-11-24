PERU · MINING

Peru’s Energy and Mines Minister, Guillermo Shinno, warned on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that informal miners still seeking permits could become illegal if Congress does not pass a new small-scale mining law by the end of December. “If nothing is approved until 30 December, all miners, even the informal ones we have to help, will end up in an illegal status,” he said.

Informal miners are protesting on Avenida Abancay in Lima, beside Congress, demanding that Reinfo, the register that shields them from prosecution, be extended to 2030. Shinno says the new law, the MAPE bill for small-scale and artisanal mining, already gives them 18 more months.

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Key Facts Deadline Reinfo, the register of informal miners, ends on 31 December; Shinno opposes extending it.

The bill The MAPE bill for small-scale miners offers 18 more months under a simpler process.

Protest Miners marching in Lima want the register extended to 2030.

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As of 24 November 2026, 21:00 GMT

The minister’s message to marchers is that the bill, not another extension, is their route to legal work. Peru is a major producer of copper and gold, so the rules for small miners matter to buyers abroad.

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Reinfo, short for Registro Integral de Formalización Minera, is a register of miners who have started to legalise their operations. Registered miners are shielded from prosecution for illegal mining while they finish their paperwork; Shinno has put the number still to formalise at about 30,000.

Shinno said the MAPE bill would let those miners keep working for 18 months under a process “we are going to simplify much more”, without needing Reinfo. “They do not need Reinfo,” he told the press, urging them not to “fall into the game of those illegal miners”.

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He argued that some marchers are not trying to formalise at all. “There are illegal miners whose only aim is to extend Reinfo in order to have this legal protection and not be reported,” he told reporters in Lima.

The minister said the bill aims to speed up the formalisation paperwork, so that miners who want to work within the law can do so without asking for another Reinfo extension. He said it must be approved so that miners already in the process are not left out of the new mechanism.

The Congress of Peru building in Lima, beside the avenue where informal miners are protesting. File photo.

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The minister said Reinfo should not be extended beyond 31 December, and that authorities will have to take the necessary measures to keep order if the mobilisations continue. He did not say what those measures would be.

The ministry has said since October that the register ends on 31 December, and it describes the 18 months as a consolidation regime that replaces any extension. In late October Shinno put that regime at 1 January 2027 to 30 June 2028.

The protesters ask for the register to run to 2030, while Shinno says an extension would only protect illegal miners. We found no vote date in Congress for the bill.

Shinno’s 30 December mark sits just five weeks away, so lawmakers have little time.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Reinfo?

Reinfo is Peru’s register of informal miners who are formalising their operations. Being listed gives them legal protection while they do so, and that protection ends with the register.

What does the MAPE bill change?

It would replace Reinfo with a simpler route to permits and give miners already in the process extra time to keep working.

Sources: Ministry of Energy and Mines of Peru, remarks of Minister Guillermo Shinno to the press, 24 November 2026 (gob.pe/minem); Congress of Peru (congreso.gob.pe).

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