Prediction Markets: Iran

Traders on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, now put the chance of 14 straight days without a US air or missile strike on Iran, starting by 31 December, at 84.5%. That price was read at 4:27 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Saturday 21 November 2026, and it is about 12 points higher than a day earlier and about 2 points higher than a week earlier.

For US readers, a renewed round of strikes would put American forces and Gulf shipping back at risk, and, in our reading, it tends to lift oil and gasoline prices. The US Senate voted 48 to 51 on Thursday 19 November against a resolution to pull US forces out of the conflict, so Congress has not forced a change.

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Polymarket is a crypto-based prediction market where users trade contracts with real money. A price of 84.5% is a bet, not a forecast by The Rio Times, and it is not a measure of peace talks.

Key Facts Prediction markets. Polymarket: 14-day US strike pause by 31 December at 84.5% (4:27 a.m. ET, 21 November).

Move. Up about 12 points in 24 hours and about 2 points in seven days.

Context. No trigger reported. President Trump said on 18 November the US will “see what happens after January 1st.”

Talks. US envoys met Qatari mediators in Berlin, Axios reported on 20 November; no breakthrough reported.

Volume. About US$165,000 traded in 24 hours on the event; about US$2.9 million in total.

The price shows what traders expect today and can reverse within hours. It tracks one narrow rule about US strikes, not talks or a signed deal.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s “US x Iran Effective Ceasefire begins by…? (2 week pause)” market lists several dates.

Each price is the implied probability that the first day of a 14-day strike-free period falls on or before that date, read on 21 November at 4:27 a.m. ET:

By 31 December: 84.5%, up about 12 points in 24 hours and about 2 points in seven days.

84.5%, up about 12 points in 24 hours and about 2 points in seven days. By 30 November: 55.5%, up about 5 points in 24 hours but down about 9 points in seven days.

55.5%, up about 5 points in 24 hours but down about 9 points in seven days. By 22 November: 40.5%, up about 9 points in 24 hours but down about 14 points in seven days.

40.5%, up about 9 points in 24 hours but down about 14 points in seven days. By 15 November and by 8 November: both closed at 0%, because those dates have passed.

About US$165,000 changed hands on the event in 24 hours and about US$2.9 million since it opened, per Polymarket data. The 22 November contract drew the most trading, about US$114,000 in 24 hours, which is enough volume to be a meaningful price.

Polymarket says a “qualifying military action” is “an air strike or a surface-to-surface missile strike, initiated by the United States, that directly impacts Iran.” Munitions that are intercepted before impact, naval gunfire, ground incursions and cyber operations do not count.

We found no matching open contract on Kalshi, an exchange regulated in the US by the CFTC (the Commodity Futures Trading Commission), at the time of reading. The price cannot tell us whether any strike is planned, only how traders weigh the risk today.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Why the Odds Moved

No single trigger was reported for the rise in the 31 December price. The move came during a week of mixed signals, and no source ties any of them to the price.

President Donald Trump said in an interview on Wednesday 18 November: “We’re going to have a new year coming up and will see what happens after January 1st,” Stars and Stripes, the US military newspaper, reported on 19 November. He did not say whether he was weighing renewed large-scale strikes, though the New York Times reported the same day that he was considering a joint four-to-seven-day air campaign with Israel, and the White House did not directly answer questions about it.

Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met senior Qatari officials in Berlin to discuss restarting US-Iran negotiations, Axios, a US news site, reported on 20 November, citing two sources. Qatar, the main mediator, is seeking to restore the ceasefire and resume nuclear talks, and no breakthrough has been reported.

The fighting has not stopped. Stars and Stripes said Iran had launched drone strikes against Bahrain and Kuwait, and that the UK Maritime Trade Operations centre (UKMTO, a British military body that tracks shipping threats) counted at least 18 vessels attacked in or near the Strait of Hormuz so far this month.

Our reading, not a reported cause: the market only counts US strikes that hit Iran, so traders may have taken Trump’s remark as a sign that no large US operation is planned before the new year. That reading may be wrong: the New York Times reported Trump was weighing a multi-day air campaign, and a single US strike would restart the 14-day clock.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 57,828

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1.16

-5.04% LTC

38.60

-4.84% HBAR

0.05

-3.66% NEAR

2.75

-3.27% ADA

0.14

-2.74% DOT

0.64

-2.73% BNB

524.73

-2.65% XLM

0.12

-2.36% The session read The Bitcoin eased 1.65%, with breadth negative — 2 of 17 names higher. ETH led, while ATOM lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Bitcoin Falls 5.01% to a 6-Month Low Read →

What It Means for US Readers

The Gulf matters to Americans through fuel prices, shipping costs and the US forces stationed in the region. A price above 80% says traders expect a quiet spell more often than not, but it has ranged from about 67.5% to 86.5% in the past week and was near 72% on Friday.

The Senate rejected the war-powers resolution on 19 November, and Democrats plan to keep pushing similar measures and defence-funding limits once they take control of Congress in January, Stars and Stripes reported. Travellers should rely on official US State Department advisories, not market prices.

The next checkpoints are any further Iranian drone launches, any follow-up to the Berlin meeting and Trump’s decision on his next step, which he has tied to the new year.

What It Means for Latin America and Africa

This is our general reading, not something the sources above report: higher Gulf risk can lift crude prices, which helps oil exporters such as Brazil and Colombia and costs fuel importers in Africa and Central America. Any effect depends on whether strikes actually resume.

Shipping is the other possible link, since attacks near Hormuz can raise insurance and freight costs for cargo moving between Asia, Africa and the Americas. None of the reports cited here put a figure on that.

Our Latin America odds and Africa odds pages track markets closer to home.

In Plain English

Ceasefire pause: in this market, 14 days in a row with no US strike that hits Iran. It is not a signed peace deal.

in this market, 14 days in a row with no US strike that hits Iran. It is not a signed peace deal. Strait of Hormuz: the narrow sea lane between Iran and Oman through which much of the world’s oil ships.

the narrow sea lane between Iran and Oman through which much of the world’s oil ships. Qatar: a Gulf state acting as the main go-between for the US and Iran.

a Gulf state acting as the main go-between for the US and Iran. Implied probability: the chance a price suggests, such as 84.5 cents for a contract that pays US$1 if the event happens.

What Is Not Known

Which event, if any, drove the rise; no source reported a single trigger.

Whether the US plans any strike on Iran; the price cannot tell us.

What, if anything, the Berlin meeting (its day was not confirmed) produced for the ceasefire or nuclear talks.

Who is trading; a price cannot show how many bettors are professionals.

Sources

Stars and Stripes, 19 November 2026; Stars and Stripes on the Senate vote, 19 November 2026; Axios, 20 November 2026; Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 21 November 2026, 4:27 a.m. ET).

More from The Rio Times: Prediction Markets hub, Iran ceasefire odds, 17 November, Hormuz deal odds, Latin America odds, Africa odds.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are traders betting on?

They bet on whether the US will go 14 straight days without an air or missile strike that hits Iran, with the first quiet day falling by 31 December. Polymarket prices that at 84.5%.

Is this a ceasefire deal between the US and Iran?

No. The market is titled “ceasefire” but resolves only on the absence of qualifying US strikes. It does not require a signed deal, talks or any statement by either government.

Why did the odds rise?

No single trigger was reported. In the same period Trump spoke of “what happens after January 1st” and US envoys met Qatari mediators in Berlin, but no source links either to the price.

Is 84.5% a forecast?

No. It is a price set by traders using real money, not a forecast by The Rio Times, and it can reverse within hours.