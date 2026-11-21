Polymarket traders give Netanyahu slightly less than an even chance of leaving office this year, but the price has swung about 14 points within a day on thin trading.

File photo: the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem.

ISRAEL · POLITICS · PREDICTION MARKETS

Traders now price a 44.5% chance that Benjamin Netanyahu is out as Israel’s prime minister by 31 December, down 10 points in 24 hours. On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, a “Yes” share on that outcome cost about 44.5 cents at 10:31 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday 21 November.

The drop undoes yesterday’s jump: the same price stood near 40.5% on Friday morning, rose to about 54.5%, and is back where it began. It matters to US readers because Israel, a major US security partner, still has no new government after its 27 October election.

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Gadi Eisenkot, a former army chief who leads the Yashar party, is trying to form one.

Key Facts Prediction markets Polymarket: 44.5% for Netanyahu out by 31 December 2026, down 10 points in 24 hours (10:31 a.m. ET, 21 November).

Trigger No single trigger was reported for the move.

Volume About US$27,400 traded on this row in 24 hours, so it is thinly traded.

Deadline Eisenkot, asked to form a government, has until 6 December, extendable to 20 December.

Seats Eisenkot’s bloc holds 48 seats, Netanyahu’s bloc 53, two Arab-led parties 19, in a 120-seat Knesset.

Polymarket traders give Netanyahu slightly less than an even chance of leaving office this year, but the price has swung about 14 points within a day on thin trading.

In plain English Polymarket is a platform where people buy “Yes” or “No” shares on future events. A price of 44.5 cents means traders collectively give the event about a 44.5% chance. Knesset is Israel’s 120-seat parliament. A caretaker prime minister keeps running the state after an election until a new government wins the Knesset’s approval. Mandate is the president’s formal task to one politician to build a governing majority within a set time. A minority government takes office with fewer than 61 votes in favour, relying on others to abstain. Likud is Netanyahu’s party; Yashar is Eisenkot’s. Shas and United Torah Judaism are the two ultra-Orthodox religious parties in Netanyahu’s bloc.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s market “Netanyahu out by…?” asks whether Netanyahu leaves the prime minister’s post by a series of dates. Its rules say the market resolves “Yes” if he “ceases to be Prime Minister of Israel for any period of time” before the date, and that an announcement of his “resignation/removal” resolves it “immediately”.

An announcement alone is therefore enough, whether or not he actually leaves. Traders price the three live date rows as follows.

By 31 December 2026: 44.5%, down 10 points in 24 hours and down about 2.5 points in a week; about US$27,400 traded in 24 hours.

44.5%, down 10 points in 24 hours and down about 2.5 points in a week; about US$27,400 traded in 24 hours. By 31 March 2027: 65.5%, down 5.5 points in 24 hours and up 3 points in a week; about US$4,000 traded in 24 hours.

65.5%, down 5.5 points in 24 hours and up 3 points in a week; about US$4,000 traded in 24 hours. By 30 June 2027: 68.5%, down 8 points in 24 hours and up 2.5 points in a week; about US$6,700 traded in 24 hours.

Across the whole event, about US$38,100 changed hands in 24 hours and about US$125.6 million since it opened, mostly in earlier date rows that have closed. Because 24-hour trading is below the US$50,000 level we use to call a market liquid, the market is thinly traded, and a few bets can move a price by many points.

Polymarket’s hourly price history for the 31 December row ran from a low of 40.5% (09:00 UTC on Friday 20 November) to a high of 54.5% (22:00 UTC the same day). The price was near 45% by 07:00 UTC on Saturday and 44.5% by 13:00 UTC.

Kalshi is the exchange regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). It has no contract on the timing of Netanyahu’s exit, but its market on Israel’s next prime minister shows Eisenkot at 69 cents, with about 143 contracts traded in 24 hours and about 26,000 in total, which is thin.

Each contract pays US$1 if the outcome occurs. These are bets, not polls.

A price cannot tell us whether a government will win a vote in the Knesset, only what a few traders are willing to pay today.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Why the Odds Moved

No single trigger was reported for the move, and we do not claim one. We found no dated statement from a government body or named outlet that ties this fall to a specific event.

