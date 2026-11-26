Madagascar’s parliament has a new speaker after a one-sided vote and a walk-out, just as it faces the decisive count on a draft new constitution.

File photo. Lake Anosy and the hillside upper town of Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar. Photo: Z thomas, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

POLITICS · MADAGASCAR

Madagascar’s National Assembly elected a new speaker on Wednesday 25 November 2026, less than two days after it ousted the old one. Marco Tsaradia, a 38-year-old deputy, won 129 of the 130 votes cast, the daily L’Express de Madagascar reported on 26 November.

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The old speaker, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, was ousted in the night of Monday 23 to Tuesday 24 November, a little over a year after he won the job. The change matters because the same chamber holds the decisive vote on a draft new constitution, and the numbers are tight.

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Key Facts Who Marco Tsaradia, 38, deputy for Ampanihy and vice-president of VFM, the majority group.

What Elected speaker of the National Assembly with 129 of 130 votes, replacing the ousted Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko.

Where Madagascar, an Indian Ocean island nation off south-east Africa.

When Wednesday 25 November 2026, after the predecessor’s ouster on 23 to 24 November.

As of 26 November 2026, 07:55 GMT.

Madagascar’s parliament has a new speaker after a one-sided vote and a walk-out, just as it faces the decisive count on a draft new constitution.

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Tsaradia, elected for Ampanihy in the south, had served as a vice-president of the chamber for Toliara province. He ran unopposed after Miarintsoa Rakotomalala, a deputy for Ambatolampy, withdrew, and L’Express called the vote, which took one hour forty minutes, “a formality”.

He is the third speaker of this legislature, according to L’Express on 26 November. His predecessor Siteny, a deputy for Toliara I who then led the opposition, won the chair on 15 October 2025 with 94 votes, the Malagasy daily Newsmada reported on 16 October.

Antananarivo City Hall (file photo) photo. Antananarivo City Hall on Avenue de l'Indépendance, Madagascar. Photo: Rudolphfurtado, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Siteny took over from Justin Tokely, the previous speaker. The chamber had voted 127 to 3, with 3 blank and 133 deputies present, on 15 October 2025 to remove its permanent bureau, its governing board, Newsmada reported on 16 October.

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At that sitting Siteny promised to give the Assembly back its place “as a counterweight and defender of the people’s interests”, L’Express reported on 16 October 2025 (translated from French). Gen Z youths attended the sitting, Newsmada said.

L’Express wrote on 26 November that the grumbling centres on legitimacy towards the protests of September and October 2025. Like most members of VFM (Vondron’ny Fihavaozan’i Madagasikara), the parliamentary majority group, Tsaradia was among supporters of Andry Rajoelina, the former president, before he joined the camp of the “Refondation”, the post-2025 reform movement.

Tsaradia is a vice-president of VFM, and its president, Fanomezantsoa Andrianjanahary, a deputy for Manandriana, announced the group’s majority support for him, L’Express reported. Some deputies from the group of Rajoelina’s supporters, called IRD (Isika rehetra miaraka amin’i Andry Rajoelina), also voted for him.

TIM (Tiako I Madagasikara), a party, saw its deputies leave the hall as the sitting began; only Fetra Ralambozafimbololona, an Assembly vice-president for Antananarivo province, stayed to chair it. Fidèle Razarapiera, an Assembly vice-president from TIM, said (translated from French): “The scenario we saw today shows that TIM is no longer among those being consulted in the current political path.”

Two more deputies left before the vote: Zavamanitra Andriamiharovolamena of Fandriana, whose own candidacy was refused, and Charlot Mamihaja of Mananjary, who spoke for Siteny’s supporters, L’Express reported. Mamihaja said (translated): “We have the feeling that the pro-Siteny deputies, who nonetheless played an active part in the fight to bring down the former regime, are being sidelined.”

The larger stake is the draft new constitution, which the constitutional court (Haute Cour constitutionnelle) said in an opinion of 4 November 2026 needs approval by three quarters of the Assembly’s members. After that vote, a referendum is compulsory and is called by the president of the Refondation de la République, the Malagasy daily Midi Madagasikara reported on 13 November.

With 163 deputies, the chamber needs at least 123 votes to reach that three-quarters mark. IRMAR, the party list of the former majority, had 81 deputies when the court proclaimed the 29 May 2024 results and has 24 now, after 57 left to sit as independents, Midi Madagasikara reported.

The independents now form four groups totalling 108 deputies, which depend on one another to reach three quarters, the same report said. On those figures they are still 15 votes short of 123 on their own.

The published reports of the sitting do not say what Tsaradia wants to do with the post. It is also not known whether he will change the timetable of the constitution vote, for which no date is confirmed.

VFM, whose vice-president now holds the chair, gains the Assembly’s top post, while TIM and Siteny’s supporters say they are being shut out. The next dated step is a decision by TIM’s political bureau, its leadership body, on its stance, expected on Thursday 26 November, L’Express reported.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who runs Madagascar’s National Assembly now?

Marco Tsaradia, a deputy from the south who was previously one of the chamber’s vice-presidents. He replaces a speaker removed this week.

Why does the speaker’s election matter for the new constitution?

The draft needs a supermajority in this chamber before voters decide in a referendum. How the change in the chair affects the timetable is not known.

What is TIM?

TIM is a Malagasy party whose deputies walked out of the sitting. Its political bureau was due to decide its stance on the new speaker.

Sources: L’Express de Madagascar, “ASSEMBLÉE NATIONALE – Marco Tsaradia prend le perchoir”, 26 November 2026; L’Express de Madagascar, “Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko au perchoir”, 16 October 2025; Newsmada, 16 October 2025; Midi Madagasikara, 13 November 2026 (republished by the news aggregator allAfrica), reporting the opinion of the Haute Cour constitutionnelle of 4 November 2026.

More: Madagascar news

Related coverage: court allows constitution vote, Madagascar may hold only one vote in 2027.

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