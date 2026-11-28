A gas station inside Defence Headquarters follows a 2025 call from the Minister of State for Defence, though its cost, fuel price and military fleet size are not public.

Energy: Nigeria

Nigeria’s military opened a compressed natural gas (CNG) fuelling point at Defence Headquarters, its command base in Abuja, on Friday 27 November 2026. Barama Energy Resources, an energy company, and NNPC Ltd, the state oil company, commissioned the “daughter station”, a small satellite fuelling site.

It is the first of four planned for the first phase of the military’s CNG programme. It matters abroad because Nigeria’s government is promoting alternative fuels such as CNG for vehicles, and its armed forces are now building their own fuelling sites.

Key Facts Who. Barama Energy Resources, an energy firm, and NNPC Ltd, Nigeria’s state oil company.

What. A CNG daughter station, first of four planned for the military’s first phase.

Where. Defence Headquarters, Mogadishu Cantonment (an Army compound in Abuja); meant for troops and the public.

When. Commissioned on Friday 27 November 2026; no dates yet for the other three.

As of. 28 November 2026, 13:00 GMT.

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A gas station inside Defence Headquarters follows a 2025 call from the Minister of State for Defence, though its cost, fuel price and military fleet size are not public.

The station follows a call made in 2025. On Tuesday 1 July 2025 Defence Headquarters received 84 CNG-powered vehicles through the Presidential CNG Initiative, the federal government’s gas-vehicle programme, including 20 buses, 50 pickup vans and 14 executive transport units.

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Bello Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence, inaugurated them and called the switch a step towards energy sustainability. He urged the building of CNG refuelling stations at military bases and the training of technicians.

Michael Oluwagbemi, who coordinates the initiative, said in July 2025 that the Army’s pilot began with 30 vehicles and has grown to about 100. He said a wider plan covers some 5,000 vehicles of Army personnel.

Ibrahim Ahmed, managing director of the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company, an NNPC subsidiary, gave the station’s capacity on 27 November 2026 as 1,500 standard cubic metres of gas, a standard gas volume measure. He said it can serve up to 100 vehicles at full capacity, and spoke for NNPC group chief executive Bashir Bayo Ojulari.

Dipo Jimoh, Barama’s chief executive, said the station opens 24 hours a day and serves military personnel and members of the public. He added that Barama plans to work with NNPC on similar stations across the country, and thanked the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the downstream fuel regulator, for its approvals.

NNPC Towers, the Abuja headquarters of Nigeria’s state oil company. Photo: Naziftm / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Defence Staff, was represented by Wisdom Etuk, chief of defence logistics. Etuk said on 27 November 2026 that Defence Headquarters plans to acquire four daughter stations in the first phase, with the other three going to military formations.

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Ismail Ahmed, chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas, said about 150 military personnel have finished a programme that trains instructors in CNG. He said graduation is still awaited, and the initiative is working with the Armed Forces on energy hubs, meaning fuel and power sites, in large barracks.

The station sits at Mogadishu Cantonment, an Army compound in Abuja, and NNPC Retail Limited, NNPC’s fuel-sales arm, will operate and maintain it. Ibrahim Ahmed said the partnership will extend to other military formations through more CNG facilities and energy hubs.

He said talks between NNPC and Defence Headquarters are at an advanced stage on a proposed filling station and integrated energy hub in Maitama, Abuja, which could cut energy costs by up to 60 percent. That is his projection for the proposed hub, not a measured result of this station.

The cost of the station, who paid for it, the price per cubic metre and the number of military vehicles already on CNG were not stated in the remarks made at the commissioning. No dates have been announced for the other three stations or for the end of the Maitama talks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can ordinary drivers use the new CNG station?

Yes, according to Barama chief executive Dipo Jimoh, who said it serves both military personnel and members of the public, around the clock.

Who runs the station?

NNPC Retail Limited will operate and maintain it. Barama Energy Resources and NNPC Ltd commissioned it together.

Sources Statements at the commissioning at Defence Headquarters, Abuja, 27 November 2026 (Barama Energy Resources, NNPC Ltd, Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas, Defence Headquarters); Defence Headquarters handover of 1 July 2025.

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