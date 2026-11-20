Polymarket traders give Netanyahu a slightly better than even chance of leaving office this year, but the price rests on thin trading and no single cause for the latest jump was reported.

File photo: the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem.

ISRAEL · POLITICS · PREDICTION MARKETS

Traders now price a 53% chance that Benjamin Netanyahu is out as Israel’s prime minister by 31 December, up about 8.5 points in 24 hours. On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, a “Yes” share on that outcome cost about 53 cents at 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday 20 November.

It matters to US readers because Israel, a major US security partner, has no new government yet after its 27 October election. Netanyahu leads a caretaker government while Gadi Eisenkot, a former army chief who leads the Yashar party, tries to build a majority.

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Key Facts Prediction markets Polymarket: 53% for Netanyahu out by 31 December 2026, up about 8.5 points in 24 hours (11:25 a.m. ET, 20 November).

Trigger No single trigger was reported for the move.

Election Eisenkot’s bloc won 67 of 120 seats on 27 October; Netanyahu’s bloc won 53.

Deadline Eisenkot’s mandate to form a government ends 6 December, with a possible 14-day extension.

Volume About US$19,300 traded on this row in 24 hours, so it is thinly traded.

Polymarket traders give Netanyahu a slightly better than even chance of leaving office this year, but the price rests on thin trading and no single cause for the latest jump was reported.

In plain English Polymarket is a platform where people buy “Yes” or “No” shares on future events. A price of 53 cents means traders collectively give the event about a 53% chance. Knesset is Israel’s 120-seat parliament. A caretaker government keeps running the state after an election until a new government wins the Knesset’s approval. Mandate is the president’s formal task to one politician to build a governing majority within a set time. Unity government means a coalition across the two blocs; a minority government governs with fewer than 61 seats and relies on outside votes. Likud is Netanyahu’s party; the ultra-Orthodox parties are religious parties that his coalition relied on.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s market “Netanyahu out by…?” asks whether Netanyahu leaves the prime minister’s post by a series of dates. Its rules say it resolves “Yes” if he “announces that he will resign as Prime Minister of Israel, or otherwise steps down from/is removed from this position” by 31 December 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET.

An announcement alone is enough, whether or not he actually leaves.

By 31 December 2026: 53%, up about 8.5 points in 24 hours and down about 1 point in a week; about US$19,300 traded in 24 hours.

53%, up about 8.5 points in 24 hours and down about 1 point in a week; about US$19,300 traded in 24 hours. By 31 March 2027: 69.5%, up about 7 points in 24 hours and about 10 points in a week; about US$5,000 traded in 24 hours.

69.5%, up about 7 points in 24 hours and about 10 points in a week; about US$5,000 traded in 24 hours. By 30 June 2027: 72%, up about 5.5 points in 24 hours and about 3.5 points in a week; about US$2,600 traded in 24 hours.

Across the whole event, about US$26,900 changed hands in 24 hours and about US$125.5 million since it opened, mostly in earlier date rows that have already closed. Because 24-hour trading is below the US$50,000 level we use to call a market liquid, the market is thinly traded, and a few bets can move a price by many points.

Polymarket’s price history shows the 31 December row between about 40% and 54% since 13 November, so this week’s jump follows a sharp dip, with the price near 40.5% at 12:00 UTC on Friday. Kalshi is the exchange regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC); we found no Kalshi contract on the timing of Netanyahu’s exit.

These are bets, not polls. A price cannot tell us whether a government will win a vote in the Knesset, only what a few traders are willing to pay today.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Why the Odds Moved

No single trigger was reported for the move, and we do not claim one. We found no dated statement from a government body or named outlet that ties this jump to a specific event.

The jump came during a week of coalition manoeuvres. On Wednesday 18 November, Naftali Bennett, a former prime minister who leads the B’Yachad party in Eisenkot’s bloc, met Netanyahu in the Knesset for more than two hours without Eisenkot’s prior knowledge, the Jerusalem Post, an Israeli daily, reported on 19 November.

Likud, Netanyahu’s party, called it a security briefing. On Thursday 19 November, Likud said negotiating teams from the two blocs would meet again on Sunday 22 November.

The same day, Yair Lapid, a former prime minister who is second on B’Yachad’s list, said Netanyahu must be removed from office, and Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party, and Avigdor Liberman, leader of Yisrael Beytenu, a party, also rejected a unity government with Netanyahu, the Jerusalem Post reported. On Friday 20 November, Eisenkot wrote on X, the social network, that he does not intend to drag out talks.

He said he would try deals with the ultra-Orthodox parties and with Likud, and form a minority government if those fail, the Jerusalem Post reported the same day. We cannot link any of these events to the price.

