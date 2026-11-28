Panama says it has decided nothing about its shut copper mine and will hear citizens first, with the consultant’s reports available to the public.

File photo. Office towers in Panama City at dusk. Photo: 123Hollic, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Mining: Panama

Panama has hired an Australian firm, Spektrum, to run the public consultation that will feed into the future of its closed Cobre Panamá copper mine. The government’s inter-ministerial commission, a panel of cabinet ministers, presented the firm to media editors and directors on Thursday 26 November 2026, according to a release from Panama’s trade ministry, the Ministry of Commerce and Industries.

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In-person sessions in the communities around the mine start in January 2027. The commission said the government “has taken no decision on the future of the mine and will listen to Panamanians before deciding”.

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Key Facts Who. Panama’s inter-ministerial commission on the mine presented Spektrum, an Australian consultancy.

What. Spektrum will run a public consultation on the closed mine under Escazú, a regional environmental treaty.

When. Website date due in days, workshop in December, community sessions from January 2027.

Power Index. Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 05:00 GMT.

Panama says it has decided nothing about its shut copper mine and will hear citizens first, with the consultant’s reports available to the public.

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The mine, Cobre Panamá, is run by Minera Panamá, a unit of Canada’s First Quantum Minerals, and has been closed since Panama’s Supreme Court ruling of November 2023. The commission’s release says the court cited the Escazú Agreement in that ruling and found citizen participation insufficient.

Escazú is a regional treaty on access to environmental information, public participation and justice, adopted on 4 March 2018 in Escazú, Costa Rica, according to the UN Treaty Collection. Panama signed it on 27 September 2018 and ratified it on 10 March 2020, and the commission says the consultation will run within that framework.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A handmade sign reading “Minería es muerte” (Mining is death) at an anti-mining protest in Panama in 2023. (File photo: AnyGang, CC0)

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Spektrum will organise the sessions and record citizens’ concerns and proposals “with technical independence”, the commission says. Its reports will be available in full to the public and the government at the same time.

The team is led by Katherine Teh, founder and executive chair of the firm. Mariana Carmona, an economist with more than 20 years’ work with Indigenous and rural communities in Latin America, is its director of participation and spokesperson in Panama.

Mick Gooda, an Australian Indigenous leader, will lead relations with the four Indigenous communities near the mine. Panamanian facilitators, including Indigenous ones, will work with those communities in their own language.

Spektrum was hired by Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, the law firm that represents Panama in the international arbitrations over the mine, under a contract endorsed by the Comptroller General, Panama’s state audit authority. The commission says Spektrum has no contract or relationship with the mine operator.

The commission says it chose the firm for its international record, its mining experience and its specialisation in this kind of public dialogue. The release does not say what Spektrum will be paid for the work.

The four Indigenous communities will have their own process, run through their own authorities and in their own language, under Law 37 of 2016, which the release cites for Indigenous participation rights. Documents will be published in plain Spanish and in Ngäbere, an Indigenous language of Panama.

The opening date of a website where people can register, read documents, follow the process and send proposals will be announced in the coming days. In December a design workshop will bring together people with different positions to set the topics and options to be examined.

Participation will be open to different sectors of the country through digital channels, in-person meetings and work in the communities, with special attention to people who live near the mine. The process will protect personal data and respect different opinions, and the release says nobody will be treated differently for the position they take.

Sessions in the communities near the mine, and forums open to the whole country, begin in January 2027. When the process ends, the government says it will publish the results.

The release says the results will be public and will serve as input for the commission’s analysis. The government will then announce its decision, its reasons and how it weighed the input.

For investors and for the mine’s owners, the order matters: the government says it will listen to citizens before it decides the mine’s future. Hughes Hubbard & Reed, the law firm that hired Spektrum, represents Panama in the international arbitrations over the mine.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will the consultation decide whether the mine reopens?

Not on its own, as far as the commission has said. It describes the results as input for its analysis and says the government will announce its decision afterwards.

Who is running the consultation?

Spektrum, an Australian firm hired through the law firm that represents Panama in the mine arbitrations. The commission says it has no relationship with the mine operator.

How can people take part?

Through a website whose opening date is due in the coming days and through community and national sessions from January 2027. The four Indigenous communities near the mine have their own process in their own language.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: release of Panama’s Ministry of Commerce and Industries on the inter-ministerial commission’s presentation, 26 November 2026 · Ministerio de Comercio e Industrias · UN Treaty Collection (the UN’s treaty register), Escazú Agreement

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error