A Moroccan investment bank has put its AI plans on paper, but the company has not yet published the principles, a budget or a timetable.

Business: Morocco

BMCE Capital, the investment-banking arm of Bank of Africa, Morocco’s listed banking group, announced an artificial-intelligence (AI) strategy on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The company also set up an AI Charter of ten principles and a dedicated governance body.

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The announcement came in a company press release, and the company has not yet published the charter itself. For readers abroad, it shows how a Moroccan financial group is writing rules for AI as it adopts the technology.

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Key Facts Who. BMCE Capital, investment-banking arm of Bank of Africa group, Morocco.

What. An AI strategy, a ten-principle AI Charter and a dedicated governance body.

When. Announced in a company press release on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

As of. 25 November 2026, 13:10 GMT.

A Moroccan investment bank has put its AI plans on paper, but the company has not yet published the principles, a budget or a timetable.

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In the release, the company says it is continuing its transformation and structuring a dedicated AI strategy. It wants AI to become a lasting lever of innovation, performance and value creation in its business lines.

The strategy rests on three dimensions: transformation of the business lines, an adapted organisation, and robust, secure and scalable technology foundations. The stated aim is to strengthen the firm’s AI maturity and support the evolution of its activities.

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The release, translated here from French, says AI is called to contribute to decision support, operational efficiency, service quality and the client experience, “while fostering new opportunities for innovation”. It describes a “progressive trajectory” meant to embed AI durably in the firm’s practices.

Twin Center towers on Boulevard Zerktouni in Casablanca, Morocco’s financial centre. (File photo: HombreDHojalata, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The AI Charter, called the Charte IA in French, is a reference framework for secure, compliant, responsible and ethical use of AI. Its principles are grouped in four families: data, compliance, responsibility and ethics.

The company says the principles cover data protection, security, transparency, fairness and human oversight. It adds that the charter takes into account the main issues of the Moroccan and European regulatory frameworks.

The charter is also meant to accommodate future developments in AI and data protection rules. A dedicated governance structure will steer AI initiatives coherently, control risks and integrate the technology progressively into the business lines.

The company states its aim as serving clients, employees and business performance. The release gives no budget, timetable or named executive, and the ten principles themselves are not listed.

BMCE Capital also runs an annual open-innovation programme with start-ups. Its 2025 edition was called Cap’AI, and the fifth edition, CAP’AI Reverse, launched in the first half of 2026.

In this “reverse pitch” format, business teams presented their own use cases to AI and data start-ups and fintechs, meaning financial-technology firms. The company’s release of July 2026 reports more than 62 qualified applications, and 21 start-ups and fintechs joined a pitch day and a hackathon, a timed team-coding event.

Six finalists then presented to the executive committee at a final in Casablanca at the end of June 2026. Three start-ups won: INVIRTUS for AI recruiting and candidate matching, ProximaReg for AI in compliance, internal control and risk management, and ID&A TECH for an AI copilot for investment decisions on listed shares.

The three winners can now explore deploying their tools with BMCE Capital’s teams. The programme’s three axes were market decision and performance, client experience through data, and operational excellence driven by data and AI.

The release of 24 November does not say whether the winners’ tools will sit inside the new strategy. It also gives no rollout dates.

Bank of Africa is the listed Moroccan banking group that owns BMCE Capital. The charter’s full text and any timetable have not been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is in BMCE Capital’s AI Charter?

It is a reference framework for secure, compliant, responsible and ethical use of AI, covering data protection, security, transparency, fairness and human oversight. The principles themselves have not been published.

Has BMCE Capital given a budget or timetable?

No. The company’s release gives no budget, timetable or named executive for the strategy.

Sources Source: BMCE Capital press release of 24 November 2026; BMCE Capital release on the closing of CAP’AI Reverse, July 2026.

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