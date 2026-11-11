Mobile Data for Trips Between Mexico, the US and Canada

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.57▼ 0.30% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,294▲ 0.60% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.33% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.20% USD/BOB11.68▲ 1.36% USD/DOP60.46▲ 0.10% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▲ 0.14% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.46% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.86 ▲ 0.40% WTI 86.20 ▲ 0.19% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.57% GOLD 4,065 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.93 ▲ 3.57% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.10% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 602.75 ▲ 1.69% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.58 ▼ 0.26% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,294 ▲ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.32% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.20% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 1.36% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 0.10% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.86 ▲ 0.40% WTI 86.20 ▲ 0.19% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.57% GOLD 4,065 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.93 ▲ 3.57% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.10% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 602.75 ▲ 1.69% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Read Without Subscription

Mobile Data for Trips Between Mexico, the US and Canada

By · · 3 min read

(Sponsored) This article, supplied by an advertiser, explains how to keep a phone connected on trips across Mexico, the US and Canada.

The flags of Canada, the United States and Mexico carried onto a stadium pitch
File photo: the flags of Canada, the United States and Mexico at an opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. (Photo: Omar David Sandoval Sida, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The 2026 World Cup, played across Mexico, the United States and Canada, sent many fans over North American borders within a single trip. Business travellers based in Latin America often do the same: a meeting in Mexico City, a conference in Texas, a few days in Toronto.

One practical question follows every traveller across those borders: how to keep a phone connected without running up a large roaming bill.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Read Without Subscription story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Why roaming is still a problem

Travellers on Brazilian, Argentine, Colombian or Chilean plans often pay daily roaming fees in North America, and the included allowances can be small. Prices vary widely by operator and plan, so the first step before any trip is to check your own provider’s roaming page.

Some Mexican plans include usage in the US and Canada, which helps residents of Mexico. Visitors from South America and further afield are less likely to have that benefit.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Exxon takes a first step back to Venezuela”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Local SIM cards: cheap, but one country at a time

Buying a prepaid SIM on arrival remains a sensible option for a long stay in one country. On a trip that crosses two or three borders, however, it means buying and registering a new card in each place, and removing the home SIM that receives bank verification codes.

Regional eSIMs: one plan, three countries

An eSIM is a digital SIM installed on the phone, with no physical card to swap. Regional eSIM plans cover several countries under one plan, so data keeps working when the traveller lands in another country or crosses a land border.

For North America, providers such as the Australian company ZenSim sell a North America travel eSIM that covers the USA, Canada and Mexico, with plans of 5, 15 or 30 days. Like most travel eSIMs, it is data only: calls run through apps such as WhatsApp, while the traveller’s home SIM stays in the phone for calls, texts and banking codes.

What to check before buying

Travellers comparing plans should confirm four things. The phone must be unlocked and support eSIM, which rules out some older or operator-locked handsets.

The plan must cover every country on the itinerary. The validity period should match the length of the trip.

And if a laptop or a second device needs to connect, the plan should allow hotspotting. It is also worth installing the eSIM at home on Wi-Fi, a day or two before departure, and switching off data roaming on the home line to avoid accidental charges on arrival.

When an eSIM is not the best option

A regional eSIM is not always the cheapest choice. Mexican residents whose plans already include the US and Canada may not need one.

Visitors staying several months in one country will usually pay less with a local prepaid SIM. And anyone who needs a local phone number for calls will still need a physical SIM or a local plan.

For short and medium trips across more than one North American country, though, a single regional plan removes the need to hunt for SIM shops at every stop, and keeps the costs predictable.

This is a sponsored article. It was paid for and supplied by an advertiser, and The Rio Times newsroom had no role in writing it. The views expressed are the advertiser’s and do not necessarily reflect the views or position of The Rio Times.

Read More from The Rio Times

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map

Related Articles

Read Without Subscription

Cómo verificar la imparcialidad por ti mismo con juegos provably fair

November 10, 2026 · 4 min read Read Without Subscription

Why a Crypto Deposit Is Not the Same as a Purchase

November 10, 2026 · 3 min read Read Without Subscription

Is Crypto Adoption Growing in Latin America?

November 10, 2026 · 4 min read Read Without Subscription

How to Grow Website Traffic With SEO

November 6, 2026 · 4 min read

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.