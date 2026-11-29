Heavy rain flooded two Minas Gerais towns overnight, and one declared an emergency, while the other reported no victims by Sunday morning.

Brazil: Weather

Heavy overnight rain flooded Juiz de Fora, a city in the Zona da Mata region of Minas Gerais state, and its neighbour Matias Barbosa in the early hours of Sunday 29 November 2026. Matias Barbosa declared a state of emergency the same day, while Juiz de Fora reported no victims as of Sunday morning.

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Juiz de Fora’s Civil Defence (Defesa Civil), the city’s disaster agency, measured 117 mm of rain in about three hours. The city reached level 5, the highest level of its landslide contingency plan.

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Civil Defence says November 2026 is already the wettest November on record in the city, with more than 450 mm. On Tuesday 24 November, 58 mm fell in a single hour, according to city figures.

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Key Facts Who. Juiz de Fora and Matias Barbosa, two towns in Minas Gerais state, Brazil.

What. Floods and landslides; Matias Barbosa declared a state of emergency.

When. Early hours of Sunday 29 November 2026.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 29 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

Heavy rain flooded two Minas Gerais towns overnight, and one declared an emergency, while the other reported no victims by Sunday morning.

As of Sunday morning, Civil Defence had logged 49 inspection requests and no victims, according to the city hall. Streams overflowed in Santa Luzia, Ipiranga, Santa Efigênia and other neighbourhoods, and several were back in their channels by morning.

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Landslides and floodwater hit several parts of the city, and firefighters rescued stranded residents, mainly in Santa Luzia and Mariano Procópio. The Fire Brigade (Corpo de Bombeiros) also ordered precautionary evacuations and reported no injured or dead.

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In Matias Barbosa, a neighbouring town, the city hall published Decree No. 6,470/2026 on Sunday declaring a state of emergency in the areas hit by the storm. Mayor Maurício dos Reis Domingos signed it, and it runs for 180 days with an extension possible.

The Cidade Administrativa in Belo Horizonte, seat of the Minas Gerais state government. (File photo)

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The decree allows temporary shelters, preventive evacuations and emergency repairs to roads and bridges. It also creates a crisis-management office with city departments and Civil Defence.

The Paraibuna River overflowed in Matias Barbosa and the São Fidélis stream also rose, flooding streets in the town centre. Municipal Civil Defence estimated about 100 mm of rain, but the town has no official local rainfall count yet.

Inmet, Brazil’s national weather institute, has an orange “danger” warning for accumulated rain of 50 to 100 mm a day, valid from 09:05 on Sunday 29 November to 09:00 on Monday 30 November. Both Juiz de Fora and Matias Barbosa are on its list of municipalities, which means more flooding and landslides are possible.

The region has been here before. In February 2026 floods in Juiz de Fora, Ubá and the wider Zona da Mata killed more than 70 people, according to the Minas Gerais state police count of 1 March.

Juiz de Fora had already declared a 90-day emergency after floods in December 2025, in decree no. 17,593 signed by mayor Margarida Salomão. Earlier flooding in other parts of the state is covered in our report Minas Gerais Floods Hit Before Rainy Peak.

Official damage figures, the number of homeless people and the cost of the damage have not been published. The Matias Barbosa decree can be extended if the effects of the disaster persist.

The Inmet warning for Juiz de Fora and Matias Barbosa runs until 09:00 on Monday 30 November. No timetable for damage figures has been published.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was anyone hurt in the Juiz de Fora floods?

Civil Defence and the Fire Brigade reported no victims, injured or dead, as of Sunday morning. Damage figures have not been published.

What does a state of emergency allow?

It lets Matias Barbosa open temporary shelters and order preventive evacuations. The decree also covers emergency repairs to roads and bridges.

Where is Juiz de Fora?

It is a city in the Zona da Mata region of Minas Gerais state, north of Rio de Janeiro. The Paraibuna River runs through it.

Sources Juiz de Fora city hall and Civil Defence; Matias Barbosa city hall (Decree No. 6,470/2026); Minas Gerais Fire Brigade (Corpo de Bombeiros) · Inmet · Minas Gerais state government

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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