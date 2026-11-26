Paraguay’s electoral court bought its data backup from a firm now under raid, and nobody has said who holds the copies. Nothing so far shows that election data was touched.

Politics: Paraguay

Paraguay’s electoral court bought the storage platform that backs up its datacenter from Technoma, a technology firm that prosecutors raided on 6 November 2026. The court, the TSJE (Tribunal Superior de Justicia Electoral), runs the country’s elections, and its datacenter holds personal data of citizens.

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Paraguayan reporting describes Technoma as the “sister” company of itti, the technology firm of Grupo Vázquez, the business group behind ueno bank. Paraguay’s central bank, the BCP, took ueno over in November 2026 for insolvency, and prosecutors have opened a criminal case.

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Key Facts Who. The TSJE bought backup storage from Technoma, a firm raided on 6 November.

What. The backup contract, signed 2 April 2025, is worth about US$490,000.

Open. Nobody has said who holds the backup copies and keys today.

Power Index. Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 26 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Paraguay’s electoral court bought its data backup from a firm now under raid, and nobody has said who holds the copies. Nothing so far shows that election data was touched.

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The story starts on 29 January 2025, when the procurement agency, the DNCP (Dirección Nacional de Contrataciones Públicas), published tender 459884 for a backup-storage platform for the TSJE datacenter. On 12 February 2025 a formal warning lodged in the tender said the technical requirements matched one brand, Exagrid, a main brand on Technoma’s own website.

The TSJE did not change the documents and answered that the tender had been designed according to its institutional needs. The evaluation report later confirmed that Technoma offered Exagrid equipment.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

After an award in March 2025, contract 02/2025 for G. 3,064,410,000 (about US$490,000 at 6,229 guaraníes per dollar, the 25 November 2026 close) was signed on 2 April 2025. Two days later the securities superintendency of the BCP was notified that Santiago Peña, then Paraguay’s president, was leaving ueno Holding, where itti had been his partner.

Technoma said on 6 November that it would continue operations and meet its commercial obligations. On 20 November the TSJE denied contractual ties with itti in social media posts that were later deleted, after Julio Rey, a former ueno bank vice-president, had named the machine supplier in testimony.

Opposition and dissidents inside the Colorado Party, Peña’s party, accused the court of steering a US$93 million order for 28,000 voting machines toward itti and Technoma. The DNCP suspended the call after 32 observations and later lifted the suspension; on 29 August 2025 the TSJE cancelled the purchase, and on 5 December 2025 it awarded the rental of 18,000 machines for US$35 million to the only bidder.

The record so far shows a tender with a flagged brand, a contract signed two days before Peña’s exit was notified, and a supplier now under a court freeze. It does not show that electoral data was copied or changed, and prosecutors have made no such accusation.

Raids, Frozen Accounts and a US$10 Million Loan

Raids began at about 21:00 on Thursday 5 November at itti and Grupo Vázquez in the Paseo La Galería complex in Asunción, part of the ueno case. Prosecutor Jorge Arce led a second raid at Technoma on the afternoon of Friday 6 November.

Judge Rodrigo Estigarribia, the criminal guarantees judge for economic crimes, ordered a general ban on selling or encumbering Technoma’s assets and froze its accounts. The prosecutors’ case 89/2026 is filed as “Federico Miguel Vázquez and others” for breach of trust and other offences.

The BCP’s complaint to the Attorney General, filed on 3 November, says ueno bank lent Technoma US$10 million on 11 June 2026 with no commercial purpose identified. The same day, the complaint says, Technoma used all of it to buy bonds of Grupo Vázquez and itti.

The money then financed Vinanzas S.A., a company named in the complaint, which simulated a cash purchase of the bank’s loan portfolio for US$74.4 million. At the end of May, the same document says, Technoma held deposits of only G. 1.6 billion (about US$258,000 at the same rate).

File photo: Asunción, the Paraguayan capital where the electoral court and the prosecutors’ office sit.

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The Central Bank Points to Biometric Data

Jorge Schreiner, the new BCP president, told the Senate at his confirmation hearing in November that the owners’ real business was “not banking.” He said they sought biometric data of millions of people to hold a database of the country, and called the bank crisis controlled and isolated from the rest of the system.

Pedro Alliana, who chose Schreiner, is now Paraguay’s president after the Senate removed Peña in an impeachment trial in November. Prosecutors have also charged Peña, and we found no statement tying that charge to this contract.

The court removed its statement from social media without explanation. The court has not said whether it will review the contract, and we found no statement on who holds the backup copies and keys today.

The contract is small beside the US$74.4 million portfolio deal in the BCP’s complaint, but it put election infrastructure with a firm whose accounts a judge has frozen. An asset ban can disrupt a supplier’s services, and neither the TSJE nor Technoma has said whether the backup service is affected.

We found no announced date for a TSJE review of contract 02/2025 or for the next hearing in case 89/2026. Both dates are not confirmed by the court or the prosecutors’ office.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the TSJE buy from Technoma?

A platform to store backups of its datacenter, which holds the data used to run elections. That contract is the one now under scrutiny.

Has anyone said election data was altered?

No. Prosecutors have not accused anyone of altering electoral data, and the open question is who holds the backup copies and keys.

Why does Technoma matter in the ueno case?

The central bank’s complaint says a loan from ueno bank passed through Technoma to other companies of the group. Prosecutors are investigating that chain.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: DNCP tender 459884 and contract 02/2025; TSJE statement of 20 November 2026; BCP complaint to the Attorney General, 3 November 2026; Ministerio Público case 89/2026; Senate confirmation hearing of the BCP president; exchange rate of 25 November 2026 · Dirección Nacional de Contrataciones Públicas · Tribunal Superior de Justicia Electoral · Banco Central del Paraguay · Ministerio Público

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