The pact would bring parties together without merging them. Its test will be whether they can pick one name to run against Tinubu.

A line of flags along a fenced roadside in Abuja; Wikimedia Commons files the picture under Millennium Park, 2019. Photo: Kritzolina / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Nigeria: Politics

Nigeria’s main opposition parties have moved the signing of their unity agreement to Monday 30 November 2026, one week later than planned, as they try to build a joint challenge to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election. Salihu Lukman, a political organiser and former director-general of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, a body of governors from the ruling party, who is helping to run the talks, disclosed the change in a television interview reported on 20 November.

Some party leaders asked for time to rearrange campaign schedules, he said, so the signing in Abuja moved from Monday 23 November. The harder question, whether the parties will back one presidential candidate such as Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 candidate, or Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, is still open.

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Key Facts Who. Six opposition parties and factions, including the African Democratic Congress and the Social Democratic Party.

What. They plan to sign a unity agreement, but have not agreed a single presidential candidate.

When. Monday 30 November 2026 in Abuja, a week after the earlier date.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based market: Tinubu 70.0%, Peter Obi 24.0%, Atiku Abubakar about 4.5% (8:12 a.m. ET, 20 November).

As of. 20 November 2026, 13:00 GMT.

The pact would bring parties together without merging them. Its test will be whether they can pick one name to run against Tinubu.

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Lukman says the parties have worked since August to agree three documents. They are a National Covenant for Democratic Renewal, a Framework for Opposition Unity and a National Reform Programme, which he called “the minimum undertaking that a government produced by the coalition will commit to”.

The coalition brings together the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) linked to Tanimu Turaki, a former minister, the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Lukman said the parties will not dissolve and will keep their own structures and candidates, which rules out a merger for now.

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The case for unity rests on the 2023 vote, when the opposition split its ballots. According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu won with 8,794,726 votes, while Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, polled 6,984,520 for the PDP, Peter Obi, a former Anambra governor, 6,101,533 for the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former Kano State governor, 1,496,687 for the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

Those three opposition totals add up to about 14.58 million, roughly 5.8 million more than Tinubu’s. That is arithmetic, not a forecast, because voters for three different candidates would not all back one name.

Aso Rock, the granite hill beside the presidential villa in Abuja, seen from a golf course in February 2015. Photo: Mark Fischer / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Lukman wants party chairmen, presidential candidates and their running mates in the hall on 30 November, but admitted that some may not come. He said the details of any joint campaign will be announced that day, and the three documents will be released to the public for scrutiny.

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There is still no agreed way to choose a common candidate, Lukman said, and the organisers need the candidates’ own consent before they can set one. Tinubu’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not part of the coalition.

For readers in the United States, Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a major oil exporter, so the shape of the 2027 contest matters beyond its borders. One opposition candidate would make the race a direct contest, while several would repeat the 2023 pattern.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a crypto-based market where users trade real money on outcomes, the market on who wins Nigeria’s presidential election priced Bola Tinubu at 70.0%, Peter Obi at 24.0% and Atiku Abubakar at about 4.5% as of 8:12 a.m. ET (13:12 GMT) on 20 November 2026. About US$161,233 has been traded in that market in total, and the prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Related coverage: Nigeria’s 2027 election race. More from Nigeria.

Frequently Asked Questions

What will the parties sign on 30 November?

A cooperation agreement based on three documents on principles, handling disputes and a shared policy programme. The coalition says the texts will be made public that day.

Does the pact mean one opposition candidate?

Not yet. Organisers say no method for choosing a common candidate has been agreed, and any method needs the candidates’ consent.

Sources: Salihu Lukman, coalition organiser, statements of 20 November 2026; Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared results of the 2023 presidential election; Polymarket, Nigerian Presidential Election Winner market, https://polymarket.com/event/nigerian-presidential-election-winner-20260602162945585 (read 20 November 2026, 13:12 GMT).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error