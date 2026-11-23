S&P left OCP's rating unchanged, but its figures point to a sharp fall in profit margin in 2026.

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MOROCCO · BRIEF

S&P Global Ratings, a US credit rating agency, kept its BBB- rating on OCP, Morocco’s state-controlled phosphate fertiliser group in a bulletin dated Thursday 19 November 2026. BBB- is the lowest step of investment grade, the band cautious lenders treat as safe.

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The same bulletin, as described in Moroccan business media, expects OCP’s adjusted EBITDA margin to fall from about 35% in 2025 to about 15% in 2026. EBITDA is operating profit before interest, tax and depreciation, and sales would still rise by 5% to 6%.

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Key Facts What S&P kept OCP’s BBB- rating in a bulletin dated 19 November.

Rating BBB- is the lowest step of investment grade; Fitch withdrew its OCP ratings on 12 November.

Margin Adjusted EBITDA margin seen falling from about 35% in 2025 to about 15% in 2026.

As of Monday 23 November 2026

S&P left OCP’s rating unchanged, but its figures point to a sharp fall in profit margin in 2026.

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Debt would climb to 7.6 times EBITDA in 2026, which means more than seven years of EBITDA to repay it. These figures come from press accounts of the bulletin and are not yet confirmed by S&P or OCP.

The update comes a week after Fitch Ratings, a rival agency, withdrew all its OCP ratings on Thursday 12 November, after OCP said it had stopped taking part in the review. Fitch had rated OCP BB+, one step below investment grade, when it withdrew.

The Moroccan state owns 94% of OCP, and one Moroccan analysis argues that the group’s rating rests on the state’s own. For US readers, the story matters because phosphate is a key crop nutrient and OCP is among the world’s largest suppliers.

It is not known how OCP will answer the forecast of a lower margin. The date of S&P’s next formal review is also not known.

More: Why OCP cut ties with Fitch Ratings, every day from The Rio Times.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did S&P Downgrade OCP?

No. S&P kept its BBB- rating, the lowest step of investment grade.

Why Does OCP’s Margin Matter?

A lower margin leaves less cash to repay debt, which S&P sees at 7.6 times EBITDA in 2026.

Sources: S&P Global Ratings, bulletin on OCP Group, 19 November 2026, as described in Moroccan business media; Fitch Ratings, withdrawal of OCP ratings, 12 November 2026; OCP Group, statement on the Fitch withdrawal, 12 November 2026.





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