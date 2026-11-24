The investigation into the failed Paraguayan bank has reached the family of the president removed over it. Nobody in the Peña family has been convicted.

The Palacio de Justicia in Asunción, seat of Paraguay's judiciary. Photo: FF MM, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Paraguay · Ueno Bank · Brief

Paraguayan police detained Francisco Peña Palacios, brother of Santiago Peña, the president removed by the Senate this month, on Monday 23 November 2026. Prosecutors had ordered his pre-trial detention, and that of his wife Rocío Caballero Bosch, in the investigation into Ueno Bank, a Paraguayan lender taken over by the central bank on 3 November.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Francisco Peña Palacios, ex-president Santiago Peña’s brother, and wife Rocío Caballero Bosch.

What. Prosecutors ordered pre-trial detention over suspected money laundering; police detained him.

When and where. Monday 23 November 2026, Asunción; held by the police organised-crime unit.

As of. 23 November 2026, 22:45 GMT.

Power Index. Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

The investigation into the failed Paraguayan bank has reached the family of the president removed over it. Nobody in the Peña family has been convicted.

The prosecutors’ order cites money laundering, under Article 196 of the Penal Code, and self-dealing in management (“administración en provecho propio”), under Article 8 of Law 2523/2004, according to Infobae, an Argentine news site. The order leaves open what role each person played.

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At the centre is Pear SRL, a limited-liability company that investigators link to Francisco Peña and his wife, and a 1,184-hectare rural estate in Paraguarí department that the company bought in 2023, a price prosecutors put at about US$3 million. Julio Rey, Ueno’s former second vice-president, now in pre-trial detention, told prosecutors that Pear was linked to Francisco Peña, Infobae reported.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The purchase involved Financiera Ueno, the name the lender carried before it became a bank, according to Infobae. Prosecutors link Francisco Peña to what ABC Color called an allegedly simulated property purchase, and no court has ruled on that claim.

Ueno Bank was placed under a central bank resolution procedure on 3 November 2026, Emol, a Chilean daily, reported. Carlos Carvallo, the former central bank chief, is also detained in the same case, according to Infobae.

The Central Bank of Paraguay building in Asunción, file photo. Photo: Cmasi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The Senate removed Santiago Peña in an impeachment trial on Friday 6 November. On Monday 16 November Judge Osmar Legal ordered him moved to the Viñas Cué military prison, BioBioChile, a Chilean outlet, reported, as we covered at the time.

ABC Color reported that police stopped Francisco Peña at 16:42 local time as he tried to leave his home in Asunción. After almost two hours inside, he left the house at about 18:11 and was detained, and he was taken to a medical centre and then to the police organised-crime unit.

His wife was at the same unit by about 18:45 with her lawyer, Manuel Rodríguez, ABC Color said. The report did not quote Francisco Peña’s own lawyer.

No statement from the couple, the wider family or Santiago Peña had been reported by late Monday. Francisco Peña has not been tried or convicted, and the case file is numbered 92/2026, ABC Color reported.

No judge and no hearing date had been reported by Monday night, according to ABC Color and Infobae. Earlier steps are in our Ueno Bank coverage, and the wider picture is in our Paraguay news.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Francisco Peña Palacios and why was he detained?

He is the brother of Santiago Peña, the president removed by the Senate. Prosecutors ordered his pre-trial detention on suspicion of money laundering and self-dealing.

Has anyone been convicted in the case?

No court has ruled on Francisco Peña or his wife. The couple’s side has not been heard in the reports so far.

Sources: ABC Color (23 November 2026), Infobae (23 November), Emol (4 November), BioBioChile (16 November).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error