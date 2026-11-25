Morocco has put money, banks and a new agency behind a plan to make weapons at home, but the published texts leave the cost split and the start dates open.

Photo: Timothy A. Gonsalves / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Morocco

King Mohammed VI chaired the signing of two framework agreements at the Royal Palace in Rabat on Wednesday 25 November 2026, to finance a plan for a Moroccan defence industry and to enlist banks and private investors for it. The King also named the agency that will run it, DIFAA, short for Defense Industry Facilitation and Acceleration Agency.

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Ali Seddiki, director-general of AMDIE, the Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency, told the King that public partners have mobilised nearly 22 billion dirhams (about US$2.2 billion at 9.99 dirhams to the dollar, the 25 November market rate) for the project. Manufacturers based in Morocco are to cover 40% of the needs of the Royal Armed Forces, the national military, and of the security services, he said.

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Key Facts Who. King Mohammed VI, with Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, chaired the signing; ministers and finance chiefs signed.

What. Two framework agreements finance the defence industry roadmap and enlist banks and private investors.

Where. Royal Palace, Rabat; new defence zones are planned at the towns of Benguerir and Benslimane.

When. Wednesday 25 November 2026; the roadmap runs to 2035.

As of. 25 November 2026, 19:10 GMT.

Morocco has put money, banks and a new agency behind a plan to make weapons at home, but the published texts leave the cost split and the start dates open.

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The plan took shape a week earlier. On Wednesday 18 November 2026 the King chaired a working session at the Royal Palace on the “Morocco Offer”, the government’s name for its defence-industry programme, and its roadmap, the Royal Office, the palace’s official press office, said in a statement, with a presentation by Lieutenant General Mohammed Berrid, Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces, and Seddiki.

That statement described one strategic agency plus an industrial holding company to mobilise public and private capital, and two new large defence zones at the towns of Benguerir and Benslimane, beside two defence acceleration zones already in place. It also named a specialised academy, and the King instructed the Hassan II Fund for Economic and Social Development, a state development fund, to contribute 4 billion dirhams (about US$400 million).

In his speech on 25 November Seddiki said: “The Royal Vision is now to build a sovereign, performing, and competitive National Defense and Security Industrial and Technological Base.” He recalled that in February 2022 the goal of lifting private investment to two-thirds of national investment by 2035 was presented to the King, and that last July’s Throne Day address by the King called for wider access to bank and non-bank financing, with priority for small firms, innovation, industry and exports.

Who Signed the Two Agreements

The first agreement covers the financing of the roadmap, and it was signed by Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit, Economy and Finance Minister Fouzi Lekjaa, Industry and Trade Minister Ryad Mezzour and Abdeltif Loudyi, the minister delegate in charge of National Defence Administration. Seddiki signed for AMDIE, alongside Khalid Safir, director-general of the Deposit and Management Fund (CDG, a state financial institution), Dounia Taarji, chair of the management board of the Hassan II Fund, and Hicham El Habti, president of Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P).

The second agreement mobilises the private and financial sectors to deploy the roadmap, and Laftit, Lekjaa, Mezzour, Loudyi and Seddiki signed it too. They were joined by Abdellatif Jouahri, governor of Bank Al-Maghrib, the central bank, Othmane Benjelloun, head of the Professional Group of Banks of Morocco (GPBM), and Mehdi Tazi, president of the CGEM employers’ confederation.

The other signatories were Tarik Senhaji, chair of the AMMC capital-market regulator, Nasser Seddiki, head of the Casablanca Stock Exchange, and Omar Bekkali, chairman of the AMIC association of private-equity investors. Head of Government (prime minister) Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, royal adviser Fouad Ali El Himma and the royal chamberlain, Sidi Mohammed El Alaoui, attended.

Ali Seddiki said that at full term the industry should earn at least 50 billion dirhams a year (about US$5 billion), more than 65% of it from exports. He added that the roadmap should create at least 50,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2035, with a national research-and-development system that draws on Moroccans abroad.

The sector is to cover weapons production, mainly drones and autonomous systems, land systems, naval systems, defence electronics and cyber-defence, and artificial intelligence. It will also run investment promotion and support schemes and structure the industrial base, using industrial offsets (the practice of tying foreign contracts to local production), public procurement, land, skills and innovation.

Offsets and public procurement are the levers that matter abroad, because foreign makers that want Moroccan orders may have to partner with firms that produce in Morocco. Morocco has been a major non-NATO ally of the United States since 2004, so a home industry could change who sells to its Royal Armed Forces, an effect the texts themselves do not spell out.

The walls of the Kasbah of the Udayas in Rabat, the Moroccan capital. File photo.

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The Cost Split Has Not Been Published

The published texts do not say how much of the mobilised sum each public partner pays or over how many years, and Seddiki described it as mobilised funding, not a published budget line. No date has been given for DIFAA’s legal creation or for the holding company, and no private investors, projects or export customers have been named.

Until the legal text that creates DIFAA appears, the 2035 targets remain stated aims rather than committed budgets. The announcements build on law 10-20 of 2020, which already regulates defence and security equipment, arms and ammunition.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DIFAA?

It is the strategic agency the King named to lead Morocco’s defence industry drive. Its job is to attract investment, support firms and organise the industrial base.

Why does this matter outside Morocco?

Morocco is a US partner, so a local industry could change which foreign companies supply its forces. Makers that want orders may have to produce or partner inside the country.

Is the money already committed?

Not in a published budget. The funding is described as mobilised, and the split between partners has not been released.

Sources Published Wednesday 25 November 2026 · Source: speech of the director-general of AMDIE to the King at the signing ceremony, 25 November 2026; Royal Office statement of 18 November 2026

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