The background is a standoff. On Saturday 14 November Netanyahu renewed his appeal for a unity government, saying such a government could “eliminate the Iranian threat once and for all”, Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based broadcaster, reported on 15 November.

Eisenkot called the appeal a “bluff” and said Yashar and Likud, Netanyahu’s party, were nonetheless talking about a shared government, the same report says. Netanyahu casts a unity government as essential to national security, Al Jazeera reported.

Eisenkot has meanwhile stepped up efforts to bring United Torah Judaism into his government, but talks remain far from agreement, mainly over the military conscription law and guarantees the ultra-Orthodox parties demand, the Jerusalem Post, an Israeli daily, reported on 15 November. These reports predate the price move and we cannot link them to it.

A thinly traded market can also move on a few large orders.

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+1.68% The session read The Bitcoin rose 1.98%, with breadth positive — 13 of 17 names higher. ETH led, while ATOM lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Bitcoin Falls 5.01% to a 6-Month Low Read →

How the Clock Runs

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog gave Eisenkot until 6 December to form a government and can grant up to 14 more days, which would take the deadline to 20 December, Al Jazeera reported on 15 November. Both dates fall before the market’s 31 December cut-off.

In the 27 October election Eisenkot’s four-party bloc won 48 of 120 seats, Netanyahu’s right-wing and religious bloc 53, and the Joint List and Ra’am, two Arab-led parties, a record 19, Al Jazeera reported. Eisenkot’s bloc and the Arab-led parties together hold 67, but Avigdor Lieberman, leader of Yisrael Beiteinu, and Naftali Bennett, leader of the Together party, both inside Eisenkot’s alliance, have rejected relying on them.

One option Al Jazeera describes is a minority government backed by Ra’am’s eight lawmakers, which would take office with 56 votes against 53 if the Joint List abstained. The other is a deal with Shas and United Torah Judaism, which would lift the bloc to 61 seats.

What It Means for US Readers

Israel’s next prime minister decides who speaks for a close US security partner on Iran, Gaza and defence cooperation. For now the story is about vote counting in the Knesset, not about a confirmed change in policy toward Washington.

Readers who follow event risk can treat the price as one live input among many. It is far thinner than a stock or bond market, and a 44.5% price is not a forecast.

More on this story: our reports on yesterday’s jump in exit odds, Eisenkot’s mandate and the Bennett and Netanyahu meeting.

What It Means for Latin America and Africa

We found no report on how a change of Israeli prime minister would affect ties with Latin American or African governments. Our earlier report on how the Israeli vote clouded Somaliland recognition covers one open case in Africa.

Follow the region on our Latin America odds page and the Africa odds page.

What Is Not Known

We do not know why traders sold this week’s jump, or whether Eisenkot can reach 61 seats without Arab-party support. We also do not know whether the president would grant the 14-day extension.

Nor do we know what happens if no government forms. More market stories are on our Prediction Markets hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does 44.5% mean here?

Polymarket traders price Netanyahu leaving office by 31 December 2026 at 44.5%, meaning a “Yes” share costs about 44.5 cents. It is a bet, not a forecast, and it peaked at 54.5% on Friday.

Why did the odds fall?

No single trigger was reported. Netanyahu appealed for a unity government on 14 November and Eisenkot called it a bluff, but we found no dated statement linking any event to this drop.

How thin is this market?

About US$38,100 traded on the whole event in 24 hours, below the US$50,000 level we use to call a market liquid. The 31 December row saw about US$27,400.

What settles the market?

Polymarket says it resolves “Yes” if Netanyahu ceases to be prime minister for any period before the date. An announced resignation or removal also counts at once, using official Israeli sources and credible reporting.

Is there a Kalshi market on this?

Kalshi lists no contract on the timing of Netanyahu’s exit. It does list who will be Israel’s next prime minister, where Eisenkot trades near 69%, on very thin volume.

Sources: Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 21 November 2026, 10:31 a.m. ET); Polymarket market rules for “Netanyahu out by…?”; Al Jazeera, 15 November 2026 (election seats, mandate deadline, Netanyahu and Eisenkot statements); Jerusalem Post, 15 November 2026 (talks with United Torah Judaism).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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