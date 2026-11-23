There is no nomad visa to apply for, but there is a legal path for people with their own income. Here is what exists, what it allows and where people get caught out.

Photo: Sharon Hahn Darlin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Guides · Morocco

Morocco does not offer a digital nomad visa, even though some websites say it does. Americans, Britons and Canadians can still land and stay for up to 90 days without a visa, but that is a tourist entry, not a permit to live and work online.

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Past 90 days the law changes the question. Morocco’s law on foreigners, Law 02-03, requires anyone staying longer to hold a registration card or a residence card, and the card depends on a reason the state accepts.

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Key Facts The visa. The 2003 foreigners law lists two residence cards and no nomad visa.

The stay. US, UK and Canadian passport holders may stay 90 days visa-free from entry.

The card. A visitor card needs proof of own funds and a promise not to take regulated work.

The tax. Staying more than 183 days in any 365-day period makes a person a Moroccan tax resident.

The fine. Living without a card risks 5,000 to 30,000 dirhams (US$500 to US$3,000), prison, or both.

There is no nomad visa to apply for, but there is a legal path for people with their own income. Here is what exists, what it allows and where people get caught out.

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What the Law Says About Staying in Morocco

Morocco’s main law on foreigners is Law 02-03, on entry and residence of foreigners and on irregular emigration and immigration. We read its French text as published on the justice ministry’s legal portal, Adala.

Article 5 names only two residence documents, the “carte d’immatriculation” (registration card) and the “carte de résidence” (residence card). A visa for remote workers appears nowhere in that list.

Photo: David Broad / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Article 9 (Adala portal text, read 23 November 2026) exempts from the registration card “les étrangers séjournant au Maroc pendant une durée maximale de 90 jours, sous couvert d’un titre régulier de voyage”, in plain English foreigners staying up to 90 days on a valid travel document. That is the legal basis of the 90-day tourist stay.

We searched for a nomad or remote-work visa in that text and in the official sources we could open, and found none. Some commercial sites claim a Moroccan nomad visa with a fixed monthly income threshold, but none of them points to a decree or an official page, so we do not repeat their figures.

In Plain English A digital nomad visa lets a foreigner live in a country while working remotely for employers abroad, but Morocco has no such visa, so remote workers rely on the 90-day tourist entry or on the ordinary residence card. DGSN (Direction Générale de la Sûreté Nationale) is Morocco’s national police.

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The 90-Day Rule for Americans, Britons and Canadians

The British government’s travel advice for Morocco (entry-requirements page, read 23 November 2026) says: “You can visit Morocco without a visa for up to 90 days for tourism.” It adds that passports must expire at least three months after arrival.

Canada’s advice for Morocco (travel advisory page, read 23 November 2026) says a tourist visa is “not required for stays of less than 90 days”. It asks for a passport valid at least six months beyond the day you expect to leave.

The US State Department’s Morocco page, as shown in search results on 23 November 2026, says US citizens do not need a tourist visa for stays of 90 days or less. We could not open the page itself from our server, so check it before you book.

Canadian and British rules differ on passport validity, so use the stricter one if you hold both. Airlines can also apply tougher checks than the border, as Canada’s page warns.

For EU citizens we did not confirm the rule from an official Moroccan source, because the foreign ministry’s visa pages refused our automated requests. Check the Moroccan consulate in your country, or your own foreign ministry’s travel advice.

Extending Beyond 90 Days

The British page says: “To stay longer than 90 days, you must request an extension at a Moroccan police station.” Canada’s page says visitors “must secure proper authorization” to extend beyond 90 days.

Neither page promises that an extension will be granted, and neither gives a length or a fee. Expat forums describe uneven practice from city to city, but those are anecdotes, so we do not rely on them.

Overstaying is a real risk. Canada’s page says foreigners who stay past the limit can be held until a prosecutor reviews the case, and can be fined.

Law 02-03 sets the legal footing. It allows removal from the country of a foreigner who stays beyond three months from entry without a registration card, and Article 43 punishes people living in Morocco without a card with a fine of 5,000 to 30,000 dirhams (US$500 to US$3,000 at 10.0 dirhams per US$, the 23 November 2026 market rate from RT, a market-data provider), a prison term of one month to a year, or both.

The Residence Card, Step by Step

Article 6 says a foreigner over 18 staying in Morocco must hold a registration card or a residence card. Article 8 says the card must be requested, and that the holder must be able to show it to the authorities within 48 hours.

Article 10 sets the card’s validity at 1 to 10 years, renewable, depending on the reason for staying. Article 15 allows the state to require a long-stay visa of more than three months before granting the card.

Article 13 describes three kinds of registration card. A “visiteur” (visitor) card goes to a foreigner who proves he can live on his own resources and promises to take up no professional activity that needs authorisation.

Student cards and cards for people holding an authorised job complete the three categories. The visitor card is the closest legal fit for a remote worker, but the law does not say it covers one.

The permanent card comes later. Article 16 allows a residence card after at least four years of uninterrupted, lawful residence, and the decision weighs the person’s means of support.

