Mexico will not have a permanent head of its national election authority before late January 2027, after the governing party and the opposition failed to agree.

File photo. Headquarters of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Mexico, 2018. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The Big Read · Mexico · Saturday 21 November 2026

Mexico will not have a permanent head of its National Electoral Institute (INE), the independent body that runs federal elections, before late January 2027, Ricardo Monreal said on Thursday 19 November 2026. Monreal leads the governing Morena party’s group in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress.

The post fell vacant when INE president Guadalupe Taddei resigned on 26 October 2026. The institute’s council, its governing board, chose one of its own members, Blanca Yassahara Cruz García, as provisional president on 27 October.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Election chief. Monreal, Morena’s leader in the lower house, expects no election chief before late January.

Vacancy. Guadalupe Taddei resigned as president of the electoral institute (INE) on 26 October 2026.

Midterm ballot. More than 100 million ballots will be printed for the 6 June 2027 vote.

Tlaxcala. Tlaxcala’s Congress sent a case against its state election chief to a committee on 19 November.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico will not have a permanent head of its national election authority before late January 2027, after the governing party and the opposition failed to agree.

In Plain English INE: The National Electoral Institute, the independent body that runs Mexico’s federal elections, including the midterm vote of 6 June 2027.

The National Electoral Institute, the independent body that runs Mexico’s federal elections, including the midterm vote of 6 June 2027. Morena and the PAN: Morena is the governing party of President Claudia Sheinbaum; the National Action Party (PAN) is a leading opposition party.

Morena is the governing party of President Claudia Sheinbaum; the National Action Party (PAN) is a leading opposition party. TEPJF: The federal electoral tribunal, the court that settles election disputes and is now weighing the PAN’s complaint.

Why Mexico’s New Election Chief Will Not Be Named Until January

The opposition National Action Party (PAN) went to the federal electoral tribunal, known as the TEPJF, arguing that the Jucopo, the Chamber’s coordinating committee, had failed to issue the call for candidates. Monreal said the chance of a deal with the opposition had vanished.

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He said the Chamber will decide whether to wait for the tribunal to rule, and Morena has not ruled out using its own majority. The Constitution requires a qualified majority in the Chamber, after an expert committee screens candidates.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Elías Lixa, the PAN’s leader in the Chamber, warns that a new INE leadership chosen without transparency would be “born dead”, meaning without legitimacy.

File photo: the lobby of the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro, seat of Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies, in August 2024. The photo does not show the INE vote. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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How Mexico’s Midterm Ballot Is Taking Shape

Mexico’s election authority approved the ballot for the 2027 midterm election on Thursday 5 November 2026. The package includes 24 documents bearing party emblems and 13 documents for early voting and for voting by people in pretrial detention.

More than 100 million ballots will be printed over about 20 days, at roughly 5 million a day. The INE says reusing existing materials will save about 807 million pesos (about US$42 million).

The government also presented a decree on 18 November to restructure and strengthen Talleres Gráficos de México, the state printing house. The midterm vote on Sunday 6 June 2027 renews the Chamber of Deputies, and the electoral process began on 10 September 2026.

What the Tlaxcala Case Means

In the small central state of Tlaxcala, a special group of state deputies presented its evidence report on Thursday 19 November 2026. The case is an impeachment-style procedure against Emmanuel Ávila González, who heads the state election institute, the Instituto Tlaxcalteca de Elecciones (ITE).

The report went to the Congress’s investigating committee for impeachment cases, which will decide how to proceed. Federal Senator Anabell Ávalos Zempoalteca of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) brought the complaint, and no date has been set for the next step.

What Links These Stories

All of these stories concern who referees Mexico’s elections ahead of the midterm vote on 6 June 2027, and whether the referee is trusted. In Mexico City the fight is over how to choose the national referee, while in Tlaxcala it is over a state one.

What It Means for US Readers

The INE will run the 6 June 2027 vote for the Chamber of Deputies, so its credibility matters to companies with Mexican operations. A president chosen by one bloc could face challenges that a consensus pick would avoid, which is the PAN’s central argument.

The vote date has not changed, and the council keeps working under its provisional president.

What to Watch Next

Watch for the electoral tribunal’s ruling on the PAN’s complaint and for Morena’s decision on whether to wait for it. On Monreal’s timetable, the vote would then run to late January 2027.

In Tlaxcala, the investigating committee must decide how to proceed, and no date has been published.

What Is Not Known

Monreal’s timing has shifted since October, and nobody has said when the tribunal will rule or who the candidates are. Monreal blames the PAN for the stalemate, while the PAN blames Morena.

It is not known whether Tlaxcala’s Congress will ever vote on removal. The state election chief had not publicly responded in the coverage we found.

Sources

The Rio Times: Tlaxcala election chief impeachment evidence report · The Rio Times: Mexico INE president pick slips to January · Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE) · Cámara de Diputados

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Mexico name a permanent INE president?

Ricardo Monreal, Morena’s leader in the Chamber of Deputies, says not before late January 2027. The Chamber is deciding whether to wait for the electoral tribunal to rule on the PAN’s complaint.

Will the 2027 midterm election be delayed?

Nothing reported so far moves the date: the midterm vote stays on 6 June 2027. The INE keeps working under its provisional president.

Has Tlaxcala’s election chief been removed?

No. The case went to an investigating committee on 19 November, and no date is set for its next step.