Moody’s says Sappi has burned cash for three years and cannot refinance cheaply. The company has until March 2028 to deal with a bond that already yields over 16%.

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SOUTH AFRICA · COMPANIES

Sappi, the South African paper and pulp maker, now sits deeper in “junk” territory. Moody’s Ratings, a US credit rating agency, cut its main rating on the company to B2 with a negative outlook on 24 November 2026.

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It is the second cut this year, after one in May, and it lands less than three weeks after Sappi reported a US$747 million annual loss. For investors in emerging-market debt, the question is how Sappi will refinance a bond that markets already price as distressed.

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Key Facts The company Sappi, a South African maker of paper, packaging and pulp, is listed in Johannesburg.

The downgrade Moody’s, a US credit rating agency, cut Sappi to B2 on 24 November 2026.

The pressure A €400 million bond (about US$438 million) falls due in March 2028 and yields over 16%.

The loss Sappi lost US$747 million in the year to September, against US$177 million a year earlier.

Moody’s says Sappi has burned cash for three years and cannot refinance cheaply. The company has until March 2028 to deal with a bond that already yields over 16%.

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B2 is a speculative-grade rating that Moody’s links to high credit risk, often called junk. A negative outlook means Moody’s sees a further cut as possible if things do not improve.

Moody’s said Sappi had burned about US$1 billion of cash over its 2024 to 2026 financial years, counting the free cash flow it calculates itself. In the year to September 2026 the figure was minus US$181 million, far weaker than Moody’s had expected even with lower capital spending and no dividends.

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Its adjusted net debt rose to about US$2.2 billion in September 2026 from US$1.3 billion three years earlier, Moody’s said. The agency expects gross debt of about US$2.4 billion to stay broadly unchanged for several years.

The sharpest warning is about refinancing. Sappi has US$429 million of borrowings that fall due within a year and a €400 million bond with no collateral behind it (a senior unsecured bond; about US$438 million at 1.094 dollars per euro, RT, a market-data provider, 28 November) that matures in March 2028.

“Its €400m 2028 notes currently yield more than 16%, making a conventional bond refinancing extremely challenging on sustainable terms,” Moody’s said. It added that Sappi’s stock market value had fallen to about 6 billion rand, below US$400 million.

To keep the B2 rating, Moody’s wants Sappi to deal with the 2028 bond well ahead of time or to hold committed credit lines big enough to cover all debt due over the next 12 months. Moody’s said a failure to refinance before the bond becomes a current liability would put more downward pressure on the rating.

Sappi’s own results, published on 6 November 2026, explain the cash drain. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 41% to US$294 million, and the headline loss per share, the loss per share after stripping out one-off items, widened to 69 US cents from 15 cents.

A US$269 million drop in the value of its forests hit the year, which Sappi linked to adverse currency moves and higher fuel costs. The charge is largely an accounting item that involves no cash leaving the company.

Sappi, founded in South Africa in 1936, has long been squeezed in graphic paper, the glossy paper used in magazines and catalogues. Moody’s said demand there faces structural decline and overcapacity, particularly in Europe.

One possible relief is a planned joint venture with UPM, a Finnish paper group, for graphic papers. Sappi and UPM sent remedy proposals to the European Commission, the European Union’s competition regulator, on 4 November, and Sappi expects a decision in early January.

Sappi has not said how it will refinance the 2028 notes, and Moody’s did not say whether the joint venture would change its view. Whether lenders would accept anything short of a conventional bond remains an open question.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does a B2 rating mean?

It is a high-risk rating below investment grade, often called junk. Borrowers can pay their bills but are very vulnerable in a downturn.

When does Sappi’s big bond fall due?

Its €400 million bond matures in March 2028. Moody’s wants the issue dealt with well before then.

Does this affect US investors?

Anyone holding Sappi bonds or South African emerging-market funds may see price swings. This article is not investment advice.

Sources Moody’s Ratings, rating action on Sappi, 24 November 2026

Sappi Limited, results for the year ended September 2026, 6 November 2026

European Commission, proposed Sappi and UPM graphic papers joint venture, remedy submission of 4 November 2026

RT, EUR/USD, 28 November 2026. Related: Sappi Annual Loss Widens to US$747 Million

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