Article 7 says residence documents carry stamp duties, and we did not find the current amounts in an official source. We also could not confirm the list of documents police ask for, so ask the local foreigners’ office before you go.

Can You Work Remotely on a Visitor Card?

This is the honest grey zone. Article 13 bars activity “soumise à autorisation”, that is, regulated activity that needs a state permit, and the law text we read does not define whether remote work for a foreign employer counts.

Working for a Moroccan employer is clearer. CMS, a law firm, notes that Moroccan courts treat the visa required by Article 516 of the Labour Code as a condition for a foreigner’s work contract to exist.

We did not open the Labour Code text itself, so treat that as a lead and confirm it with the Ministry of Employment. A 2026 consultancy guide says the filing now runs through an online platform called TAECHIR, which we also could not confirm from a ministry source.

Self-employment and company ownership are separate questions we did not research. If you plan to invoice Moroccan clients, take advice from a Moroccan lawyer first.

The Tax Trap at 183 Days

Morocco’s General Tax Code, in the 2023 edition published by the Casablanca Regional Investment Centre, says in Article 23 that a person has tax domicile in Morocco when he has his permanent home there, the centre of his economic interests there, or when his stays “dépasse 183 jours pour toute période de 365 jours”. That means stays that exceed 183 days in any 365-day period, continuous or not.

The 90-day tourist rule and the 183-day tax rule are separate clocks. A visitor who leaves and re-enters repeatedly may keep the tourist status while still crossing the tax threshold.

We did not verify what Morocco taxes once you are resident, or how tax treaties with the US, UK or Canada apply. Ask a tax adviser, or the General Tax Directorate (DGI), Morocco’s tax authority, before you stay long.

The E-Visa Is Not a Nomad Route

Morocco’s electronic visa suits nationalities that need a visa, not Americans, Britons or Canadians. The law firm Fragomen reported in January 2023 that a single-entry e-visa allows stays of up to 30 days and is valid for 180 days from issue.

We could not open the official e-visa portal, so we do not give a fee or the current country list. For a stay of several months, an e-visa alone does not solve the problem.

What Can Go Wrong

The most common error is treating 90 days as a floor, not a ceiling. Staying past the limit can bring fines and detention, as Canada’s page warns.

A second error is believing a website’s promise of a nomad visa. The page can look official while citing no decree, and paying a third party for an application does not create a legal right to stay.

A third is mixing up a tourist extension with a residence card. They are different documents with different rules, and only the card carries a 1 to 10 year term.

Finally, passport rules vary by country, from three months after arrival for Britons to six months after departure for Canadians. Check your own page rather than a friend’s advice.

What It Means for You

If you hold a US passport and plan three months in Marrakech or Tangier, you can go, as long as you leave inside 90 days. If you want six months or a year, plan for a residence card and ask the foreigners’ office of the local police before your 90 days run out.

Keep records of your entry stamp and your days abroad. Those records matter for both immigration and tax.

Readers planning to compare Morocco with another African destination can also read our guide on Ghana’s lack of a nomad visa. Our explainer on Morocco’s regions and provinces and guide to Morocco’s schools and healthcare add context.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm the cost of living in Rabat, Casablanca, Marrakech or Tangier from an official statistics source, so this guide gives no price table. We also did not confirm extension fees, the stamp-duty amounts for a residence card, the document list, or processing times.

We could not confirm the EU rule, the e-visa fee, or the e-visa country list from official Moroccan pages, which blocked our requests. If Morocco launches a nomad visa, it would appear in the Official Gazette (Bulletin Officiel), and we will update this guide.

More: Morocco news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Morocco have a digital nomad visa?

No. The 2003 foreigners law we read lists only a registration card and a residence card, and we found no official nomad visa. Sites that sell one cite no decree.

How long can Americans stay in Morocco without a visa?

The US State Department lists no visa for stays of 90 days or less; check its page before you book. Law 02-03 Article 9 exempts stays of up to 90 days from the registration card.

Can I extend a 90-day stay in Morocco?

Britain’s travel advice says to request an extension at a Moroccan police station, and Canada says you need proper authorisation. Neither promises approval.

When do I become a Moroccan tax resident?

The General Tax Code, Article 23, gives three tests, including stays above 183 days in any 365-day period. One test is enough.

Is remote work legal on a tourist stay?

We could not confirm it. Article 13 bars activity that needs authorisation, and the law we read does not say whether remote work for foreign clients counts.

Sources read on 23 November 2026: Law 02-03 on entry and residence of foreigners, justice ministry portal Adala (https://adala.justice.gov.ma); General Tax Code 2023, Article 23-II (https://casainvest.ma/sites/default/files/CGI2023FR.pdf); UK Foreign Office entry requirements for Morocco (https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/morocco/entry-requirements); Government of Canada travel advice for Morocco (https://travel.gc.ca/destinations/morocco); RT dirham rate, 23 November 2026; Fragomen e-visa note, 11 January 2023; CMS law firm note on Labour Code Article 516. Not opened: US State Department, Morocco country information (https://travel.state.gov).

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