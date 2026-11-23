A single Sunday storm in Piura shows how an El Niño year turns routine rain into a flood, and why the effects run from poor neighbourhoods to fruit exports.

File photo. Huaraz, Peru, with the snow-capped Cordillera Blanca behind the city. Photo: Uwebart, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Climate: Peru

A torrential storm on Sunday 22 November 2026 flooded streets and homes in Tambogrande, a farming district in Peru’s northern Piura region, according to La República, a Lima daily. Senamhi, Peru’s national weather service, recorded 134 millimetres of rain at its Tambogrande station, and the army was pumping water out of houses by Monday morning.

The storm comes during this season’s coastal El Niño, the warming of the sea off Peru that the state forecaster ENFEN has kept on alert. Piura is also a leading mango-growing region, so the damage reaches beyond one district.

Key Facts Who. Residents of Tambogrande, a district of Peru’s northern Piura region, and the army sent to help.

What. 134 mm of rain in one storm flooded homes, streets and schools on Sunday 22 November.

Outlook. Peru’s weather service warns of strong to extreme rain on the north coast until Thursday 26 November.

As of. 23 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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A single Sunday storm in Piura shows how an El Niño year turns routine rain into a flood, and why the effects run from poor neighbourhoods to fruit exports.

La República, a Lima daily, reported on Monday 23 November that Senamhi’s station at Tambogrande measured 134 millimetres, and a second station at Partidor 113.5 millimetres. At both, about 88% of the rain fell in just three hours, with a peak of 45.5 millimetres an hour at Tambogrande at 18:00.

The COEN, Peru’s national emergency operations centre run by the civil defence agency Indeci, said the Yapatera and Charanal rivers overflowed at the Miguel Montenegro Castillo settlement in Tambogrande. Its post on X, reported by Correo on 23 November, added: “No se reportan daños a la vida y a la salud de las personas” (no harm to life or health has been reported).

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File photo. Sauce lagoon, San Martín, Peru. Photo: Pitxiquin, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The storm did not come from nowhere. ENFEN, the multi-agency committee that tracks El Niño off Peru, said on 30 October 2026 that it kept the coastal El Niño alert in place and expected an event of extraordinary magnitude until February 2027, according to Gestión, a Lima business daily.

The same ENFEN outlook, as Gestión reported on 31 October, calls for above-normal rain on the north coast from November 2026 to January 2027, with more intense and frequent episodes on the north coast. A scheduled ENFEN update was due on Friday 13 November, which this report could not open.

Infobae, a Latin American news site, reported that rain began around 17:30 on Sunday and lasted until about 22:00 in the Nuevo Renacer sector, where more than 50 properties were hit. Water rose above one metre in some rooms, and residents blamed a drain that could not carry the volume.

“Fue una lluvia que parece fin del mundo” (it was a rain like the end of the world), a resident identified only as José told Infobae on 23 November. He said part of his adobe and wood front wall collapsed, and that no authorities had come to his sector.

El Peruano, the state gazette’s news service, reported on 23 November that the army’s First Cavalry Brigade was using two-inch motor pumps in the Godofredo García Baca and Los Almendros II settlements. It added that teams from the housing ministry and Indeci had joined, and that the Tambogrande municipality was registering affected families for a nearby shelter.

La República said the shelter at the town’s municipal theatre holds 20 families, and that one school suspended in-person classes after its rooms flooded. Exitosa, a Lima news outlet, counted at least 12 homes damaged in Los Almendros and quoted residents complaining that help from local authorities was slow.

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No full damage count has been published. Neither Indeci nor the municipality had published a total of homes, families or school days lost in the reports reviewed, and the Tambogrande rainfall figure comes from one station.

For US readers the risk lies in the harvest and in northern roads, because Agraria, a Peruvian farm trade outlet, reported on 9 November that mango-growing areas of Piura had already received more than 70 millimetres of rain, unusual for the season. It added that the export plan of the mango growers’ group APEM for 2026-27 was 39.57% below the previous campaign, and could fall further if rains intensify from mid-November.

Agricultural expert Jim Ruiz told Agraria that Peru’s vulnerability to El Niño is high. Flooded fields and cut roads would hit supply.

Senamhi’s warning notice number 481, cited by La República, forecasts strong to extreme rain on the north coast, mainly in Tumbes and inland Piura, until Thursday 26 November. The COEN has also issued a red danger level for possible activation of dry ravines in Piura, Tumbes and Cajamarca, Correo, a Peruvian daily, reported.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is El Niño the cause of the Tambogrande flood?

ENFEN, the state climate committee, has kept a coastal El Niño alert and forecast above-normal rain on the north coast. A single storm cannot be tied to it alone, but the forecast fits what residents saw.

Is it safe to travel in northern Peru this week?

Senamhi expects strong to extreme rain on the north coast until Thursday 26 November, and the COEN warns of ravine activations. Travellers should check road and flight status locally before moving.

Could the rain affect fruit exports to the United States?

Growers’ groups already warn that wet weather is cutting the mango plan for this season. How far the damage spreads depends on whether the heavy rain continues through the harvest.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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