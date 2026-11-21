Sisi tied peace and development to debt relief and a bigger African voice, but the published speech names no country, gives no figures and announces no new fund.

Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Politics: Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said in a speech to the sixth Aswan Forum on Saturday 21 November 2026 that the global financial system needs serious reform. He said developing countries must be able to borrow for the long term at affordable cost, and that Africa should help write the rules of the international system, not merely receive them.

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The forum, an African conference on peace and development, is held in Aswan, southern Egypt. For readers abroad, the speech shows how Egypt’s government wants to frame Africa’s case for cheaper money and lighter debt.

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Key Facts Who. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi addressed the Aswan Forum, an African peace and development conference.

What. He called for serious reform of the international financial system and cheaper long-term development finance.

Where and when. Aswan, southern Egypt; the forum runs 21-22 November 2026.

As of. 21 November 2026, 10:30 GMT.

Sisi tied peace and development to debt relief and a bigger African voice, but the published speech names no country, gives no figures and announces no new fund.

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The forum was launched in 2019, during Egypt’s chairmanship of the African Union (the continent’s political bloc). The fifth edition, held on 19-20 October 2025 in Aswan under the theme “A World in Flux, A Continent in Motion”, opened with a recorded address in which Sisi said the international community had failed to confront major humanitarian crises.

He added then that Africa stands “at the forefront of those affected” by those conditions, so the 2026 call for reform continues his stress on Africa’s burden from a year ago. The World Bank, the global development lender, said in its International Debt Report 2026, its annual review of developing-country debt published on 5 November, that low- and middle-income countries paid US$1.4 trillion in repayments and interest on external debt in 2025, up 1.9% and the fifth annual rise in a row.

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Their external debt rose 5.5% to a record US$9.4 trillion in 2025, the bank said, in figures that cover the whole developing world rather than Africa alone. Every dollar of those payments is a dollar not spent at home, a squeeze that reform of global finance would aim to ease.

The Nile at Aswan, where the forum is held (file photo)

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According to the published text of the speech, Sisi set out three main messages. First, he called multilateral cooperation, meaning countries solving problems through shared institutions, a decisive choice that cannot be reversed, and said the shortcomings of those systems are a reason to reform them, not abandon them.

Second, he said Africa should be a genuine and active partner in shaping the rules of the international system, not merely a recipient of them. Third, he said development must be central, which needs “serious reform of the international financial system” so developing countries get long-term, affordable development finance and lighter debt burdens.

Sisi said Africa faces crises and conflicts that threaten peace and stability, and that it bears the spillover from international conflicts. He named higher energy and food costs, disrupted supply chains and rising debt as the effects.

He called post-conflict reconstruction and peacebuilding, in Africa or the Arab region, an urgent priority and a shared international responsibility. He also referred to Agenda 2063, the African Union’s 50-year development plan.

The published text contains no figures and names no country. It announces no new fund, initiative or pledge.

The text does not say how much debt relief Sisi wants. That leaves the scale of his proposal open.

Sisi closed by saying he was confident Africa can turn challenges into opportunities for a more secure, just and prosperous future. No named opposing view appears in the text.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, oversaw preparations for the forum, scheduled for 21-22 November 2026, in a meeting reported on 12 November, with government ministers, senior UN officials and regional and international organisations expected. Whether the forum will issue an outcome document is not confirmed, and no date for one has been given.

The Egypt explainer and Egypt news page give background on the country. A separate report covers Sisi’s order for an emergency stockpile study.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sisi ask for at the Aswan Forum?

He asked for serious reform of the international financial system, so poorer countries get affordable long-term finance and lighter debt. He also wants Africa to help write global rules.

Did Sisi announce new money or a plan?

No. The published text announces no new fund, initiative or pledge.

Why does the debt question matter?

Debt payments compete with spending on health, food and security in poorer countries. That is why Sisi links peace and development to reform of global finance.

Sources Text of President Sisi’s speech to the sixth Aswan Forum, 21 November 2026; Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, preparations briefing, 12 November 2026; World Bank International Debt Report 2026, 5 November 2026; Aswan Forum, fifth edition, 19-20 October 2025.

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