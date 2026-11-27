Copa is hiring ahead of a busier network, but its own forecast shows growth easing from this year's pace.

Avenida Balboa, Panama City’s bayfront avenue, home to the Megápolis Convention Center that hosts the festival on 18 October. (Photo: Alexey Komarov, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

PANAMA · BUSINESS

Copa Airlines, the Panama-based airline of New York-listed Copa Holdings, held a job fair for baggage handlers and passenger agents on Thursday 26 November 2026. A recruiter said at the fair that the company expects “exponential” growth in 2027.

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The airline’s own earnings filing of 18 November 2026 tells a more measured story, with capacity growth slowing next year. For US travellers and investors who connect through Panama City, the gap between the two statements is the point to watch.

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Key Facts Who Copa Airlines, owned by New York-listed Copa Holdings, and Inadeh, a Panamanian state training institute.

What A job fair on Thursday 26 November 2026 for baggage handlers and passenger service agents.

Where Inadeh’s Los Andes Mall site in San Miguelito, a district of Panama City.

Outlook Its own filing expects slower capacity growth in 2027 than in 2026.

Power Index Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

Copa is hiring ahead of a busier network, but its own forecast shows growth easing from this year’s pace.

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Génesis Cuevas, who works in talent acquisition at Copa Airlines, spoke at the fair in Spanish. “At Copa Airlines we are experiencing and planning exponential growth for 2027, and that is why we are going out into the streets,” Cuevas said, adding that the team had earlier been at Tocumen, Panama City’s main international airport, and was now at Los Andes.

The fair took place at the Los Andes Mall site of Inadeh, the National Institute of Vocational Training and Human Development, in San Miguelito, a district of Panama City. Inadeh said it was the sixth job fair the airline has run with public institutions.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The airline was mainly looking for ramp agents, who load and unload baggage, and for passenger service agents. Its recruiters also assessed candidates for later openings as cabin crew, general helpers and warehouse staff, Inadeh said.

Inadeh estimated that 100 to 150 people had been served or were waiting in the first hours alone, including some who had trained at the institute in English and customer service. One applicant, who is taking Inadeh courses in administrative efficiency, is aiming for a passenger service post.

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Copa’s numbers show why it needs people. In its third-quarter release of 18 November 2026, Copa Holdings said capacity, measured in seat miles flown, rose 16.3% from a year earlier, and 4.46 million passengers flew with it, up 17.2%.

The wage bill grew more slowly than the flying. Wages, salaries and benefits rose 8.5% to US$134.9 million in the quarter, about half the pace of capacity growth, while fuel costs jumped 83.6% to US$434.7 million.

Looking ahead, the same filing expects capacity to grow about 14.5% in 2026 and, preliminarily, 8% to 9% in 2027, based on the current aircraft order book. That is a slower rate than this year’s, even though the recruiter chose the word “exponential”.

Two dated changes will test the plan. From March 2027 Copa will move from six to eight connecting banks, the timed waves of flights that let passengers change planes in Panama City, and in November 2026 it adds Porlamar, Venezuela, its 88th destination.

The airline also absorbed a shock in October. It cancelled about 295 flights on 9 and 10 October 2026 after an earthquake disrupted Tocumen, which the company expects to cost US$12 million to US$14 million of fourth-quarter operating profit.

The company reported third-quarter net profit of US$175.8 million, with an operating margin of 18.6%, down 4.6 percentage points from a year earlier. It said higher jet fuel prices drove the squeeze, and it now expects a 16% to 17% operating margin for 2026.

Neither the fair announcements nor the earnings release gives a hiring target or a headcount. It is therefore not clear how many of the new roles are replacements and how many are additions.

For US investors, Copa Holdings trades in New York as CPA, and the 8% to 9% capacity plan is the number to compare with fuel prices, which the company assumes at about US$3.90 a gallon this year. For travellers, the shift to eight connecting banks is meant to widen the choice of connections through Panama City.

Copa’s earlier results are in our report on its third-quarter profit. The next dated step is the start of the eight-bank schedule.

More: Panama news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is Copa Airlines Holding Job Fairs?

It says it expects strong growth in 2027 and wants to recruit across Panama. The airline has run six fairs with public institutions, Inadeh says.

Will Copa Airlines Grow Faster in 2027?

Not on its own preliminary numbers. It expects capacity to grow more slowly than in 2026, though it still plans to add flights and connections.

Can Anyone Apply at Copa’s Fairs?

The fair at Los Andes was open to the general public, Inadeh said. Candidates with English and customer service training were among those who attended.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error