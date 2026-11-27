Nigeria's foreign currency cushion slipped over 16 days, and the central bank's data do not yet say why.

NIGERIA · ECONOMY

Nigeria’s gross external reserves fell by US$390.94 million between Tuesday 27 October and Thursday 12 November 2026, according to the latest daily data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the country’s central bank, that we could confirm. The 0.71% drop over 16 days started from US$55.26 billion on 27 October, the highest reading we could confirm in 2026, the CBN data show.

Reserves began 2026 at US$45.57 billion on 2 January, according to the CBN daily series. They stood at about US$54.93 billion at the end of September, and the gain in October was only US$295 million, the smallest monthly gain of 2026, the CBN data show.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What Gross external reserves, the foreign currency cushion, fell US$390.94 million from 27 October to 12 November.

Level Reserves stood at US$54.87 billion on 12 November, down from US$55.26 billion on 27 October.

Open point The cause of the fall is not known, and no official has commented as of 27 November.

As of Data to 12 November 2026; checked 27 November 2026, 14:30 GMT

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Guinea-Bissau's junta pushes its vote to 2028” Get the brief

Nigeria’s foreign currency cushion slipped over 16 days, and the central bank’s data do not yet say why.

Reserves are the dollars and other foreign assets a central bank holds to defend its currency, pay for imports and service foreign debt. Gross reserves, the measure used here, are counted before blocked or committed funds are subtracted.

File photo: passengers wait at a bus rapid transit shelter in Lagos.

The CBN series put the total at US$54.87 billion on 12 November, the latest day we could confirm. Liquid reserves, the part free to use at once, fell about US$382 million over the same 16 days, from US$54.75 billion to US$54.37 billion, according to the CBN data.

Blocked reserves, funds that are tied up or already committed, stood at US$502.25 million on 12 November, about 0.92% of the gross total. That leaves nearly all of the gross figure in liquid form.

The last fall of similar size ran from 8 to 24 April 2026, when reserves slipped by about US$450 million, from US$48.89 billion to US$48.44 billion, the CBN data show. The 12 November level is still US$9.31 billion, or 20.43%, above the 2 January figure.

The cause of the latest fall is not known. The CBN data do not show how much came from currency market intervention, meaning dollar sales to support the naira, or from external debt payments, government payments or other items, and no official has commented as of 27 November.

A fall of 0.71% is small against a cushion of US$54.87 billion, and it does not by itself point to a shortage of dollars, based on the CBN figure of 12 November. It does show that the climb of recent months has slowed.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The naira is Nigeria’s currency, and weaker reserves can come before pressure on it. That matters to US holders of Nigerian bonds and to US firms that earn naira.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a large oil exporter, which is why the size of its reserves matters to investors abroad. Our earlier report, Nigeria Reserves Reach US$55.3 Billion, covered the 27 October high, and our Nigeria coverage follows the wider economy.

The CBN publishes the series daily, so the coming readings will show whether the decline continues or levels off. The next clear marker is the month-end November figure, for which no date has been confirmed by a named source.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Nigeria's gross external reserves?

They are the foreign currency and other overseas assets the central bank holds to support the naira, pay for imports and service foreign debt. "Gross" means the total before blocked or committed funds are taken out.

Does the fall mean the naira is in danger?

Not on this evidence, because the drop is small against the total. Falling reserves can come before pressure on a currency, so the daily figures are worth following.

Sources: Central Bank of Nigeria (https://www.cbn.gov.ng), daily gross external reserves data, 2 January to 12 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →