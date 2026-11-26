Sales at the Egyptian homebuilder grew by almost a quarter, but higher costs and cheaper-margin projects pushed profit down for the nine months.

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EGYPT · BUSINESS

Palm Hills Developments, an Egyptian homebuilder listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), said its net profit fell 4.7% in the first nine months of 2026 even as revenue grew by almost a quarter. Profit after tax and after the share owed to minority shareholders was EGP 3.374 billion (about US$63 million), down from EGP 3.542 billion (about US$66 million) a year earlier.

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What Nine-month net profit fell 4.7% to EGP 3.374 billion (about US$63 million).

Why Revenue rose 24.4% to about US$592 million, but gross margin fell to 35.1% from 40.8%.

When Results for the nine months to 30 September 2026 came out on 16 November 2026.

Sales at the Egyptian homebuilder grew by almost a quarter, but higher costs and cheaper-margin projects pushed profit down for the nine months.

Revenue rose 24.4% to EGP 31.796 billion (about US$592 million) from EGP 25.549 billion (about US$476 million), the company said in its results release of 16 November 2026. Gross profit, meaning sales minus direct building costs, was EGP 11.1 billion (about US$207 million), a margin of 35.1% against 40.8% a year before.

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The company said the margin fell because lower-margin projects and units made up more of the mix, and because construction and development costs rose. By our calculation, net profit equalled 10.6% of revenue, against 13.9% in the first nine months of 2025.

The backlog, meaning homes sold but not yet delivered, stood at EGP 275 billion (about US$5.1 billion) at the end of September, up 22% from EGP 225 billion (about US$4.2 billion). West Cairo accounts for 43% of it, the North Coast and Alexandria for 40%, and East Cairo for the rest.

Palm Hills said it delivered units in three of its residential communities, Palm Hills New Alamein, Hacienda West and Badya, during the period. The communities sit on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast and west of Cairo.

At the half-year mark, in August 2026, the company reported a record backlog of EGP 284 billion (about US$5.3 billion). The September figure is about 3% lower, and the published summaries of the nine-month results do not say whether the two use the same definition.

Half-year profit was EGP 2.264 billion (about US$42 million), down 7%, and half-year revenue was EGP 19.528 billion (about US$364 million), up 25.4%. By our calculation that leaves third-quarter profit of about EGP 1.11 billion (about US$21 million) on revenue of about EGP 12.27 billion (about US$229 million).

The US$ figures in this report use 53.7 Egyptian pounds per US dollar, the market rate on 16 November, the day of the release. All US$ values are rounded.

Buyers kept signing contracts, while higher building costs and a heavier share of cheaper-margin projects cut into profit. It is not yet clear whether the backlog drop since June reflects deliveries or slower selling, because the published summaries give no figure for new sales in the nine months.

The next policy date for Egyptian property is the Central Bank of Egypt’s rate decision, scheduled for Thursday 17 December 2026. Its decision matters for builders because financing costs and buyer demand both follow interest rates.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Palm Hills’ Profit Fall While Revenue Rose?

The company points to a larger share of lower-margin projects and higher construction costs. Gross margin dropped to 35.1% from 40.8%.

What Does Backlog Mean for a Homebuilder?

It is the value of homes already sold but not yet delivered, which the builder books as revenue later. Palm Hills reports EGP 275 billion (about US$5.1 billion) at the end of September 2026.

Sources: Palm Hills Developments, nine-month 2026 results release, filed with the Egyptian Exchange, 16 November 2026; Palm Hills Developments, half-year 2026 results release, August 2026; Egyptian Exchange, listing of Palm Hills Developments (PHDC); Exchange rate: Egyptian pound per US dollar, close of 16 November 2026.





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