Panama’s insurers have set aside US$126.16 million for 6,865 earthquake claims, but no one has yet said how much has been paid, and the figures cover only insured losses.

Economy: Panama

Insurers in Panama have logged 6,865 claims from the earthquake of Friday 9 October 2026 and have set aside US$126.16 million to meet them, according to the SSRP, the Superintendencia de Seguros y Reaseguros de Panamá, the national insurance regulator. The count is preliminary and ends on Friday 6 November 2026.

For US readers the figures show how much of the quake’s cost private insurers in Panama are preparing to carry. The regulator warns that its tally covers only insured losses, so it understates the damage.

Key Facts Who. 17 insurers report to the SSRP, Panama’s insurance regulator, after the quake of Friday 9 October 2026.

What. 6,865 claims and US$126.16 million in reserves, money insurers set aside for expected payouts.

Where. Most claims come from Panama (home to Panama City), Coclé, Los Santos, Veraguas and Herrera provinces.

Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

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Panama’s insurers have set aside US$126.16 million for 6,865 earthquake claims, but no one has yet said how much has been paid, and the figures cover only insured losses.

The earthquake struck at 12:56 p.m. local time on Friday 9 October 2026, with its epicentre near Pitaloza Arriba on the Azuero Peninsula, according to CCRIF SPC. CCRIF, formerly the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility, is a regional disaster-insurance pool that serves 40 governments and public utilities in the Caribbean and Central America, and it puts the magnitude at 7.7.

The SSRP published its preliminary consolidation of claims around Monday 9 November 2026. Fire policies and multi-risk policies, which also cover belongings, make up 98.65% of the cases, yet those files equal only 1.85% of all policies in force in those two lines.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. Office towers in Panama City at dusk. Photo: 123Hollic, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Reports reach the regulator from 17 insurers, because the other five insurers in Panama do not sell the lines where most of the damage sits. The provinces with the most claims are Panamá, Coclé, Los Santos, Veraguas and Herrera.

The SSRP stresses that insurance figures are not the total damage. The government counts every affected person, insured or not, while insurers count only claims on insured risks.

Apadea, the Asociación Panameña de Aseguradores, the trade body of Panama’s insurers, counted 6,453 claims and preliminary reserves of US$108.7 million at Saturday 31 October 2026. The regulator’s count for Friday 6 November is 412 claims and about US$17.5 million higher, though the two tallies come from different bodies.

On Monday 12 October 2026 Apadea told owners to check their type of cover, the insured sum and the deductible, the share of a loss the owner pays first, before filing a claim. The SSRP has stressed the importance of clear, transparent and timely communication with policyholders while insurers, brokers and independent adjusters inspect the damaged property.

The state has its own cover. On Thursday 15 October 2026 CCRIF said it would pay US$17.4 million to the Government of Panama within 14 days, under a parametric policy that pays on a pre-defined event and modelled losses, not on an assessment of damage on the ground.

CCRIF modelled government losses above the policy’s attachment point, the threshold at which payment begins. “This payout will give the Government immediate liquidity to support its response at the time it is most needed,” said CCRIF chief executive Isaac Anthony.

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Panama has been a CCRIF member since 2018 and has received three earlier payouts, for rain linked to Hurricane Eta in 2020 and for exceptional rains in 2024, together about US$29 million. With this one the total comes to about US$47 million.

The policy was bought through the Fondo de Ahorro de Panamá, the Panama Savings Fund. Felipe Chapman, Panama’s economy and finance minister, said on Friday 16 October 2026 that the payout is not an extra cost to the treasury.

The Savings Fund budgeted US$9.1 million for the catastrophe policy in 2026, against US$4.9 million in 2025. CCRIF says this is its 83rd payout to a member since 2007, together more than US$500 million.

Reserves are only set-asides, not payments. Neither the SSRP nor Apadea has said how many claims have been accepted or rejected, or how much has been paid out so far.

Insurance is one layer of the recovery. Related reports cover a credit line for small firms hit by the quake, homes in Macaracas one month on, the rebuild trusts and the government’s rebuild cost estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does a fire policy cover earthquake damage in Panama?

It can, depending on the contract. Apadea tells owners to check whether the policy includes earthquake cover, plus the insured sum and the deductible.

What happens after I file an earthquake claim?

The insurer registers the claim and inspects the damaged property to verify the cover, the SSRP says. Brokers and independent adjusters can take part in that inspection.

Do these figures show the full damage from the quake?

No. The SSRP says insurers count only claims on insured risks, while the government counts every affected person.

Sources CCRIF SPC press release, Thursday 15 October 2026 (CCRIF payout notice); statement of Panama’s Economy and Finance Minister, Friday 16 October 2026; SSRP preliminary statistical consolidation with cut-off Friday 6 November 2026, as published by the regulator; Apadea tally of 31 October 2026 and its advice of 12 October 2026.

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