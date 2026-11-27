Nigeria's oil output held at or above its OPEC quota for a sixth straight month in October, and the third quarter averaged about 1.69 million barrels a day by our count.

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NIGERIA · ENERGY

Nigeria produced about 1.69 million barrels a day of crude oil and condensate, a light liquid from gas fields, in the third quarter of 2026, by our own calculation from regulator data. On Wednesday 11 November the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the country’s oil regulator, said October output kept Nigeria at or above its quota from OPEC, the oil producers’ group, for a sixth month.

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What Output averaged about 1.69 million barrels a day in July to September, our calculation.

Quota OPEC, the oil producers' group, caps Nigeria at 1.5 million crude barrels a day; October ran near 101%.

As of 27 November 2026, 14:30 GMT

Nigeria’s oil output held at or above its OPEC quota for a sixth straight month in October, and the third quarter averaged about 1.69 million barrels a day by our count.

The run began in May, when NUPRC monthly statements put crude output at 1.53 million barrels a day. The July statement, signed on 12 August 2026 by Eniola Akinkuotu, the commission’s head of media and corporate communications, said: “Nigeria has for the third consecutive month met and exceeded its OPEC quota of 1.5mbpd”.

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In that quote, mbpd means million barrels a day, and the quota covers crude only, so condensate does not count against it. The NUPRC July figures showed crude at 1.505 million and condensate at 0.17 million, a combined 1.67 million, which the NUPRC said was a fall of 4% on the month.

File photo: central Lagos, with oil rigs moored in the harbour at right.

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Crude has sat close to the line rather than far above it, with the NUPRC reporting 1,500,190 barrels a day for August. That is a margin of only about 190 barrels a day above the quota.

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The August statement, released on Sunday 13 September, put the combined figure at 1,677,777 barrels a day, up 0.4% from July, according to the NUPRC. It was the fourth straight month at or above quota.

The NUPRC release of Tuesday 13 October put the September daily average at 1,717,030 barrels of crude oil and condensate, up 2.34% from August. Crude alone was about 1.53 million barrels a day, or 102% of quota, with a daily peak of 1.84 million and a low of 1.68 million, the commission said.

Our calculation from the three monthly statements, not a NUPRC figure, puts the third-quarter combined average at about 1.69 million barrels a day, from 1.67 million in July, 1.678 million in August and 1.717 million in September. The crude-only average comes to about 1.51 million, just above the 1.5 million quota, and weighting by month length would shift either figure by less than 0.01 million.

The NUPRC statement of Wednesday 11 November put October combined output at 1,687,710 barrels a day, down about 1.7% from September. Crude was near 1.51 million, about 101% of quota, which made a sixth straight month at or above it, as our earlier report, Nigeria Oil Output Dips to 1.69m a Day, set out.

Nigeria is one of Africa’s biggest oil producers, so steady output near quota matters for oil supply, for the naira (Nigeria’s currency) and for US firms and investors exposed to Nigerian oil and debt. More on the country is in our Nigeria coverage.

We found no NUPRC quarterly total, and we have not confirmed the oil output benchmark in Nigeria’s budget. No November figure is out yet, though the commission usually publishes each month’s number around mid-month, which points to mid-December.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the OPEC quota for Nigeria cover?

It limits crude oil only, so condensate does not count against it. Nigeria has stayed at or above it since May.

Why does Nigerian oil output matter to US readers?

Nigeria is one of Africa's biggest oil producers, so steady output affects oil supply and the naira. It also matters to US firms and investors exposed to Nigerian oil and debt.

Sources: Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) monthly production statements, July to October 2026, https://www.nuprc.gov.ng; OPEC, https://www.opec.org

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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