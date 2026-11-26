Morocco sold the EU more food in the nine months to September while buying less from it, European Commission figures show, and the balance now favours Morocco.

A view of the port of Tangier in northern Morocco, from the water. The photo is undated and does not show any money transfer. Photo: logopop / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

ECONOMY · MOROCCO

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union (EU), said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that Morocco sold the bloc more farm and food products from January to September. On Wednesday 25 November, the Moroccan news site le360 reported the same swing: Moroccan sales rose 2% while its purchases from the EU fell 13%.

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Moroccan agri-food exports to the EU reached EUR 2.91bn (about US$3.19bn), up from EUR 2.86bn (about US$3.14bn) a year earlier, the Commission’s agriculture directorate said. In the same report, EU sales to Morocco fell 13%, to EUR 2.507bn (about US$2.75bn) from EUR 2.87bn (about US$3.15bn).

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Key Facts Who Morocco and the European Union, trading farm and food products.

What Moroccan food sales to the EU rose, while EU sales to Morocco fell.

Where Trade between Morocco, in North Africa, and the European Union.

When January to September 2026; data published on 24 November.

As of 26 November 2026, 07:55 GMT.

Morocco sold the EU more food in the nine months to September while buying less from it, European Commission figures show, and the balance now favours Morocco.

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The trade rests on an agricultural agreement between Morocco and the EU, amended by an exchange of letters signed in Brussels on Friday 3 October 2025. Le360 reported in early October 2025 that the amended deal extends tariff preferences to farm products from Morocco’s southern regions.

Economist Zakaria Firano of Mohammed V University in Rabat told le360 in October 2025: “This gives the European Union de facto the status of an indispensable partner in international trade” (translated from French). He said Morocco uses three EU tariff regimes: zero duty, a reduced tariff with cuts of 40% to 60%, and the full tariff.

Olive trees in Morocco (file photo) photo. Olive trees at Imlil, Morocco. Photo: Lhoussine Ait Tayfst, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The trend was already upward before this year. The Commission’s monitoring report puts EU imports of Moroccan agri-food products at EUR 3.46bn (about US$3.80bn) in 2024 and EUR 3.756bn (about US$4.12bn) in 2025.

Morocco supplied just 2% of EU agri-food imports in 2025, the Commission’s monitoring report says. Total EU imports from all countries fell by EUR 2.9bn (about US$3.2bn) to EUR 139.6bn (about US$153.2bn) in January to September 2026, the same report says.

EU agri-food exports rose 1% to EUR 179.2bn (about US$196.6bn), the Commission said on 24 November. That left a trade surplus of EUR 39.6bn (about US$43.5bn), EUR 4bn (about US$4.4bn) more than a year earlier.

Set against other African suppliers, Morocco looks steady. The Commission said on 24 November that EU imports from Côte d’Ivoire, in West Africa, fell EUR 1.4bn (about US$1.54bn), or 20%, with cocoa prices still below their 2025 peak.

Nigeria and Cameroon fell by 47% and 43% for the same reason, the Commission said. Brazil moved the other way: EU imports from there rose EUR 857m (about US$940m), or 6%, on soya, the Commission added.

The weak side of the ledger is Moroccan buying. The Commission’s country table shows EU sales to Morocco down EUR 363m (about US$398m) from January to September 2026, and Morocco appears among its largest changes in EU exports.

The fall also breaks a recent rise. Le360 reported on 25 November that EU sales to Morocco had grown to EUR 3.784bn (about US$4.15bn) in 2025 from EUR 3.634bn (about US$3.99bn) in 2024.

The two North African markets moved in opposite directions. In the same table, EU sales to Egypt rose 24%, or EUR 355m (about US$390m), to EUR 1.824bn (about US$2.00bn).

Subtracting one Commission figure from the other shows the balance turned, since the EU bought EUR 403m (about US$442m) more from Morocco than it sold there over January to September 2026. A year earlier the two flows were almost level, with sales to Morocco ahead by just EUR 7m (about US$8m).

For Moroccan growers and exporters, the Commission’s figures mean EUR 47m (about US$52m) of extra EU sales in nine months, a modest gain. For EU food exporters, the loss of ground in Morocco is the larger change, though the Commission does not say which products or companies lost sales.

Nine months of data cannot settle the full-year result. They do show that Moroccan sales to the EU held up while total EU food imports shrank, the Commission’s tables show.

The Commission’s tables do not say why EU sales to Morocco fell, and le360 gives no reason either. The product mix of Moroccan exports is also missing from the country table, and the date of the Commission’s next monthly report, covering developments until October, is not confirmed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did EU sales to Morocco fall?

The European Commission’s country tables do not give a reason, and Moroccan reporting has not supplied one either. The cause remains an open question.

Does this change food prices in the United States?

The Commission data show no direct US link. The figures describe trade between Morocco and the EU, not American imports.

Could the nine-month picture still change?

Yes, because these are official monitoring figures up to September. The full-year result will only be known after the year closes.

Sources: European Commission, Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development, Monitoring EU agri-food trade: developments until September 2026, news item of 24 November 2026 (https://agriculture.ec.europa.eu/media/news/eu-agri-food-trade-surplus-remains-robust-imports-decline-slightly-2026-11-24_en); le360 (Morocco), 25 November 2026, Les exportations agroalimentaires marocaines vers l’UE atteignent 2,91 milliards d’euros à fin septembre (https://le360.ma); le360, interview with Zakaria Firano, October 2025. Euro amounts converted at EUR/USD 1.0972 on 26 November 2026.

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