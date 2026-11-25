Nigeria's president sent warm wishes to the rival who wants his job, while critics kept up attacks over fuel subsidy and the ADC's legal fight.

Atiku Abubakar, the opposition ADC's presidential candidate, in a 2022 portrait, cropped. File photo. (Photo: Etauso, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Nigeria · Politics

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated his political rival Atiku Abubakar on his 80th birthday on Wednesday 25 November 2026, in a statement from the State House, the Presidency. It came as Vice President Kashim Shettima and Babachir Lawal, a former senior government official, kept up attacks on Atiku, the presidential candidate of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The statement describes Atiku as a former vice president and the ADC’s presidential candidate. Tinubu wrote that although “the former number two citizen and I now travel different paths and hold contrasting views on national issues, our shared commitment to Nigeria’s unity and democratic stability must remain paramount.”

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Atiku Abubakar, 80, former vice president and presidential candidate of the opposition ADC.

What. President Tinubu congratulated his rival while Vice President Shettima and Babachir Lawal kept attacking him.

Where. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country and a major oil producer.

When. Vote on Saturday 16 January 2027. As of 25 November 2026, 8:40 p.m. GMT.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives Tinubu 68.5%, rival Peter Obi 25.5%, Atiku 4.5% (US$164,894 traded; 3:38 p.m. ET).

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Nigeria’s president sent warm wishes to the rival who wants his job, while critics kept up attacks over fuel subsidy and the ADC’s legal fight.

Tinubu added that he has always advocated “politics without bitterness and leaving room for reconciliation” after disagreements with political opponents. He recalled backing Atiku’s 2007 presidential bid under the defunct Action Congress, a former opposition party.

He also praised the American University of Nigeria in Yola, which Atiku founded and which, in the statement’s words, “has expanded access to quality higher education”. The message says Atiku “joins the Octogenarian Club” and wishes him “good health, renewed strength and many more years of service”.

Aso Rock, the granite hill that overlooks Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. File photo: Rio Times archive.

Atiku was born on 25 November 1946 in Jada, Adamawa State, and served as vice president from 1999 to 2007 under President Olusegun Obasanjo. He is now the ADC’s candidate for the presidential vote on Saturday 16 January 2027, a date set in a revised timetable from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the national election authority.

Babachir Lawal, who was Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the senior official who manages cabinet business, under the late President Muhammadu Buhari, struck a harsher tone in a Facebook post this week. In a series he calls “Kachalla Series 4” (kachalla is Hausa for chief or leader), he wrote: “Atiku has only two messages: Remove subsidy and declare his Fulaniness,” meaning Atiku’s open pride in his Fulani ethnic identity.

Lawal accused Atiku of campaigning for the return of the fuel subsidy to reopen avenues for public looting, an allegation that is his own and has not been tested. He also said Atiku uses courts and foreign interests to try to keep Tinubu off the ballot, and he criticised what he called an ADC takeover by Atiku’s camp.

Lawal quit the ADC in June 2026 after Atiku won its presidential primary, and said when he resigned that the primary was rigged. Atiku and the ADC had not responded to the Facebook post in what we found.

The dispute centres on the petrol subsidy, a government payment that keeps pump prices lower. According to a statement by the presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), published on the State House website on 20 September 2026, Atiku wrote on X on 25 August 2026, “I will restore it!”

The same statement recalls that in November 2022 at the Lagos Business School, a Lagos management college, Atiku called the subsidy system fraudulent and pledged to complete its removal. Atiku and the ADC now propose a targeted production subsidy for locally refined petrol, which Atiku described at a press conference in Abuja on Friday 18 September 2026.

The campaign council said the scheme could cost as much as 17 trillion to 21 trillion naira a year (about US$12.5 billion to US$15.5 billion at about NGN 1,356 per US$, the RT spot rate on 25 November 2026), depending on its design. The ADC calls its plan a targeted subsidy tied to local refining.

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Vice President Kashim Shettima said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that he will keep trading verbal blows with Atiku for as long as Atiku targets Tinubu. He defended the jabs by invoking his Fulani identity and the old tradition of teasing between Fulani and Kanuri people, in which each side may joke at the other’s expense.

Shettima said he respects Atiku as an elder, but that anyone who criticises Tinubu will get a reply. He added that he is friendly with other opposition figures, such as Peter Obi, a former governor.

Shettima also expressed confidence that Nigerians will vote for Tinubu in large numbers on 16 January. Yet the field is not settled, because a Federal High Court judgment on 5 November 2026, by Justice Peter Lifu, voided the ADC’s leadership under David Mark, a former Senate president, and the actions taken under it, which clouds Atiku’s nomination.

The ADC has appealed, and we do not know when the Court of Appeal will hear the case or whether it will rule before the vote. That leaves open whether Atiku, turning 80 as his party’s nominee, will stand on 16 January.

For US readers, Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a major oil producer, so the contest touches energy and investment. Any return of the subsidy would reopen a bill the ruling party’s campaign council puts at up to US$15.5 billion a year, which is why the argument reaches investors.

The next fixed date is Saturday 16 January 2027, when INEC says Nigerians vote for president and the National Assembly. Until then, the Presidency’s warm message and Lawal’s attack show two registers of the same contest.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction market where users trade real money on outcomes, prices the Nigerian presidential election winner at Tinubu 68.5%, Peter Obi, another opposition figure, 25.5% and Atiku Abubakar 4.5%, with US$164,894 in total trading volume as of 3:38 p.m. ET on 25 November 2026. These are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Tinubu congratulate a political rival?

The Presidency framed it as politics without bitterness and room for reconciliation. It said shared commitment to unity and democratic stability must come first.

Is Atiku certain to be on the ballot?

Not yet. A court voided the ADC’s leadership and the actions taken under it, which clouds his nomination, and the party has appealed.

What is the fuel subsidy dispute about?

Atiku and the ADC want a targeted production subsidy for locally refined petrol. The ruling party’s campaign council says it would be costly, and the ADC calls it a targeted subsidy tied to local refining.

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Sources State House (Nigerian Presidency): statement of 25 November 2026 · APC campaign council statement of 20 September 2026 · Babachir Lawal, Facebook post, November 2026 · Vice President Shettima, remarks of 24 November 2026 · Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revised 2027 timetable · Polymarket, 25 November 2026 · Federal High Court, Abuja, judgment of 5 November 2026

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