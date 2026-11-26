Maersk is moving more ships back to the Suez Canal while Scatec describes a large Egypt investment plan that no filing yet confirms.

A container ship in the Suez Canal, where Egypt plans a Russian industrial zone. File photo. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Egypt · Shipping and Energy

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met the chief executives of shipping group Maersk and energy company Scatec, the presidency said on 25 November 2026. Maersk plans a full return to the Suez Canal, and Scatec outlined about US$5 billion of investment in Egypt over two years.

Container lines that use the canal skip the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope, the southern tip of Africa. That is why a Maersk return matters to importers and retailers far from Egypt.

Key Facts Who. President Al-Sisi; Vincent Clerc, chief of Danish shipper Maersk; Terje Pilskog, chief of Norwegian renewables firm Scatec.

What. Maersk plans to restore its whole Suez network; Scatec outlines a two-year Egypt investment plan.

When. Meetings on Wednesday 25 November 2026; first Maersk service shifts to Suez on Friday 4 December 2026.

Why. Maersk says its return depends on regional security; no company filing yet confirms Scatec’s plan.

As of. 26 November 2026, 07:34 GMT.

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Maersk is moving more ships back to the Suez Canal while Scatec describes a large Egypt investment plan that no filing yet confirms.

A year ago Maersk gave no timetable. On 26 November 2025 Maersk said it had “no specific timing” to move its Gemini Cooperation east-west network, run jointly with German line Hapag-Lloyd, onto the Red Sea route.

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It said it would coordinate a move to Suez “when security conditions warrant it”.Since then the carriers have moved step by step.

In September they announced the rerouting of four more services, coded AE5, AE11, AE12 and ME2, to join two already using the canal. In early November the India to Europe service ME1 followed, with revised sailings on 4 and 13 November.

Maersk’s advisory of 16 November moves three more services from the Cape route to the canal. The Asia to Europe service AE2 shifts from Friday 4 December 2026, with Mary Maersk sailing from Ningbo, and AE3 from Sunday 20 December, with Alette Maersk sailing from Shanghai.

AE1 follows on Thursday 14 January 2027. The carriers said in the advisory that the return depends on regional security.

The Suez Canal at Ismailia, seen from a passing ship. (File photo)

The presidency said Maersk chief executive Vincent Clerc told Sisi that the Suez Canal remains the preferred route for Maersk’s global network. Clerc said Maersk has already resumed operations through the canal and the Red Sea, and is working to restore its entire network along the route over the coming months.

Clerc also outlined plans to raise vessel capacity and expand the fleet, which would mean more Maersk ships through the canal, the presidency said. He added that Maersk wants to invest more in Egypt, in ports, logistics, integrated supply chains and ship recycling.

Sisi said ships crossing the canal are safe and face no threats, and he pledged support for Maersk’s operations and investments. He also praised Maersk’s humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza through Egypt.

The safety assurance is Sisi’s alone. Maersk’s own advisory keeps the security condition in place, so the president’s assurance and the carrier’s caution sit side by side.

The presidency said Scatec chief executive Terje Pilskog outlined investments of about US$5 billion over the next two years. The targets are renewable-powered desalination, green data centres, solar and wind plants, energy storage and green-transition infrastructure.

Sisi also met executives of South Korean desalination-membrane maker NanoH2O and French water-services group Veolia. The presidency did not publish a figure for their plans.

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Sisi stressed sticking strictly to the timelines of ongoing projects and an integrated vision for future needs. He also asked for local manufacturing of desalination plant supplies and renewable components.

Scatec’s own record backs part of the story: its third-quarter results of Friday 30 October 2026 say construction has started on the 900-megawatt (MW) Shadwan wind project, which it calls one of Africa’s largest. The release adds the first phase of Dandara, 569 MW of solar with 100 megawatt-hours of battery storage.

The same release lists an investment platform with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), a development lender, of up to US$221 million for Egypt projects. Scatec chief executive Pilskog said: “We enter the final quarter of the year with strong momentum and a clear strategic direction.”

The largest Egypt sum in Scatec’s release is the EBRD commitment of up to US$221 million, a small part of the plan outlined at the meeting. We found no Scatec filing or exchange notice that confirms the larger figure.

For US importers and retailers, the advisory shows which Maersk services will use Suez and when. It gives no freight-rate or transit-time figures.

The first test is the AE2 sailing of Mary Maersk from Ningbo. AE3 and AE1 follow on the dates in the advisory, each conditional on security.

More: Egypt news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Related coverage: Suez Canal Explained 2026 and Suez Canal Courts Hapag-Lloyd Return, 21 Oct.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Maersk back in the Suez Canal?

Maersk says it has already resumed operations through the canal and the Red Sea. It is working to restore its entire network over the coming months.

Is Scatec’s Egypt investment confirmed?

The figure comes from the presidency’s account of the meeting. Scatec’s published financing so far is much smaller.

What could slow Maersk’s return?

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd say the return depends on regional security. Sisi says ships in the canal face no threats.

Sources: statements of the Egyptian presidency, 25 November 2026 (the presidency’s page could not be opened; the statements were carried by two Egyptian news outlets); Maersk statement of 26 November 2025; Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd network advisory, 16 November 2026; Scatec third-quarter 2026 results release, 30 October 2026.

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