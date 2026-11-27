Colombian Army Foils Bomb Plot in Meta
The arrests came after the governor of Meta asked the president to keep up the offensive following Monday’s bombing in Villavicencio.
COLOMBIA · SECURITY
Colombia’s president said on the night of Thursday 26 November 2026 that the Army had stopped a second bomb plot in the eastern department of Meta, three days after a car bomb injured 23 people in its capital, Villavicencio. Two people were captured on the road to Puerto Gaitán, a town in Meta.
The Army said troops of its Seventh Brigade, working with the National Police, intercepted a vehicle fitted with launch ramps and explosives. It said two people were caught in the act and a motorcycle was seized.
Key Facts
- Who The Army’s Seventh Brigade and the National Police, announced by President Abelardo de la Espriella.
- What A vehicle with launch ramps and explosives was stopped on the road to Puerto Gaitán, Meta.
- Arrests Two people captured and a motorcycle seized; their names and the amount of explosives are unreleased.
- Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of 27 November 2026, 05:00 GMT
The arrests came after the governor of Meta asked the president to keep up the offensive following Monday’s bombing in Villavicencio.
President Abelardo de la Espriella credited intelligence work by the security forces and the Search Bloc, a task force he activated in Meta after the Villavicencio attack. “After my recent visit to Villavicencio and the activation of the Search Bloc, our security forces keep delivering strong results to protect the lives of Colombians,” he wrote on the social network X, in our translation from Spanish.
The Army’s account says the Seventh Brigade, part of its Fourth Division, intercepted the vehicle on the road. Puerto Gaitán lies in the eastern plains known as the Llanos.
Monday’s bomb exploded at about 9:30 p.m. in front of the Meta governorship on Plaza Los Libertadores in Villavicencio and injured 23 people. The authorities reported that the vehicle carried more than 100 kilograms of pentolite, a powerful explosive.
Mayor Alexander Baquero of Villavicencio reported damage to at least 85 properties, among them the governorship, the cathedral and the headquarters of the Lotería del Meta, the department’s lottery. The pickup used in the attack had been stolen in March, the authorities said.
On Tuesday 24 November the president travelled to Villavicencio and blamed alias Antonio Medina, a leader of the dissident fronts 28 and 39. These are former fighters of the FARC rebel army, which signed a peace deal in 2016, who rejected or abandoned it, and the two fronts answer to another dissident leader, alias Iván Mordisco.
The mayor’s office and the governorship offered up to 150 million pesos (about US$42,000, at 3,558 pesos per US$, the market-data close of 26 November) for information on those responsible. Governor Rafaela Cortés asked the president to keep up the offensive after the attack, as our earlier story on the bombing described.
On Thursday the Army said it was deploying a special security plan in Meta together with the National Police. The plan covers prevention and control actions and a visible presence on roads and in towns.
The two people have not been named, and the amount of explosives has not been released. No link between the Thursday vehicle and Monday’s bomb has been announced, and the authorities have not said who planned the plot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was arrested?
Two people were captured in the act. The authorities have not released their names.
Is the plot linked to the Villavicencio bombing?
No link has been announced. The president said the arrests followed the security push launched after that attack.
Sources: Presidency of Colombia, announcement and post by President De la Espriella of 26 November 2026; Ejército Nacional de Colombia (Colombian Army), account of the operation of 26 November 2026; Alcaldía de Villavicencio (mayor’s office) and Gobernación del Meta, statements of 23–26 November 2026.
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