A thinly traded market can also move on a few large orders.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 58,993

-4.70% L 58,841 day range H 62,438 -31.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 17 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,636 -6.79% Solana 69.22 -5.26% Gold 3,520 -4.50% USD / BRL 5.95 +0.24% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 58,993 -4.70% -31.89% 61,902 62,438 58,841 53,707,595,776 ETH 1,636 -6.79% -42.23% 1,755 1,764 1,623 17,367,543,808 SOL 69.22 -5.26% -48.14% 73.07 73.35 68.08 3,345,631,744 XRP 0.91 -5.42% -54.57% 0.96 0.97 0.90 2,645,038,080 BNB 543.72 -6.19% -37.30% 579.59 581.55 540.29 1,387,328,640 ADA 0.14 -6.73% -67.33% 0.15 0.15 0.14 356,389,440 DOGE 0.05 -6.74% -63.65% 0.06 0.06 0.05 701,825,472 AVAX 6.58 -5.75% -52.38% 6.98 7.01 6.46 219,719,120 LINK 8.46 -5.89% -34.65% 8.99 9.04 8.29 286,998,752 DOT 0.67 -5.94% -73.60% 0.71 0.72 0.66 80,340,024 LTC 40.42 -4.37% -53.74% 42.27 42.37 39.74 278,659,328 BCH 192.21 -6.71% -59.97% 206.03 207.22 189.34 154,927,536 TRX 0.30 -2.72% +7.66% 0.31 0.31 0.30 528,667,808 XLM 0.13 -3.30% -45.82% 0.13 0.13 0.13 175,580,816 HBAR 0.05 -5.08% -62.63% 0.05 0.05 0.05 80,743,968 NEAR 2.85 -10.97% +37.74% 3.21 3.21 2.80 751,376,960 ATOM 1.23 -2.70% -55.28% 1.26 1.27 1.20 23,443,086 AAVE 96.63 -7.75% -41.36% 104.75 104.74 95.94 219,082,176 Largest moves today NEAR

2.85

-10.97% AAVE

96.63

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1,636

-6.79% DOGE

0.05

-6.74% ADA

0.14

-6.73% BCH

192.21

-6.71% BNB

543.72

-6.19% DOT

0.67

-5.94% The session read The Bitcoin eased 4.70%, with breadth negative — 0 of 17 names higher. ATOM led, while NEAR lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Binance Wins US$6.5B Freeze in Abu Dhabi Read →

How the Clock Runs

President Isaac Herzog, whose office is largely ceremonial, gave Eisenkot the mandate on 8 November, with 28 days to form a government and an option to ask for 14 more, according to the Jerusalem Post. That puts the first deadline on 6 December and the longest possible one on 20 December, both before the market’s 31 December cut-off.

Eisenkot’s bloc holds 67 seats, including 19 held by Arab parties, against 53 for Netanyahu’s bloc, the Jerusalem Post reported on 19 November. Most party leaders have ruled out partnering with the Arab parties, so no government has been formed.

The strongest counter-view comes from Likud. It said on 19 November that Eisenkot’s bloc acts “only for appearances’ sake” and leans on Arab-party votes to advance legislation, while Netanyahu has repeatedly called for a unity government, the Jerusalem Post reported.

What It Means for US Readers

Israel’s next prime minister decides who speaks for a close US security partner. For now the story is about vote counting in the Knesset, not about a confirmed change in policy toward Washington.

US readers who follow event risk can treat the price as one live input among many. It is far thinner than a stock or bond market, and a 53% price is not a forecast.

More on this story: our reports on Netanyahu’s year-end exit odds on 11 November, Eisenkot’s mandate and the Bennett and Netanyahu meeting.

What It Means for Latin America and Africa

In Latin America, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced on 8 October that Colombia would move its embassy to Jerusalem, the Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera reported on 17 October. The same report says Colombia and Israel began visa-free travel for citizens in September, as the newly inaugurated government of President Abelardo de la Espriella seeks to restore ties.

Whether a new Israeli government would keep that pace is not reported. For Africa, we found no report on how a change of prime minister would affect Israel’s relations with African states; our earlier report on how the Israeli vote clouded Somaliland recognition covers one open case.

Follow the region on our Latin America odds page and the Colombia page.

What Is Not Known

We do not know why traders moved this week, or whether Eisenkot can reach 61 seats without Arab-party support. We also do not know whether the president would grant the 14-day extension.

Nor do we know what happens if no government forms: the Jerusalem Post says Eisenkot plans a minority government vote before the 6 December deadline, but we have no confirmed date. More market stories are on our Prediction Markets hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does 53% mean here?

Polymarket traders price Netanyahu leaving office by 31 December 2026 at 53%, meaning a “Yes” share costs about 53 cents. It is a bet, not a forecast, and it was near 40.5% at 12:00 UTC the same day.

Why did the odds rise?

No single trigger was reported. Bennett met Netanyahu on 18 November and Eisenkot said on 20 November he would not drag out talks, but we found no report linking either to the move.

How thin is this market?

About US$26,900 traded on the whole event in 24 hours, below the US$50,000 level we use to call a market liquid. The 31 December row saw about US$19,300.

What settles the market?

Polymarket says it resolves “Yes” if Netanyahu announces his resignation or otherwise steps down or is removed by 31 December 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET, using official Israeli government information and credible reporting.

Is there a Kalshi market on this?

We found no Kalshi contract on the timing of Netanyahu’s exit. Kalshi is regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), but these prices come from Polymarket alone.

Sources: Polymarket public market data (read 20 November 2026, 11:25 a.m. ET (16:25 UTC); Kalshi checked, no contract on the timing of his exit); Polymarket market rules for “Netanyahu out by…?”; Jerusalem Post, 19 November 2026 (Likud and Eisenkot bloc talks; election seat counts; mandate terms) and 20 November 2026 (Eisenkot statement); Al Jazeera, 17 October 2026 (Latin America and Israel).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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