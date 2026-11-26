Colombia's president has promised more bombing, special operations and aerial coca spraying after deadly attacks. No official count exists to show whether harder force will reduce them.

File photo. The Casa de Nariño, Colombia's presidential palace, Bogotá, 2015. Photo: Juanjo70000, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Security: Colombia

President Abelardo de la Espriella of Colombia answered a wave of bomb attacks on Monday 2 November 2026 by promising more military bombing, special operations and the return of aerial coca spraying. He spoke after a deadly weekend in three of Colombia’s departments, as its provinces are called.

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A drone attack on an army base on Saturday 7 November, described by the military the same day, showed that the violence had not ended. The government has not said how long its new deployment will last.

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Key Facts Who. President Abelardo de la Espriella blames mostly FARC dissidents, armed splinters of the former FARC guerrilla army.

What. A harder offensive: more military bombing, special operations and the return of aerial coca spraying.

Numbers. More than 20,000 troops announced; five people killed in bomb attacks from 31 October to 2 November.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

Colombia's president has promised more bombing, special operations and aerial coca spraying after deadly attacks. No official count exists to show whether harder force will reduce them.

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De la Espriella was inaugurated as president of Colombia on Friday 7 August 2026. The attacks described here came between Saturday 31 October and Saturday 7 November.

According to statements by the presidency and the armed forces on Monday 2 November, five bomb attacks over the weekend left five people dead and more than a dozen hurt. They struck the departments of Tolima, Huila and Cauca.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A soldier of the presidential guard at the Casa de Nariño, the presidential palace in Bogotá. (File photo, 2026) photo. A soldier of the Presidential Guard Battalion of the Colombian Army on guard duty at the Casa de Nariño, Bogotá, 2024. Photo: Lancero99, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

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In Planadas, in Tolima, a bomb exploded near a military base on Sunday night 1 November, and four people died, among them a baby of two months. In Algeciras, in Huila, police patrolman Julián Esmith Castaño López was killed, the same statements said.

The president also named Balboa, La Sierra and Totoró, all in Cauca, as attack sites. Those towns were listed in his statement of Monday 2 November.

On Monday 2 November, de la Espriella wrote on X, the social network: “We will confront narco-terrorism with the full power of the State.” Narco-terrorism is the president’s own term for the attacks.

He said the attackers “will not go unpunished”, and that bombings of legitimate military targets will continue. He added that fumigation, the aerial spraying of coca (the plant behind cocaine), will restart “in line with the law”.

The government and military announced the same day that seven attacks in six days had hit Cauca, Valle del Cauca, Tolima and Huila. More than 20,000 uniformed personnel are to go to the affected departments with drones, helicopters and combat aircraft.

The same announcement said the Army commander and the commander of the Armed Forces ordered operations intensified at once. It blamed mostly FARC dissidents, armed groups that split from or rejected the 2016 peace deal with the FARC, the former guerrilla army.

Those groups, the authorities said, want to keep control of corridors to the Pacific coast. The government describes that coast as a cocaine route to Central America, the United States and Europe.

Colombia is a long-time US partner in the fight against cocaine. The record available to us holds no statement from Washington on the new offensive.

On Saturday 7 November, a drone attack on an army base at Santa Rosa del Sur, in Bolívar department, killed at least three soldiers and wounded at least 16 seriously, the military said in a statement that day. The drones carried explosives, and the statement named no group, though unnamed military sources told Colombian media the ELN, a leftist guerrilla group, was behind it.

Tallies published by Colombian news media on Wednesday 2 September 2026 put the number of explosive attacks in Colombia so far that year at no fewer than 204. They counted 174 up to Thursday 30 July and at least 30 more in August.

The Rio Times could not find an official series of such attacks, though it has covered an earlier offensive across five regions. That means no comparison with earlier years or earlier governments is possible.

The record we hold is silent on talks with the armed groups. With no official comparison, whether the offensive is working cannot be tested yet.

No statement we found names who carried out the attack of 7 November. As of the latest reports we found, the government has not said how long the deployment will last.

No date for a next step has been announced. The open point is whether the attacks stop, and only an official count over time could answer that.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is blamed for the attacks?

The authorities blame mostly FARC dissident groups. For the drone attack on the army base, the military statement named no group.

Is the offensive working?

That cannot be tested yet, because no official series of attacks exists for comparison. The attacks have not stopped.

Why does it matter outside Colombia?

Colombia is a long-time US partner against cocaine. The government calls the Pacific corridors a drug route to the United States and Europe.

Sources: Presidency statement on X, 2 November 2026; government and armed forces announcement, 2 November 2026; military statement on the Santa Rosa del Sur attack, 7 November 2026; published tallies of explosive attacks to 2 September 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error